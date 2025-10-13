Are you a caffeine addict? 6 healthier coffee alternatives to boost energy

Try six coffee alternatives that give you energy without the side effects of caffeine. Start your mornings with healthy, refreshing drinks.

For many people, coffee is more than just a drink. It is a ritual, a source of comfort, and the boost we need on sleepy mornings. However, that one coffee to kickstart the day can become an unhealthy habit. If you’ve ever thought of cutting coffee out of your routine, you can try healthier coffee alternatives for an energy boost.

Why should you limit coffee?

Drinking coffee has some benefits, but having caffeine first thing in the morning, especially on an empty stomach, can upset your body’s natural cortisol production. “Cortisol is a hormone that helps control your energy levels, blood pressure, and stress response”, nutritionist Deepika Vasudevan tells Health Shots. Drinking caffeine right after you wake up can disrupt your body’s natural rhythm. This may make you rely on caffeine more to feel alert.

Too much caffeine can cause various adverse effects, including:

Jitters and anxiety: Drinking coffee without eating food can make these feelings stronger.

Dehydration: “Coffee is a diuretic, and too much can lead to thirst and dryness”, says the nutritionist.

Digestive issues: High amounts of caffeine can worsen symptoms for those with gut disorders like IBS or acid reflux.

Some studies, including those from the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, show that drinking a lot of coffee can cause anxiety symptoms, especially in people who are sensitive to it.

What is a healthy alternative to coffee in the morning?

If you often drink coffee out of habit, try these six healthy alternatives for a fresh start to your day.

Peppermint tea

Peppermint tea has a refreshing and cool flavour. It contains no caffeine, making it an excellent choice for a morning drink that helps you feel awake.

Benefits:

Digestive support: Eases bloating and promotes smooth digestion thanks to menthol.

Natural decongestant: Helps relieve nasal congestion and soothes respiratory symptoms.

Stress relief: The aroma has calming effects that can reduce anxiety.

Calories: “A mere two calories per cup without any sweeteners”, says the nutritionist.

2. Ginger tea

Ginger tea is made by steeping fresh or dried ginger in hot water. It adds a slightly spicy flavour to your morning routine.

Benefits:

Digestion booster: Known for alleviating nausea and enhancing digestion.

Anti-inflammatory help: Gingerol provides strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Muscle pain relief: Combats soreness, making it an ideal post-exercise drink.

Calories: “Roughly five calories per cup without sweeteners”, says the nutritionist.

3. Matcha latte

Matcha is a green tea powder made from finely ground tea leaves. When you drink matcha, you consume the whole leaf, which maximises its benefits. You can mix this drink with milk and honey for extra flavour.

Benefits:

Antioxidant-rich: Matcha is dense in catechins, which have been linked to cancer prevention and heart health.

Calm alertness: This product contains both caffeine and L-theanine, which mitigates anxiety while boosting focus.

Detox support: Chlorophyll helps eliminate heavy metals and toxins from the body.

Calories: “About 50-100 calories per cup, depending on milk and whether you add sweeteners”, says the nutritionist.

4. Turmeric latte (golden milk)

Golden milk isn’t just aesthetically pleasing; it’s filled with health benefits! This warm, spiced drink combines turmeric and optional spices like cinnamon and ginger with milk (dairy or plant-based).

Benefits:

Anti-inflammatory properties: Curcumin in turmeric may reduce inflammation and support joint health.

Antioxidant effects: Protects against oxidative stress thanks to its strong antioxidant content.

Comfy start: The warmth and creaminess offer true comfort in your morning routine.

Calories: “Generally 80-150 calories per cup, depending on your choice of milk and sweetener”, says the nutritionist.

5. Lemon water

Lemon water is a simple and refreshing drink to enjoy in the morning. It can be served warm or cold, adding flavour while keeping you hydrated.

Benefits:

Hydration helper: Aids in rehydrating your body after a night’s sleep.

Vitamin C boost: “Packed with vitamin C, lemon water supports a healthy immune system”, shares the expert.

Digestive aid: Promotes better digestion and may help prevent constipation.

Alkalizing effect: Surprisingly, it helps to balance the body’s pH levels post-metabolization.

Calories: “Approximately six calories per cup with half a lemon’s juice”, says the nutritionist.

6. Green tea

Start your day with a cup of green tea. This drink gives you both energy and calmness. Green tea comes from the unoxidized leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant and is full of antioxidants.

Benefits:

Rich in antioxidants: High in catechins like EGCG, green tea fights free radicals and may lower the risk of chronic diseases.

Metabolism boost: It can enhance fat burning and physical performance by mobilising fatty acids from fat tissues.

Calming effect: Thanks to L-theanine, it promotes relaxation and focus without jitteriness.

Calories: “This option has only 2-5 calories per cup, making it a light but strong choice”, says the nutritionist.