How many calories do samosas and jalebis really have? Find out as India’s Health Ministry calls for ‘Oil and Sugar boards’

Samosas, pakoras, and jalebis are beloved staples across India, but they also pack a punch of hidden fats and sugars. The Union Health Ministry has urged institutions to display their oil and sugar content prominently.

Samosas and jalebis make an evergreen tea-time combination, don’t they? But if you have hardly paid attention to the calorie count of these favourite go-to snacks till now, that may be about to change. India’s Health Ministry has reportedly directed central institutions, including cafeterias and common areas at places like AIIMS Nagpur, to prominently display the oil and sugar content in these popular Indian snacks. These deep-fried and sugar-heavy treats, often considered staples of comfort food, are loaded with hidden fats and sugars that contribute to serious health risks such as heart disease and obesity. By making this nutritional information visible, the initiative aims to subtly encourage healthier choices without banning these cultural favourites. But how much calories do samosas and jalebis really have?

Calories in samosas and jalebis

Popular Indian snacks and deep-fried ‘delights’ like samosas, jalebis, and pakoras are packed with oil and sugar, which can impact your health more than you think. Dietician Dr Archana Batra says a 100-gram serving of jalebi has about 356 calories, mostly from refined flour, sugar, and oil. The sweetness can spike blood sugar and cause weight gain. Samosas are not any better—100 grams of this food item has around 362 calories, as it is deep fried and made of maida and spiced potatoes. However, the calorie count may differ for a samosa, depending on its ingredients and size. Repeated frying also adds harmful trans fats, raising risks of heart disease and obesity.

Call to display ‘Sugar and Oil Boards’ for Indian snacks

This proposal likely comes in the wake of growing obesity cases and related lifestyle health issues in India.

According to The Hindu, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava shared the plans in a recent letter to all ministries, departments, and autonomous bodies of the Union government. He wrote: “We are proposing the display of the Sugar and Oil Boards initiative to promote healthier dietary habits in various settings. These boards serve as visual behavioural nudges in schools, offices, public institutions, etc., displaying key information about hidden fats and sugars in everyday foods.”

How will this move help people?

Obesity is becoming one of the biggest public health threats, not just globally, but in India as well. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), obesity can affect anyone, regardless of age, and it increases the risk of serious non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, poor bone health, and even fertility issues. The key culprits? Unhealthy diets full of processed and high-fat foods, sedentary lifestyles, and environmental influences that make it harder to maintain a healthy weight.

In India, the problem has reached alarming levels. According to the Journal of Medical Nutrition and Nutraceuticals, around 5 percent of the population now suffers from morbid obesity, a severe form of obesity that can interfere with basic physical functions like breathing and walking. The National Family Health Survey (NFHS) also revealed that 24 percent of Indian women and 23 percent of men are overweight or obese. If trends continue, a Lancet study warns that nearly 45 percent of Indians could fall into this category by 2050.

That is why this latest government move to display sugar and oil content in common snacks like samosas and jalebis is so timely and very helpful. It is a small step, but it can make a big difference in helping people make more mindful food choices every day.

Earlier in 2025, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) directed its affiliated schools across the country to establish dedicated ‘sugar boards’ within their campuses. It is part of a broader nationwide awareness and intervention strategy to curb excessive sugar consumption among school-going children, and reduce the incidence of childhood diabetes.

How to know if you are obese or overweight?

A simple way to check is by calculating your Body Mass Index (BMI). BMI is a quick screening tool that uses your weight and height to estimate if you are in a healthy weight range. It is calculated by dividing your weight in kilograms by your height in meters squared (kg/m²).

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a BMI between 18.5 and 24.9 is considered healthy. Globally, a BMI of 25 or above means you are overweight, while a BMI of 30 or more indicates obesity. However, in India, the cutoffs are lower due to higher health risks. If your BMI is between 23.0 and 24.9, you are considered overweight. A BMI of 25 or above is considered obese, and a BMI of 35 or more indicates morbid obesity, which poses serious health risks. Keeping an eye on your BMI can help you take timely steps toward a healthier lifestyle.

How to reduce the risk of obesity or being overweight?

If you want to keep obesity at bay, follow these 7 tips:

1. Start with small changes and eat mindfully, and stick to balanced portions instead of big meals.

2. Choose more whole grains, veggies, and fruits, and cut back on processed foods and sugary drinks.

3. Make it a habit to stay active. Aim for at least 30 minutes of physical activity daily, be it walking, dancing, or hitting the gym.

4. Do not skip breakfast because a healthy morning meal can curb unhealthy snacking later.

5. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated and keep unwanted hunger pangs away.

6. Get enough sleep, as poor sleep can mess with your hunger hormones, increasing the risk of weight gain.

7. Manage stress with hobbies or meditation, since stress often leads to binge eating.

Lastly, weigh yourself regularly to track progress and stay motivated. These simple steps can help you stay fit and keep those extra kilos under control!