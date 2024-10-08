Raw or cooked: Know the best way to consume kale

Kale is full of nutrients like calcium, iron, magnesium, and vitamin C. But how well the nutrients get absorbed, depends on how you eat kale. Know the healthiest way to eat kale.

If you haven’t been eating green veggies, kale is where you should start. Kale is a cruciferous vegetable with big edible leaves typically dark green in colour. It is part of the Brassica family, which also includes vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage. Highly nutritious, this leafy green vegetable contains fibre, iron, and vitamins C and K. Due to its impressive nutrient profile, it can help support gut health, reduce weight, and boost immunity. But you may have heard that cooking kale is not the best way to preserve its nutrient levels. So, does that mean you should eat kale raw? Know the healthiest way to eat kale and enjoy its benefits.

What are the benefits of eating kale?

Before we move on to the way to consume this vegetable, here are some of the benefits of eating kale:

1. Rich in antioxidants

“Kale is abundant in antioxidants such as flavonoids, polyphenols, and beta-carotene, which are crucial for neutralising free radicals in the body,” says dietitian Varsha Gorey. Free radicals are unstable molecules that can cause oxidative stress, which is linked to various health conditions like heart disease, cancer, and premature ageing.

2. Good for digestive health

Kale is a vegetable that is a great source of dietary fiber. Hundred grams of kale has 4.1 grams of fiber, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Fiber helps regulate digestion, prevents constipation, and promotes overall gut health by encouraging the growth of healthy gut bacteria.

3. Promotes heart health

“Kale contains potassium, a mineral that is known for helping in regulating blood pressure,” says the expert. It also has omega-3 fatty acids, which can support heart health by reducing inflammation and lowering levels of cholesterol. So, including green vegetables like kale can significantly benefit cardiovascular health.

4. Supports bone health

Consuming vitamin K-rich foods may help reduce the risk of bone fractures, as per research published in the Medicine journal in 2017. Kale is one of the foods, which has a good amount of vitamin K. Hundred grams of kale consists of 390 micrograms of vitamin K, as per the USDA. Apart from being rich in Vitamin K, kale also contains significant amounts of calcium and magnesium. “They are needed for supporting bone health and preventing bone-related diseases,” says Gorey.

5. Boosts immunity

Kale is packed with vitamin C, which plays a key role in enhancing the immune system. Hundred grams of kale has 93.4 mg of vitamin C, as per the USDA. This vitamin helps in the production of white blood cells, which protect the body against infections while strengthening the immune system.

6. Helps with weight management

Weight loss is one of the health benefits of kale. During a 2022 study published in the Nutrients journal, 64.5 percent of participants reported favourable health outcomes, with the most common being weight reduction. Kale is low in calories but high in nutrients, making it an excellent choice for people looking to manage their weight. Eat kale for weight loss, as it provides satiety due to its fiber content, helping people control hunger pangs and avoid overeating.

What is the healthiest way to eat kale?

Eating kale raw may help to boast the highest nutrient content, but it can be hard on the digestive system. “Raw kale may be harder to digest, as it has a tough, fibrous nature, and can cause bloating or gas,” says the expert. So, you can look for another way to consume kale. A 2019 study published in the International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition found that steaming retained most of the antioxidants and minerals of kale, compared with other cooking methods like boiling, microwaving, and pressure cooking. When lightly steamed or sautéed, kale can be easier to digest and still retain most of its nutrients, including vitamins A, K, and fibre.

How to include kale in your diet?

Here are some ways to make kale part of your diet –

Kale smoothie: Blend raw kale with fruits like banana, mango, or berries, yogurt, and a touch of honey or jaggery for a nutrient-dense morning drink.

Blend raw kale with fruits like banana, mango, or berries, yogurt, and a touch of honey or jaggery for a nutrient-dense morning drink. Kale stir-fry: Sauté kale with garlic, onions, and spices like cumin seeds and turmeric for a quick and healthy vegetable dish.

Sauté kale with garlic, onions, and spices like cumin seeds and turmeric for a quick and healthy vegetable dish. Kale salad: Massage raw kale with olive oil, lemon, and salt, then toss it with cucumbers, tomatoes, nuts, and seeds for a nutrient-rich salad.

Massage raw kale with olive oil, lemon, and salt, then toss it with cucumbers, tomatoes, nuts, and seeds for a nutrient-rich salad. Kale chutney: Blend kale with coriander, mint, green chilies, and lemon juice for a flavourful green chutney that can be served with healthy snacks.

What are the side effects of eating kale?

Eating kale may lead to certain side effects, including:

Goitrogenic effects: Kale, like other cruciferous vegetables, contains goitrogens, which can interfere with thyroid function if consumed in excessive quantities. This is particularly a concern for people with hypothyroidism.

Kale, like other cruciferous vegetables, contains goitrogens, which can interfere with thyroid function if consumed in excessive quantities. This is particularly a concern for people with hypothyroidism. Kidney stones: Kale contains oxalates, compounds that can contribute to kidney stone formation in susceptible individuals. People prone to kidney stones should monitor their kale intake or avoid eating it in excessive amounts.

Kale contains oxalates, compounds that can contribute to kidney stone formation in susceptible individuals. People prone to kidney stones should monitor their kale intake or avoid eating it in excessive amounts. Digestive issues: Raw kale’s high fibre content can cause gas, bloating, or digestive discomfort, especially in people with sensitive stomachs.

Raw kale’s high fibre content can cause gas, bloating, or digestive discomfort, especially in people with sensitive stomachs. Allergic reactions: Some people may experience allergic reactions to kale, and show symptoms like swelling, and itching.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

1. Is it okay to eat kale every day?

Kale consists of several nutrients, so you can consume it regularly, but only as part of a balanced diet. But people with digestive issues should limit how much kale they eat.

2. Is roasted kale healthy?

Roasting kale at moderate temperatures (under 400 degree Fahrenheit) with minimal oil can retain most of its nutrients and turn it into a healthy, crunchy snack. However, high-temperature roasting or using excessive oil can reduce its nutritional value, especially if it becomes charred or overcooked.

3. Is raw kale bad for the stomach?

Raw kale is rich in fibre, which can be hard to digest for some people, especially those with sensitive stomachs or digestive issues like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). It contains a type of sugar called raffinose, which can cause bloating and gas. To make raw kale easier on the stomach, it’s advisable to rub the leaves with lemon juice or olive oil to soften them, or consume it in smaller amounts mixed with other foods. People with compromised digestive systems should prefer lightly cooked kale to avoid discomfort.