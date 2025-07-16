5 tea-time snacks that are healthier than samosa and jalebi

The delightful crunch of a samosa or the syrupy goodness of a jalebi can easily make any cup of evening chai feel like a celebration. These classic Indian snacks have a way of bringing comfort and nostalgia. However, behind their tasty facade often lurks a health concern. A medium samosa can pack in about 300–350 calories, while a single jalebi typically contains between 150 and 200 calories, mainly due to its refined flour and sugar content. So, what if we could still enjoy our chai without the added guilt?

There are plenty of traditional Indian snacks that are not only lighter on the waistline but also packed with flavour. Here are five delicious options recommended by nutrition expert Ginni Kalra.

Roasted chana

Calories (30g): 100 kcal

Roasted chana is a delightful snack that boasts a satisfying crunch without the need for frying. Rich in protein and dietary fibre, it’s an excellent option for when you’re feeling peckish.

Nutrition Insight: “It’s a simple, no-fuss snack that supports energy levels and keeps blood sugar stable,” explains Kalra, who heads Dietetics at Aakash Healthcare. With no maida (refined flour) or trans fats involved, you can enjoy roasted chana guilt-free!

Vegetable upma

Calories (1 cup): 250-300 kcal

Upma, made from rava (semolina) and a variety of seasonal vegetables, is a comforting option that fills you up without the grease of deep-fried favourites. It’s perfect for those chilly evenings!

Nutrition Insight: According to the dietitian, “Compared to fried snacks, upma keeps you full longer and doesn’t spike your sugar.” This makes it a healthier option while still being hearty and satisfying, as per the UK’s National Institute of Health.

Poha with vegetables

Calories (40g + veggies 100g): 250 kcal

Poha, made with a minimal amount of oil and loaded with vegetables, offers a balanced meal that combines carbohydrates, iron, and fibre. Not only is it light, but it’s also non-greasy, making it a healthier alternative to fried snacks.

Nutrition Insight: Dietitian Ginni Kalra mentions, “Poha is often overlooked, but it’s a wholesome meal that fits perfectly with tea.” Its nourishing ingredients can help you feel full without weighing you down.

Roasted makhana

Calories (1 cup): 150 kcal

Makhana, also known as fox nuts, is an excellent low-calorie snack rich in calcium and antioxidants. When you want something to munch on without the guilt, makhana is your go-to food.

Nutrition Insight: “Makhanas are filling, crunchy, and won’t cause a sugar crash like “Makhanas are filling, crunchy, and won’t cause a sugar crash like jalebi does,” the dietitian adds. A little pinch of ghee and spices can significantly enhance its flavour without compromising its health benefits.

Sprouts chaat

Calories (1 bowl): 250-300 kcal

If you’re craving something tangy and refreshing, look no further than sprouts chaat! This nutritious dish typically incorporates sprouted moong, lemon, onions, and coriander, making it a flavorful option.

Nutrition Insight: “It’s street-food-inspired but health-forward,” notes the dietitian. Packed with protein and fibre, sprouts chaat is not only delicious but also keeps you feeling satisfied longer.

Traditional Indian snacks need not be laden with guilt. While samosas and jalebis have their charm, they weren’t intended for daily consumption. Swapping them out for homemade, roasted, or lightly sautéed snacks can lead to significant health benefits. With a bit of creativity and the right ingredients, your tea-time snacks can be both indulgent and nutritious.

