Boost your health with these amazing moringa water benefits

Moringa water benefits go way beyond just hydration. Check out how this nutrient-rich beverage can improve your immunity and overall wellbeing.

Don’t have time to try out individual home remedies for weight loss, healthy skin, and overall well-being? Here’s a natural one-stop solution – Moringa water. Made by using dried leaves of the moringa oleifera tree, this drink is rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. There are multiple moringa water benefits such as stronger immunity and weight loss that are gaining prominence. Made by steeping moringa leaves in water, this simple beverage offers a refreshing and potent dose of natural goodness. However, it is important to understand how to make moringa water and be aware of the potential risks associated with it.

What is moringa water?

Moringa water is a health-boosting drink made by infusing moringa leaves or moringa powder in water. “Derived from the Moringa oleifera tree, often referred to as the “drumstick tree” or “miracle tree,” this simple yet powerful drink is a nutritional powerhouse,” says nutritionist Garima Chaudhry. Packed with essential nutrients, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory compounds, moringa water benefits are numerous and diverse. From boosting immunity and aiding digestion to detoxifying the body and supporting weight loss, Moringa water offers a natural and refreshing way to enhance overall health and well-being.

7 important moringa water benefits

Here are some potential moringa water benefits that would make you want to include this drink in your diet.

1. Rich in nutrients

Many moringa water benefits stem from its high nutritional content. Moringa water is rich in nutrients, including vitamins (A, C, and E), minerals (calcium, potassium, and magnesium), and amino acids that promote general health and vitality, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Food Science. These essential elements help to build an effective immune system, aid digestion, and boost energy levels. Plus, moringa water contains antioxidants that fight oxidative stress and protect cells from harm. This simple but effective drink provides a helpful and pleasant way to include moringa’s extraordinary health benefits into your everyday routine.

2. Boosts immunity

Moringa water benefits go beyond simple hydration. Moringa water is high in antioxidants such as flavonoids and vitamin C, which assist in improving the immune system and combat infections, as found in a study published in the journal Aquaculture Reports. These potent substances boost the body’s natural defences, making it more resistant to numerous conditions. Moringa water, whether hot or cold, is a convenient and tasty method to increase your immunity and improve your overall health.

3. Aids in weight loss

Moringa water benefits go beyond simple health and well-being. The drink promotes weight loss. It does so by increasing metabolism and accelerating fat breakdown, making it a useful natural weight loss medication, as found in a study published in the journal Molecular Nutritional Food Research. Moringa leaves contain fibre, which helps to promote fullness, reduce cravings, and prevent overeating. Additionally, moringa water may help manage blood sugar levels, which can aid in weight loss. This natural and delicious drink can help with weight management by supporting a better and more sustainable approach to losing weight.

4. Improves digestion

Moringa water benefits include improved digestion. “Its anti-inflammatory properties and fibre content assist digestion, avoid bloating, and reduce constipation,” says the expert. The fibre in moringa leaves functions as a prebiotic, supporting the gut’s beneficial bacteria. This fosters a healthy microbial community in the gut, which is necessary for proper digestion and overall health. Incorporating moringa water into your daily routine can help support a healthy digestive tract and relieve common digestive discomforts.

5. Regulates blood sugar levels

When it comes to controlling blood sugar, here is a drink that can do wonders. One of the most important moringa water benefits is that it can help regular blood sugar levels. Moringa water includes isothiocyanates, which assist in stabilising blood sugar levels, making it beneficial for people with diabetes or insulin resistance, as found in a study published in the journal Complementary Therapies in Medicine. These chemicals may increase your sensitivity to insulin, allowing the body to use glucose more efficiently. While more research is needed, moringa water shows potential as a natural supplement for people looking to keep their blood sugar levels in a healthy range.

6. Supports heart health

The benefits of moringa water include a healthier cardiovascular system. “Moringa water reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease by lowering cholesterol levels and improving blood pressure regulation,” says the expert. Moringa’s antioxidants and anti-inflammatory components may help reduce plaque accumulation in arteries while also protecting the heart from oxidative stress. While more research is needed, including moringa water in a heart-healthy lifestyle has the potential to improve cardiovascular health.

7. Enhances skin and hair health

Moringa water benefits comprise healthier skin and hair wellness. “Moringa water’s antioxidants and vitamins minimise oxidative stress, slow the ageing process, and improve skin suppleness, all while strengthening hair and fostering good development,” says the expert. These nutrients nourish the skin and hair from within, resulting in radiant-looking skin and lustrous locks. By including moringa water in your skincare routine, you may take advantage of its natural ability to promote healthy skin and hair.

How to make moringa water?

Maintaining your weight and improving skin and hair health are some of the most important moringa water benefits. Here is how you can include this drink into your diet.

Ingredients

1-2 teaspoons of moringa powder (or a handful of fresh moringa leaves)

1 glass (250 ml) of water (warm or room temperature)

Lemon slice or 1 teaspoon honey for flavour

Instructions

Using moringa powder:

Heat a glass of water until it’s warm, or use room temperature water.

Stir in 1-2 teaspoons of moringa powder.

Stir well to ensure the powder dissolves completely in the water.

Add a slice of lemon or honey for enhanced taste.

Allow the drink to sit for 2-3 minutes to infuse the nutrients.

Drink the moringa water immediately for the best results.

Using fresh moringa leaves:

Wash a handful of fresh moringa leaves thoroughly to remove dirt.

Boil a glass of water in a saucepan.

Add the fresh leaves to the hot water and let them steep for 5-7 minutes.

Remove the leaves from the water using a strainer.

Add a slice of lemon or honey for added flavour.

Drink the moringa water warm, or allow it to cool before consuming.

Side effects of consuming moringa water

While there are many moringa water benefits, knowing the side effects is crucial for safe consumption.

Drinking too much moringa water can cause digestive upset, including diarrhea, bloating, and nausea. It’s important to start with small amounts and monitor your body’s response.

Moringa may have a natural blood pressure-lowering effect. If you already have low blood pressure or are taking medication for hypertension, consuming moringa water in excess could exacerbate the issue.

Moringa may interact with certain medications, particularly those for diabetes, blood pressure, or thyroid issues. If you’re on medication, consult with your doctor before incorporating moringa water into your routine.

The roots, bark, and flowers of the moringa tree can be harmful during pregnancy as they may cause uterine contractions. It’s best to avoid moringa water during pregnancy unless advised otherwise by a healthcare provider.

Excessive consumption of moringa may strain liver and kidney function, particularly for individuals with pre-existing conditions.

Note: To avoid potential side effects, it is recommended to start with a small amount of moringa water and gradually increase the intake. Always consult a healthcare provider if you have any concerns, especially if you are pregnant, nursing, or taking medication.

Related FAQs Is it safe to consume moringa water? Yes, consuming moringa water in moderate amounts is generally considered safe for most people. However, it's always advisable to consult with a healthcare professional, especially if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or have any underlying health conditions. When is the best time to consume moringa water? Consuming moringa water on an empty stomach, typically first thing in the morning, may enhance nutrient absorption and aid in detoxification. However, you can also enjoy it throughout the day as part of your daily routine