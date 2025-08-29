5 easy ingredient swaps for a healthier French toast

Many common breakfast foods, including traditional French toast, are loaded with sugar and refined carbs. By making five simple swaps—such as using whole-grain bread, adding a protein source like Greek yoghurt, and replacing butter with olive oil—you can transform a sugary indulgence into a genuinely healthy and satisfying meal.

French toast is a beloved classic often savoured on leisurely weekends. But what appears to be a delightful indulgence can quickly turn into a treacherous mix of sugar-laden syrup, unhealthy fats, and refined carbohydrates that weigh you down. But fear not! The true essence of a nourishing breakfast lies not in deprivation but in rejuvenation. By making thoughtful ingredient swaps, you can transform this traditional treat into a wholesome, revitalising start to your day.

Swap 1: Why is whole-grain bread better than white?

The foundation of your French toast matters more than you think. “White bread is made from refined flour, which has been stripped of its fibre and nutrients. This causes it to be digested quickly, leading to a rapid spike and subsequent crash in blood sugar levels,” Simrun Chopra, Deep Health Coach, tells Health Shots.

The smart swap: Choose 100% whole-wheat or multigrain bread.

The benefit: The fibre in whole grains slows down digestion, promoting stable energy levels and keeping you fuller for longer periods. An umbrella review of meta-analyses published in the Journal of Chiropractic Medicine confirmed that a higher intake of whole grains is associated with a reduced risk of several chronic diseases.

Swap 2: How can I avoid hidden sugars?

The biggest culprit in turning French toast into a health disaster is sugar. From sweetened batters to rivers of maple-flavoured syrup, the sugar content can be astronomical. This not only adds empty calories but also puts you on a blood sugar rollercoaster.

The smart swap: Skip the sugar in your egg mixture and use natural toppings.

The benefit: Use a pinch of cinnamon for flavour. A study published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics suggests that cinnamon may help regulate blood sugar levels. Top your finished toast with fresh berries or a slight drizzle of pure maple syrup instead of processed table syrup.

Swap 3: What’s a healthier fat than butter?

Sizzling butter in a pan might smell amazing, but it’s high in saturated fat. While a small amount isn’t terrible, there are much healthier options for cooking your French toast.

The smart swap: Use olive oil or coconut oil.

The benefit: “These oils are rich in healthier fats—monounsaturated for olive oil and medium-chain triglycerides for coconut oil. They provide the non-stick surface you need without the heavy load of saturated fat found in butter,” says Chopra.

Swap 4: How do I add protein without meat?

Traditional French toast is primarily carbs and fat. To create a balanced meal that supports muscle health and satiety, it is essential to include a high-quality protein source.

The Smart Swap: Blend cottage cheese or Greek yoghurt into your egg batter for a healthier option.

The Benefit: This is the ultimate hack for a high-protein French toast . Both ingredients add a substantial amount of protein with minimal fuss, making your breakfast a tool for building and repairing muscle.

Swap 5: Can I use whole eggs or just egg whites?

Some health-conscious recipes call for using only egg whites to reduce fat and cholesterol. However, the yolk is where you’ll find a host of essential nutrients.

The smart swap: Use the whole egg.

The benefit: The yolk contains essential vitamins like D and B12, as well as choline, which is vital for brain health. For a healthy individual, the dietary cholesterol in a whole egg is no longer considered a significant health concern. For an even bigger protein punch without adding much fat, you can use one whole egg and two egg whites, getting the best of both worlds.

By making these simple yet powerful swaps, you can confidently enjoy a delicious plate of French toast, knowing it’s fueling your body and supporting your health goals. It’s a perfect reminder that healthy eating is all about making better choices, not sacrifices.