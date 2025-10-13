Are you a caffeine addict? 6 healthier coffee alternatives to boost energy

For many people, coffee is more than just a drink. It is a ritual, a source of comfort, and the boost we need on sleepy mornings. However, that one coffee to kickstart the day can become an unhealthy habit. If you’ve ever thought of cutting coffee out of your routine, you can try healthier coffee alternatives for an energy boost.
Drinking coffee has some benefits, but having caffeine first thing in the morning, especially on an empty stomach, can upset your body’s natural cortisol production. “Cortisol is a hormone that helps control your energy levels, blood pressure, and stress response”, nutritionist Deepika Vasudevan tells Health Shots. Drinking caffeine right after you wake up can disrupt your body’s natural rhythm. This may make you rely on caffeine more to feel alert.
Too much caffeine can cause various adverse effects, including:
Some studies, including those from the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, show that drinking a lot of coffee can cause anxiety symptoms, especially in people who are sensitive to it.
If you often drink coffee out of habit, try these six healthy alternatives for a fresh start to your day.
Peppermint tea has a refreshing and cool flavour. It contains no caffeine, making it an excellent choice for a morning drink that helps you feel awake.
Benefits:
Ginger tea is made by steeping fresh or dried ginger in hot water. It adds a slightly spicy flavour to your morning routine.
Benefits:
Matcha is a green tea powder made from finely ground tea leaves. When you drink matcha, you consume the whole leaf, which maximises its benefits. You can mix this drink with milk and honey for extra flavour.
Benefits:
Golden milk isn’t just aesthetically pleasing; it’s filled with health benefits! This warm, spiced drink combines turmeric and optional spices like cinnamon and ginger with milk (dairy or plant-based).
Benefits:
Lemon water is a simple and refreshing drink to enjoy in the morning. It can be served warm or cold, adding flavour while keeping you hydrated.
Benefits:
Start your day with a cup of green tea. This drink gives you both energy and calmness. Green tea comes from the unoxidized leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant and is full of antioxidants.
Benefits:
