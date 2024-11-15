Nuts for heart: 9 best dry fruits to promote cardiovascular health

Dry fruits are more than just a healthy snack! When consumed in moderation, these 9 nuts for heart can provide essential nutrients and improve cholesterol levels, supporting overall heart function.

Did you know that a small handful of nuts could help protect your heart? It might sound too good to be true, but it is not! Nuts are packed with heart-healthy fats, fibre, and antioxidants that can work wonders for your cardiovascular health. Whether it is lowering bad cholesterol, reducing inflammation, or improving blood pressure, these tiny powerhouses are great for keeping your heart in top shape. But with so many varieties to choose from, which nuts are truly the best for heart health? Here we mentioned the top healthy nuts for the heart that can help boost your heart function.

Are nuts really good for heart health?

Yes, nuts are excellent for heart health! Most nuts are rich in unsaturated fats, particularly monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which can help reduce bad cholesterol (LDL) levels and increase good cholesterol (HDL). They also provide antioxidants, fibre, vitamins, minerals and other micronutrients that support overall cardiovascular health and reduce the risk of heart diseases, mentions the British Heart Foundation. Nuts are beneficial for all age groups, including people at high risk of heart disease, so what are you waiting for? Find out the best nuts for heart and add them to your diet.

9 best nuts for heart

Here are the best dry fruits or nuts for heart health that can help support heart function, manage cholesterol levels and more:

1. Almonds

Almonds are widely consumed for their heart-boosting benefits. Rich in monounsaturated fats, almonds help reduce bad cholesterol (LDL) levels while increasing good cholesterol (HDL). As per the US Department of Agriculture, 28 grams (g) of almonds contain 6 grams of protein and 3g of fibre, both of which are known to keep your heart healthy. They are also a great source of vitamin E, an antioxidant that helps protect the arteries from oxidative stress. Additionally, “almonds contain magnesium and potassium, which helps keep blood pressure levels in check, explains nutritionist and certified diabetes educator Dr Archana Batra.

2. Pistachios

Pistachios are another excellent nut for heart health. They are packed with unsaturated fats, which are known to improve lipid profiles and lower cholesterol. These nuts for heart also contain plant sterols, compounds that help block cholesterol absorption. Pistachios are rich in antioxidants like lutein and beta-carotene, which protect the heart and improve vascular health, reveals a study published in Nutrition Today. Plus, they are a great source of potassium and fibre.

3. Walnuts

Walnuts are a fantastic source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are crucial for heart health. Omega-3s help reduce inflammation and high blood pressure, and prevent blood clotting, all of which contribute to a healthier cardiovascular system. A study published in the Journal of Nutrition found that walnuts can reduce LDL and manage blood pressure levels, the two major risk factors of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Walnuts also contain antioxidants like polyphenols that protect the heart from damage caused by free radicals.

4. Cashews

“Cashews, though lower in fibre than some other nuts for heart, still offer a heart-healthy dose of monounsaturated fats, magnesium, and copper,” as per Dr Batra. These nutrients work together to support proper heart function and improve blood flow. Cashews also contain small amounts of antioxidants and help regulate cholesterol levels by reducing bad cholesterol and increasing good cholesterol, explains a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

5. Brazil nuts

Brazil nuts for heart are known for their high selenium content, a mineral that plays a key role in protecting the heart from inflammation. Selenium also helps improve the function of antioxidants in the body, which are crucial in preventing oxidative stress and protecting arteries, as per the International Journal of Molecular Sciences. However, it is important to consume Brazil nuts in moderation, as they are calorie-dense and high in fat.

6. Hazelnuts

Hazelnuts are another heart-healthy nut thanks to their high levels of monounsaturated fats and antioxidants. These fats help lower LDL cholesterol while maintaining healthy HDL levels. Hazelnuts are also rich in vitamins like vitamin E, which helps protect the cells of the heart and blood vessels from damage. What’s more? They are also rich in protein that can help with weight management, a risk factor for heart problems, says Dr Batra.

7. Peanuts

Peanuts are widely consumed in the winter season and offer many heart benefits. They are a rich source of monounsaturated fats, protein, and antioxidants. Research published in the American Heart Association Journals has shown that regular peanut consumption can help lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease. Peanuts for heart also provide a good amount of resveratrol, a powerful antioxidant found in red wine and grapes, which is linked to improved heart health.

8. Pecans

Pecans are loaded with heart-healthy unsaturated fats, fibre, and antioxidants, including vitamin E and flavonoids. These nutrients work together to reduce inflammation, lower cholesterol, and improve blood vessel function. Pecans are also a great source of zinc that can boost immunity and benefit heart health, according to the National Institute of Health. You may enjoy pecans in salads, granola, or as a topping for your yoghurt. These nuts for heart also make a great addition to baked goods

9. Macadamia Nuts

Macadamia nuts for heart are rich in monounsaturated fats, which are known for their ability to improve heart health by reducing LDL cholesterol levels. These fats also help maintain healthy blood pressure and reduce inflammation. In addition to healthy fats, macadamia nuts provide fibre, vitamins, and minerals, making them an excellent choice for overall cardiovascular health, as per the expert.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

1. How many nuts should I eat each day for heart health?

Moderation is key. A typical serving size is roughly 28 grams, equivalent to a small handful of nuts (about 20-24 almonds, 18-20 cashews, or 12-15 walnuts). This provides heart-healthy fats, fibre, and essential nutrients without overloading calories.

2. Can eating too many nuts cause weight gain?

Nuts are calorie-dense, which means they can contribute to weight gain if eaten in excessive amounts. However, studies have shown that when eaten in moderation, nuts do not contribute to weight gain and may even help with weight management due to their high fibre and protein content, which promote satiety.

3. Are salted or roasted nuts still good for heart health?

While roasted nuts are still a healthy choice, salted nuts can be less heart-friendly due to the added sodium. Excessive salt intake is linked to high blood pressure, which increases the risk of heart disease.