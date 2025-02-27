Looking for nutrient-packed meals? 5 kinds of healthy foods to eat every day

Certain foods can be good for your heart, immune system, and overall health. You should have them daily. Here are healthy foods to eat every day.

If you find yourself scanning your refrigerator, looking for something to eat, go for foods loaded with vitamins, minerals, fibre, protein, and healthy fats. The thumb rule for healthy eating is simple – the food that you pick should not have processed ingredients, added sugars, and unhealthy fats. The reason why eating nutrient-dense foods is important is because they can help to support your overall health. They can take care of your heart, digestion, immunity, and help to manage weight. The good news is that there are a variety of healthy foods to eat every day. Don’t know where to start? We have prepared a list of foods you can consume for good health.

Healthy foods to eat every day

You can ensure your body gets all the essential nutrients by knowing more about healthy foods to eat every day:

1. Fruits

“Fruits are natural sources of vitamins, minerals, and fibre. They can support your immunity, digestion, and heart health,” says nutritionist Samreen Saniya. You must have at least 400 grams or five portions of fruit and vegetables per day, according to the World Health Organization.

Apples : High in fibre, and antioxidants, they may help to improve digestion and support heart health.

: High in fibre, and antioxidants, they may help to improve digestion and support heart health. Bananas : Packed with potassium, it may help to regulate blood pressure.

: Packed with potassium, it may help to regulate blood pressure. Berries : Strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are rich in antioxidants. “These colourful fruits can reduce inflammation in the body,” says the expert.

: Strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are rich in antioxidants. “These colourful fruits can reduce inflammation in the body,” says the expert. Oranges : High in Vitamin C, the citrus fruit can boost immunity, and promote skin health.

: High in Vitamin C, the citrus fruit can boost immunity, and promote skin health. Pomegranates : “The sweet fruit may help to improve blood circulation, and support heart health,” says the expert.

: “The sweet fruit may help to improve blood circulation, and support heart health,” says the expert. Papaya : It contains digestive enzymes (papain), which is great for gut health.

: It contains digestive enzymes (papain), which is great for gut health. Avocados : Loaded with healthy fats, and fibre, they may be good for weight management, skin, and hair.

: Loaded with healthy fats, and fibre, they may be good for weight management, skin, and hair. Watermelon : High in water content, this sweet fruit can keep you hydrated.

: High in water content, this sweet fruit can keep you hydrated. Kiwi : High in vitamin C, kiwis can boost immunity, and support skin health.

: High in vitamin C, kiwis can boost immunity, and support skin health. Pineapple: “It contains bromelain, which can reduce inflammation, and improve digestion,” says the expert.

2. Vegetables

Vegetables, available in multiple colours, are good for digestion, and detoxification.

Spinach : Rich in iron, this leafy green is good for blood circulation, and can prevent anemia.

: Rich in iron, this leafy green is good for blood circulation, and can prevent anemia. Carrots : High in beta-carotene, this root vegetable is great for eyes, and skin health.

: High in beta-carotene, this root vegetable is great for eyes, and skin health. Broccoli : Full of fibre, and antioxidants, this cruciferous vegetable can reduce inflammation.

: Full of fibre, and antioxidants, this cruciferous vegetable can reduce inflammation. Tomatoes : Looking for healthy foods to eat every day? “Have tomatoes that contain lycopene, which is good for the heart, and skin health,” says Saniya.

: Looking for healthy foods to eat every day? “Have tomatoes that contain lycopene, which is good for the heart, and skin health,” says Saniya. Onions: They are low in calories, and full of vitamin C. They can help to boost immunity, and manage weight.

3. Whole grains

The list of healthy foods to eat every day should have whole grains. Its intake is associated with reducing risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer, as per research published in Foods in 2022.

Oats : Have oats, as they are great for heart health. “They also keep cholesterol levels in check,” says Saniya.

: Have oats, as they are great for heart health. “They also keep cholesterol levels in check,” says Saniya. Quinoa : High in protein, this gluten-free food is good for muscle growth.

: High in protein, this gluten-free food is good for muscle growth. Brown rice: Rich in fibre, one of the benefits of brown rice is that it can improve digestion.

4. Proteins

While looking for healthy foods to eat every day, make sure to go for those rich in protein.

Eggs : They are a great protein source that are good for energy production, and muscle repair.

: They are a great protein source that are good for energy production, and muscle repair. Lentils and beans : They are plant-based protein, perfect for vegetarians, and vegans.

: They are plant-based protein, perfect for vegetarians, and vegans. Greek yoghurt : High in probiotics, this superfood can support gut, and bone health.

: High in probiotics, this superfood can support gut, and bone health. Cottage cheese : This food, rich in protein, is good for muscle growth.

: This food, rich in protein, is good for muscle growth. Nuts: Make almonds, walnuts, and cashews part of your list on healthy foods to eat every day. “They consist of healthy fats beneficial for brain, and heart health,” says the expert. These nuts are high in fibre. But they also consist of high levels of fat, so have them in moderation, according to the UK’s National Heath Service.

5. Healthy fats

Even if you are watching your weight, healthy fats are essential.

Chia seeds : Loaded with omega-3s and fibre, these healthy seeds are great for digestion.

: Loaded with omega-3s and fibre, these healthy seeds are great for digestion. Flaxseeds: “They can reduce inflammation in the body, and support heart health,” says the expert.

How to eat healthy foods every day?

Now that you know which are the healthy foods to eat every day, here are easy ways to add these nutritious foods to your daily meals:

1. Start your day with a healthy breakfast

Swap sugary cereals for oats, eggs, or whole-grain toast.

Add fruits, nuts, and seeds to your healthy smoothies or yoghurt.

Choose quinoa instead of refined grains.

2. Dedicate half your plate to fruits and vegetables

Add chopped vegetables to curries, dals or omelettes.

Snack on fruits instead of store-bought ultra-processed chips.

Include leafy greens (spinach, kale) in soups and salads

3. Replace refined carbs with whole grains

Swap white rice with brown rice or quinoa.

Choose whole wheat bread, and pasta instead of refined versions

Replace potato chips with roasted chickpeas.

4. Eat more lean proteins

Add lentils, beans or fish to your meals.

Snack on nuts, seeds or Greek yoghurt

Choose grilled chicken or fish instead of fried foods

5. Cook at home more often

Now that you know the healthy foods to eat every day, plan meals and prepare nutritious snacks in advance.

Use less oil, and more herbs, and spices.

Bake, grill, or steam instead of deep frying.

Are there any side effects of healthy foods?

While you know the healthy foods to eat every day, you should also be aware that eating them in the right quantity matters. Consuming them in excess can lead to side effects:

1. Fruits

While fruits are some of the healthy foods to eat every day, too many high-sugar fruits (mango, grapes, bananas) can spike blood sugar.

Citrus fruits (oranges, and lemons) can cause acidity or tooth enamel erosion.

Excess fibre from fruits like pears and apples may cause bloating.

2. Vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage) are some of the healthy foods to eat every day, but overeating can cause gas and bloating.

Spinach has oxalates, which may contribute to kidney stones if taken excessively.

Too many raw veggies can cause digestive discomfort.

3. Whole grains

Too much fibre can lead to bloating, gas, or stomach cramps.

Having quinoa without soaking may interfere with absorption of minerals like iron, and zinc.

4. Nuts, and seeds

High in calories, excessive consumption may make it difficult to manage weight.

Chia and flaxseeds may cause bloating or digestive discomfort if not consumed with a good amount of water.

Nuts should be part of the list of healthy foods to eat every day, but excessive consumption may trigger allergies in some people.

Be it fruits or vegetables, there are many healthy foods to eat every day. However, even the healthiest foods can cause side effects if consumed in excess. The key is moderation, and variety.

Related FAQs How to start eating healthy? Starting a healthy diet doesn’t mean making drastic changes overnight. Start with small changes to prevent cravings. Choose fresh fruits and vegetables over canned or packaged options. Replace sugary drinks with herbal teas, lemon water, or smoothies. Which food is junk food? Junk food refers to foods that are high in calories, sugar, unhealthy fats, and salt but low in essential nutrients like fibre, protein, and vitamins. These foods can contribute to weight gain, and problems like heart disease, and diabetes. French fries, potato chips, cakes, cookies, instant noodles, store-bought burgers, and ready-to-eat meals come under this category.