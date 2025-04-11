What are the healthiest ways to eat eggs?

Poaching and boiling are some of the healthiest ways to eat eggs. You can explore more options for a protein boost every morning.

For many of us, eggs are a staple when it comes to breakfast. After all, they are a rich source of protein and other nutrients. However, not all preparations of eggs, especially the fried ones, are as healthy as you think. Some of the healthiest ways to eat eggs include boiled, poached as well as scrambled eggs. But there are also some unhealthy and unsafe ways of egg preparations that you must avoid. Check out the right and safe way to enjoy the food loaded with nutrients.

Are eggs healthy?

Yes, eggs are considered a healthy and nutrient-dense food. They are a rich source of high-quality protein, vitamins, and minerals, states this study, published in the journal Nutrients. Here are some of the benefits of eating eggs:

Rich in nutrients : Eggs have high-quality protein with all essential amino acids. They are a good source of vitamins B12, D, A, E, and choline, which are important for brain function and development, explains dietician Kejal Shah. Besides this, eggs also contain antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin, which are beneficial for eye health, states a study, published in the journal Nutrients.

: Eggs have high-quality protein with all essential amino acids. They are a good source of vitamins B12, D, A, E, and choline, which are important for brain function and development, explains dietician Kejal Shah. Besides this, eggs also contain antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin, which are beneficial for eye health, states a study, published in the journal Nutrients. Heart health : Eggs can raise HDL (good cholesterol), which may have protective effects. However, even if you are following the healthiest ways to eat eggs, you need to consume them moderately. Moderate egg consumption, which is generally up to one egg per day, is generally considered safe and may not increase heart disease risk in healthy individuals, states this study, published in the BMJ.

: Eggs can raise HDL (good cholesterol), which may have protective effects. However, even if you are following the healthiest ways to eat eggs, you need to consume them moderately. Moderate egg consumption, which is generally up to one egg per day, is generally considered safe and may not increase heart disease risk in healthy individuals, states this study, published in the BMJ. Weight management: Eggs are filling and may help with satiety, making them a good addition to a weight management plan.

However, despite following the healthiest ways to eat eggs, people with diabetes or heart disease should limit egg yolk intake to 3-4 per week. Instead, they should focus on egg whites for additional protein.

Healthiest ways to eat eggs

Looking for some of the healthiest ways to eat eggs? Here is how you should consume them:

1. Boiled Eggs (hard or soft-boiled)

Boiled eggs, whether hard or soft boiled, are one of the healthiest ways to eat eggs. These are low in calories, high in protein, and no added fats. Boiling retains most of the nutrients without adding extra oils or butter. What’s more? They are very easy to make and are one of the quickest egg preperations.

2. Poached eggs

One of the healthiest ways to eat eggs is by poaching them. Similar to boiling, poaching requires no added fat. This makes it a low-calorie and high-protein option. It also preserves the antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin, which support eye health.

3. Scrambled eggs (with minimal oil and vegetables)

Using minimal oil and adding vegetables like spinach, tomatoes, and bell peppers increases fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants. This is what makes scrambled eggs one of the healthiest ways to eat eggs. However, make sure to keep the flame on low while making these. Cooking on low heat prevents nutrient loss.

4. Omelette with Vegetables

Omelettes are packed with fibre and micronutrients from vegetables. They are balanced meals and one of the healthiest ways to eat eggs. Using minimal oil and adding herbs or spices enhances flavour without extra calories.

5. Egg bhurji or Indian scramble with minimal oil

Using minimal oil and incorporating tomatoes, onions, and green chillies adds fibre and antioxidants to eggs. The Indian scramble is one of the healthiest ways to eat eggs and you can take the nutrition and taste a notch higher by pairing it with whole-grain roti. This makes it a balanced meal.

6. Egg Salad (with Greek yoghurt or light dressing)

Replacing mayonnaise with Greek yoghurt reduces unhealthy fats and adds probiotics. Making this egg salad is one of the healthiest ways to eat eggs. You can also add vegetables like cucumbers and peppers to boost fibre and vitamins.

7. Baked Eggs (shakshuka or egg casserole)

This is a Middle Eastern meal that requires poaching or baking eggs in tomato sauce. Baking retains nutrients and is one of the healthiest ways to eat eggs. This requires very little oil. Shakshuka, made with tomatoes, bell peppers, and herbs, is rich in antioxidants and fibre.

8. Steamed Egg (savoury custard or egg pudding)

Steamed eggs, which can be used in egg puddings, are one of the healthiest ways to eat eggs. Steaming requires no added fats and preserves nutrients. It’s light on the stomach and can be flavoured with minimal salt or herbs.

9. Egg wrap (with whole wheat or multigrain base)

One of the healthiest ways to eat eggs is in the form of an egg wrap. Whole wheat adds fibre, and combining eggs with vegetables ensures a nutrient-dense meal that balances carbs, protein, and healthy fats.

10. Deviled Eggs (replace mayo with Greek yoghurt)

Here is another interesting ways to eat eggs.Substituting mayonnaise with Greek yogurt reduces unhealthy fats. It also increases protein and probiotics. This is what makes this form of Deviled eggs one of the healthiest ways to eat eggs.

These methods retain the essential nutrients of eggs while minimizing unhealthy fats and enhancing the overall nutrient profile by adding fibre, antioxidants, and healthy fats.

How to never eat an egg?

Now that we know some of the healthiest ways to eat eggs, let us look at some of the ways we should never eat eggs.

Raw or undercooked eggs : Here, there is a risk of Salmonella infection.

: Here, there is a risk of Salmonella infection. Deep-fried eggs : These are high in unhealthy fats and calories.

: These are high in unhealthy fats and calories. Overcooked boiled eggs : This causes nutrient loss and an unpleasant texture.

: This causes nutrient loss and an unpleasant texture. Eggs with excess butter/oil : Increases saturated fat.

: Increases saturated fat. Eggs with processed meats : These are high in sodium and unhealthy fats.

: These are high in sodium and unhealthy fats. Reheated eggs : This may alter protein structure and nutrient value.

: This may alter protein structure and nutrient value. Pickled/preserved eggs : This is unhealthy because of the excessive sodium content.

: This is unhealthy because of the excessive sodium content. Eggs in processed foods : This adds unhealthy fats and refined carbs.

: This adds unhealthy fats and refined carbs. Eggs left at room temp : There is a risk of bacterial contamination.

: There is a risk of bacterial contamination. Burnt or charred eggs: This produces harmful compounds.

Eggs are undoubtedly a nutrient-dense food option and its versatility makes it quite a favourite. The healthiest ways to eat eggs include boiling them and poaching eggs. There are also many scrambled and baked options. These methods help retain essential nutrients while minimising unhealthy fats.

Related FAQs How many eggs can you eat in a day? Moderate consumption, up to one egg per day, is generally considered safe for most healthy individuals. However, those with heart disease or diabetes should limit yolk intake to 3-4 per week and opt for egg whites for additional protein. Can you eat raw eggs for protein? No, this is not recommended due to the risk of Salmonella infection. Cooking eggs enhances protein absorption and reduces health risks.