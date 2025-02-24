Say goodbye to ultra-processed foods with these 7 healthy swaps

Ultra-processed foods are everywhere and consumed widely, but they pose several health risks when eaten regularly. Here are 7 healthy swaps for ultra-processed foods that taste great and provide essential nutrients.

The market today is flooded with packaged, ready-to-eat, and ultra-processed foods. If you are not already familiar, fizzy drinks, packaged bread, ready-to-eat cereals, and many other snacks fall into ultra-processed food category. While these foods may be convenient and tempting, they are often packed with excess salt, sugar, unhealthy fats, and artificial additives. Over time, consuming too many ultra-processed foods can contribute to health issues like heart disease, obesity, and type 2 diabetes. But do not worry, it’s not all doom and gloom! By swapping these ultra-processed foods with healthier, whole food alternatives, you can still enjoy tasty meals and snacks while keeping your health in check.

What are ultra-processed foods and their side effects?

Ultra-processed foods are food products that have undergone significant industrial processing and contain artificial ingredients, preservatives, sweeteners, flavourings, and colourings. These foods are typically high in added sugars, unhealthy fats, and refined grains while being low in essential nutrients. Examples include packaged snacks, sugary cereals, soda, and fast food. Due to the poor nutritional quality and the presence of chemical additives in ultra-processed foods, consuming them regularly can contribute to various health issues like obesity, heart disease, and diabetes, reveals the British Heart Foundation.

7 ultra-processed food swaps

Here are some of the best alternatives to ultra-processed foods you need to stay healthy:

1. Sweetened breakfast cereals to steel-cut oats without honey

Many commercially available breakfast cereals are loaded with sugar and artificial flavours, making them an unhealthy way to start the day. A study published in Food Chemistry found that these sugary cereals can spike blood sugar levels, leading to energy crashes and cravings later in the day. Instead, opt for steel-cut oats, which are minimally processed and packed with fibre. Steel-cut oats help regulate blood sugar and provide long-lasting energy. If you crave sweetness, add natural fruit like berries or banana slices for a healthier alternative to honey or refined sugars.

2. Soda to fruit-infused water

Sodas, even diet versions, are full of artificial sweeteners, high-fructose corn syrup, and chemicals that can disrupt your metabolism and lead to weight gain, type 2 diabetes, and even liver damage, as per the International Journal of Scientific Research. A healthy alternative is fruit-infused water, which offers a refreshing and flavourful drink without added sugars. You can infuse your water with fruits like lemon, cucumber, or berries to create a naturally sweetened, hydrating beverage that won’t harm your body.

3. White bread to homemade wheat bread

White bread made from refined flour has been stripped of essential nutrients and is often linked to obesity, insulin resistance, and other metabolic disorders. Instead of purchasing store-bought white bread, try making your own whole wheat bread. Homemade bread, using whole grains, is a healthier option as it contains more fibre, vitamins, and minerals that help regulate digestion and stabilise blood sugar levels. Plus, you can also add seeds, nuts, or dried fruits for added nutrients.

4. Fried chicken to roast chicken

Ultra-processed foods like fried chicken, coated in breadcrumbs and deep-fried in unhealthy oils, are high in trans fats and calories. Consuming fried foods regularly can increase your risk of heart disease and inflammation. Roast chicken, on the other hand, is a leaner, healthier alternative. Roasting allows the natural flavours of the chicken to shine, while the absence of breading and frying reduces unnecessary calories and fat. Enhance the flavour with herbs, spices, and a drizzle of olive oil.

5. Flavoured candy bars to dark chocolates

Flavoured candy bars are packed with sugar, artificial flavours, and preservatives, which can contribute to weight gain, inflammation, and insulin resistance, reveals a study published in Advances in Nutrition. A healthier swap is dark chocolate, which offers numerous health benefits when consumed in moderation. It is rich in antioxidants, improves heart health, and may even boost brain function. Opt for dark chocolate with at least 70 percent cocoa to gain benefits and pair it with a handful of nuts or dried fruit for a nutrient-dense snack.

6. Energy drink to fresh squeezed orange juice

Energy drinks are loaded with caffeine, sugar, and artificial stimulants that can lead to energy crashes and long-term health problems like high blood pressure and heart palpitations. Instead of reaching for an energy drink, choose fresh-squeezed orange juice. Packed with vitamin C and natural sugars, fresh orange juice provides a natural energy boost while also boosting your immunity.

7. Artificially flavoured cheese crackers to apple and cheese slices

Cheese crackers are often made with refined flours, processed cheese, and artificial flavourings. These ingredients can cause blood sugar imbalances and contribute to weight gain. A much healthier snack would be to combine fresh apple slices with real cheese. Apples provide fibre, antioxidants, and natural sweetness, while cheese offers a good source of protein and calcium. This simple swap provides a satisfying and nutritious snack without the artificial additives of processed crackers.

With these ultra-processed food swaps, you may keep your health on track and stay fit while also enjoying delicious and wholesome meals.

Related FAQs Is it okay to have ultra-processed foods occasionally? While it is best to limit your intake, enjoying ultra-processed foods occasionally is fine. The key is moderation and focusing on a balanced diet rich in whole, unprocessed foods. Are all packaged foods considered ultra-processed? Not all packaged foods are considered ultra-processed. Packaged foods can range from minimally processed to highly processed. For example, canned tomatoes contain few additives but packaged cookies, chips, or instant noodles are ultra-processed.