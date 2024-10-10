Is chilli pepper good for your health? 7 reasons to spice up your food

Chilli peppers are not just a spicy addition to your meals, they are packed with vitamins and antioxidants. Here are 7 health benefits of chilli or chilli pepper that everyone should know.

Do you like to add a spicy flavour to your dishes? Chilli peppers are the way to go! Some people love the fiery kick they bring to dishes, while others cannot handle even a tiny taste. Chilli peppers not only add a spicy flavour to your dish, these offer several health benefits. Despite these benefits, chilli peppers often get a bad reputation for being harmful to your health. While excessive consumption can lead to issues like stomach irritation, enjoying chillies in moderation can actually offer several benefits. From boosting your immunity and aiding weight loss to providing relief from pain, chilli peppers are more than just a spicy addition to your meals. So, next time you savour these remember these health benefits of chilli.

What are chilli peppers?

Chili, or chili pepper, is a small, spicy fruit from plants in the capsicum family. They come in various colours like red, green, and yellow and are used to add heat and flavour to food. The spiciness comes from a compound called capsaicin, which causes a burning sensation. Chili peppers are common in many cuisines around the world and are packed with vitamins and antioxidants. They can be eaten fresh, dried, or as a powder, and are known for their health benefits when consumed in moderation.

Nutrition facts about chilli

According to the US Department of Agriculture, the nutrition facts for 1 pepper (45 grams) of raw, fresh, hot, red chilli peppers are:

Calories: 18

Water: 39.6 percent

Protein: 0.8 grams

Carbs: 3.9 grams

Sugar: 0.8 grams

Fibre: 0.6 grams

Fat: 0.1 grams

Calcium: 6.3 milligrams (mg)

Vitamin C: 64.8 mg

Iron: 0.4 mg

Magnesium: 10.4 mg

Potassium: 145 mg

Sodium: 4 mg

Zinc: 0.17 mg

Copper: 0.05 mg

Vitamins A, B, C, E, and K

What are the benefits of chilli peppers?

Thanks to their powerful compounds called capsaicin in chilli, it offers these 7 health benefits:

1. Packed with antioxidants

Chilli peppers are loaded with antioxidants, which are substances that help protect your cells from damage caused by free radicals. Free radicals are unstable molecules that can harm your body cells, contributing to ageing and diseases such as cancer and heart problems. “The vibrant colour of chilli peppers is due to compounds like beta-carotene, vitamin C, and other carotenoids, which are all potent antioxidants. These antioxidants help the body fight off oxidative stress and reduce inflammation, which can improve your overall health,” explains nutritionist and certified diabetes educator Dr Archana Batra.

2. Prevents heart problems

One of the significant benefits of chilli peppers is that they can support heart health. Capsaicin, the compound that gives chilli peppers their heat, has been shown to lower cholesterol levels, reduce blood pressure, and improve circulation. According to the American Heart Association, people who ate chilli peppers regularly had a 26 percent lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease compared to those who did not. In fact, its regular consumption is linked with a 25 percent reduction in death from any cause and 23 percent fewer cancer deaths, compared to people who never or rarely consume chilli pepper.

3. Good for digestion

Despite the common belief that spicy foods can irritate the stomach, chilli peppers can actually promote digestive health. The heat from chilli peppers stimulates the production of digestive fluids, which helps the stomach break down food more effectively. This can help with digestive issues such as bloating and indigestion. Additionally, chilli pepper is mostly beneficial to gastrointestinal health when consumed in moderation, revealed a study published in the Experimental Cell Research. However, excessive consumption can be harmful to your digestive health. So, make sure you consume it in moderation.

4. Helps relieve pain

Capsaicin is a key ingredient found in various pain relief treatments, including creams, lotions, and patches, used to alleviate discomfort from conditions like arthritis, shingles, and muscle pain. “Over-the-counter options are available for managing mild joint or muscle pain,” says Batra. These products work by desensitizing the sensory receptors that transmit pain signals to the brain, gradually reducing the sensation of pain. A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine showed that consuming 2.5 grams of red chilli peppers daily to individuals with heartburn worsened their pain over the first five weeks, but it improved significantly over time.

5. Boosts immunity

Chilli peppers are rich in vitamins, especially vitamin C, which is essential for a strong immune system. Not only this, chilli pepper is loaded with vitamins A, E, and B and potassium, magnesium, iron, calcium, and antioxidants, all of which are known to improve immunity, as per the MOJ Food Processing and Technology. Regular intake of chilli pepper may help you protect against infections, improve skin health, and enhance the absorption of iron from other foods. However, consume it in moderation otherwise it can disturb your digestion, affecting your immune system negatively.

6. Aids weight loss

Chilli peppers can be helpful for those looking to lose weight. Capsaicin, found in chillies, has been shown to increase metabolism by raising the core temperature of your body, which helps burn more calories. This process is known as thermogenesis, where the body burns energy to create heat. A study published in the Journal of Appetite found that consuming capsaicin increases the rate at which the body burns fat and reduces appetite. Additionally, chilli peppers may also help reduce calorie intake, helping in weight loss.

7. Reduces the risk of cancer

Chilli peppers may help reduce the risk of cancer. Capsaicin has been shown to have anti-cancer properties, as it can inhibit the growth of cancer cells and even trigger cancer cell death in certain types of cancer, found in a study published in the Journal of Temperature. Additionally, the antioxidants in chilli peppers also contribute to reducing the risk of cancer, as they help neutralise free radicals that can lead to cancer development.

Are there any side effects of chilli pepper?

While chilli pepper is safe and beneficial, it can cause harm to your health if consumed in excess. Here are 3 side effects of chilli peppers:

1. Burning sensation

Chilli peppers are well known for their spice and heat due to the substance called capsaicin. “When consumed in high amounts, it can cause a burning feeling in the mouth, throat, and stomach, which can be very uncomfortable for many people,” according to Batra.

2. Stomach ache and diarrhoea

Consuming too much chilli pepper can lead to stomach pain, bloating, or diarrhoea, especially in those with sensitive digestive systems or conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Chilli can worsen symptoms of IBS, especially in those who are not used to spice, states a study published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology.

3. Potential cancer risk

Although further research is necessary to determine whether chilli peppers help reduce or increase cancer risk, a study published in the International Journal of Cancer suggests that excessive long-term consumption of capsaicin may irritate the stomach lining and potentially increase the risk of gallbladder and stomach cancer. However, moderate intake is generally considered safe.

So, make sure you consume chilli but in moderation to avoid these side effects!