What are the healthiest ways to eat eggs?

Chat with
For many of us, eggs are a staple when it comes to breakfast. After all, they are a rich source of protein and other nutrients. However, not all preparations of eggs, especially the fried ones, are as healthy as you think. Some of the healthiest ways to eat eggs include boiled, poached as well as scrambled eggs. But there are also some unhealthy and unsafe ways of egg preparations that you must avoid. Check out the right and safe way to enjoy the food loaded with nutrients.
Yes, eggs are considered a healthy and nutrient-dense food. They are a rich source of high-quality protein, vitamins, and minerals, states this study, published in the journal Nutrients. Here are some of the benefits of eating eggs:
However, despite following the healthiest ways to eat eggs, people with diabetes or heart disease should limit egg yolk intake to 3-4 per week. Instead, they should focus on egg whites for additional protein.
Looking for some of the healthiest ways to eat eggs? Here is how you should consume them:
Boiled eggs, whether hard or soft boiled, are one of the healthiest ways to eat eggs. These are low in calories, high in protein, and no added fats. Boiling retains most of the nutrients without adding extra oils or butter. What’s more? They are very easy to make and are one of the quickest egg preperations.
One of the healthiest ways to eat eggs is by poaching them. Similar to boiling, poaching requires no added fat. This makes it a low-calorie and high-protein option. It also preserves the antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin, which support eye health.
Using minimal oil and adding vegetables like spinach, tomatoes, and bell peppers increases fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants. This is what makes scrambled eggs one of the healthiest ways to eat eggs. However, make sure to keep the flame on low while making these. Cooking on low heat prevents nutrient loss.
Omelettes are packed with fibre and micronutrients from vegetables. They are balanced meals and one of the healthiest ways to eat eggs. Using minimal oil and adding herbs or spices enhances flavour without extra calories.
Using minimal oil and incorporating tomatoes, onions, and green chillies adds fibre and antioxidants to eggs. The Indian scramble is one of the healthiest ways to eat eggs and you can take the nutrition and taste a notch higher by pairing it with whole-grain roti. This makes it a balanced meal.
Replacing mayonnaise with Greek yoghurt reduces unhealthy fats and adds probiotics. Making this egg salad is one of the healthiest ways to eat eggs. You can also add vegetables like cucumbers and peppers to boost fibre and vitamins.
This is a Middle Eastern meal that requires poaching or baking eggs in tomato sauce. Baking retains nutrients and is one of the healthiest ways to eat eggs. This requires very little oil. Shakshuka, made with tomatoes, bell peppers, and herbs, is rich in antioxidants and fibre.
Steamed eggs, which can be used in egg puddings, are one of the healthiest ways to eat eggs. Steaming requires no added fats and preserves nutrients. It’s light on the stomach and can be flavoured with minimal salt or herbs.
One of the healthiest ways to eat eggs is in the form of an egg wrap. Whole wheat adds fibre, and combining eggs with vegetables ensures a nutrient-dense meal that balances carbs, protein, and healthy fats.
Here is another interesting ways to eat eggs.Substituting mayonnaise with Greek yogurt reduces unhealthy fats. It also increases protein and probiotics. This is what makes this form of Deviled eggs one of the healthiest ways to eat eggs.
These methods retain the essential nutrients of eggs while minimizing unhealthy fats and enhancing the overall nutrient profile by adding fibre, antioxidants, and healthy fats.
Now that we know some of the healthiest ways to eat eggs, let us look at some of the ways we should never eat eggs.
Eggs are undoubtedly a nutrient-dense food option and its versatility makes it quite a favourite. The healthiest ways to eat eggs include boiling them and poaching eggs. There are also many scrambled and baked options. These methods help retain essential nutrients while minimising unhealthy fats.
Moderate consumption, up to one egg per day, is generally considered safe for most healthy individuals. However, those with heart disease or diabetes should limit yolk intake to 3-4 per week and opt for egg whites for additional protein.
No, this is not recommended due to the risk of Salmonella infection. Cooking eggs enhances protein absorption and reduces health risks.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Healthy Eating, Nutrition, Recipes, Superfoods
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.