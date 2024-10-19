Healthiest cheese: 8 guilt-free varieties to satisfy your tastebuds

Cheese is a dairy product with many health benefits. Are you wondering which cheese variety is good for health? Here are 7 of the healthiest cheese types that you can try.

Cheese is a versatile dairy product that can be enjoyed as a snack or a breakfast. This dairy product goes well with bread, fruits, nuts, and pasta. It is created through the coagulation of milk proteins, primarily casein. The process transforms liquid milk, usually from cow, goat or sheep, into solid curd and whey, which are then processed to produce various types of cheese. Each type of cheese is full of nutrients, especially protein, and calcium. And so, these cheese varieties offer many health benefits, including helping in building muscle and improving bone health. To enjoy these health benefits, get the know the healthiest cheese option that you can eat.

Healthiest cheese: Which are the best?

Here are some of the healthiest cheese varieties that you must try to enjoy:

1. Cottage cheese

Nutritional value (per 100 grams) of cottage cheese, as per the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

8.33 grams protein

6.41 grams carbohydrate

0.6 grams fiber

96 mg calcium

13.5 mg vitamin C

1.6 grams fat

Consuming foods high in protein, such as cottage cheese, can make you feel full and help reduce overall calorie intake, which may aid in weight loss, as per a 2020 study published in the Journal Of Obesity And Metabolic Syndrome. Due to its high protein content, it may help to build muscle as well.

2. Feta cheese

Nutritional value (per 100 grams) of feta cheese, as per the USDA.

14.2 grams protein

493 mg calcium

3.88 grams carbohydrate

19 mg magnesium

337 mg phosphorus

62 mg potassium

1140 mg sodium

2.88 mg zinc

This type of cheese is high in protein, calcium, and phosphorus and protein, which may help to have strong bones, as per study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition in 2014. “But it should be consumed in moderation due to high sodium content,” says nutritionist Haripriya. N.

3. Parmesan cheese

Nutritional value (per 100 grams) of parmesan cheese, as per the USDA.

28.4 grams protein

27.8 grams fat

13.9 grams carbohydrate

853 mg calcium

1800 mg sodium

627 mg phosphorus

“It is full of calcium and protein, making it ideal for bone health and muscle recovery,” says the expert. It is also easier to digest for lactose-intolerant individuals because ageing of the cheese (usually for 12 months) reduces lactose content.

4. Ricotta cheese

Nutritional value (per 100 grams) of ricotta cheese, according to the USDA.

7.54 grams protein

10.2 grams fat

150 calories

7.27 grams carbohydrate

206 mg calcium

It has a good amount of protein, so ricotta is a good option for people who want to maintain muscle mass. It also has less calories, so it is suitable for those looking for a low-fat option.

5. Swiss cheese

Nutritional value (per 100 grams) of Swiss cheese, as per the USDA.

27 grams protein

187 mg sodium

890 mg calcium

4.37 mg zinc

33 mg magnesium

This healthiest cheese option is a good source of calcium and lower in sodium compared to most types of cheese. Swiss cheese can be a good addition to your diet if you eat it in moderation.

6. Goat cheese

Nutritional value (per 100 grams) of goat cheese, as per the USDA.

18.5 grams protein

21.1 grams fat

140 mg calcium

16 mg magnesium

256 mg phosphorus

Goat cheese can reduce hunger and increase fullness, which are important if you want to lose weight. During a study, published in the Nutrients journal in 2017, eating a goat milk-based breakfast with goat cheese reduced the desire to eat and led to decreased ratings of hunger compared to a breakfast with cow milk and cheese.

7. Cheddar cheese

Nutritional value (per 100 grams) of cheddar cheese, as per the USDA.

22.9 grams protein

33.3 grams fat

3.37 grams carbohydrate

710 mg calcium

27 mg magnesium

8.6 micrograms vitamin K

“It is high in calcium as well as vitamin K, which are needed for bone health,” says Haripriya. Cheddar can also help neutralise acids in the mouth and stimulate saliva production, reducing the risk of tooth decay.

8. Blue cheese

Nutritional value (per 100 grams) of blue cheese, as per the USDA.

21.4 grams protein

28.7 grams fat

528 mg calcium

256 mg potassium

0.31 mg iron

Blue cheese is one of the healthiest cheese types that is good for your heart, as it consists of spermidine. During a 2016 study published in Nature Medicine, participants who consumed high level of dietary spermidine had lower blood pressure and incidence of cardiovascular disease. “The mold in this type of cheese contains probiotics that can be good for your gut health,” says the expert.

What are the side effects of cheese?

Cheese offers health benefits, but it can have some side effects when consumed excessively or by certain individuals:

Excessive intake of cheese, irrespective the type, can raise cholesterol levels, increasing heart disease risk.

Those with lactose intolerance may experience bloating, gas, or diarrhea.

Some cheese varieties are very high in sodium, which can lead to high blood pressure.

Overconsumption can contribute to weight gain due to high calorie and fat content.

People with dairy allergies may experience hives, swelling, or more severe reactions.

Cheese is difficult to digest for some, causing constipation.

Processed cheeses may contain unhealthy additives and preservatives.

There are healthy cheese types, which can be good for your bones, and muscles. But go for only one or two servings of cheese per day otherwise you may experience side effects.