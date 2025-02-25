Try hara hachi bu, a Japanese eating habit that promotes weight loss and digestion

If you find it hard to avoid overeating, you must try hara hachi bu. This Japanese eating concept can help to lose weight, and improve digestion.

We have all had days when we set aside our plate of fries and commit to eating healthy. Whether you want to lose weight or promote digestive health, the first step is stop overeating, and its not limited to unhealthy food. It is important to stop eating before feeling full, and this is a popular concept called Hara Hachi Bu. Many Japanese consider eating until they feel 80 percent full to maintain their weight. You should also follow this dietary practice to avoid feeling bloated after having a big meal. It has many benefits, including weight loss, and better gut health. It may also promote longevity, as it is an eating concept followed by people of Okinawa who are known to live for long.

What is hara hachi bu?

Hara Hachi Bu is a Japanese dietary philosophy that translates to “eat until you are 80 percent full.” It’s believed that the term has been in use in Japan since the last 300 years. “Diet trends are mostly about calorie counting or eliminating food groups. However, Hara Hachi Bu is a simple, mindful eating approach that encourages moderation and self-awareness,” says dietician Shruti K Bhardwaj.

It does not restrict food groups, but encourages a balanced, nutrient-dense diet. It encourages to stop eating at 80 percent fullness to give your body enough food for nourishment and avoid overeating.

What are the benefits of Hara Hachi Bu?

You should try Hara Hachi Bu, as it offers several benefits that would help you in more ways than one:

1. May promote longevity

One of the most significant benefits of Hara Hachi Bu is its connection to a longer lifespan. Okinawans, known for living to 100 years or more, attribute their longevity to Hara Hachi Bu. It reminds them to not overeat, as per a 2016 research published in the American Journal Of Lifestyle Medicine. “By preventing overeating, this eating concept can help to maintain cellular health and slow down the ageing process,” says Bhardwaj.

2. Helps with weight loss

Hara Hachi Bu is all about mindful eating. It has positive effects on problematic eating behaviours. It can reduce the levels of food craving, and emotional eating, as per research published in Eating Behaviors in 2015. “By stopping before reaching complete fullness, you reduce the risk of unnecessary weight gain. As this practice encourages mindful eating, it allows your body to process hunger and satiety signals more effectively,” says the expert.

3. Improves digestion

Eating until you are completely full or stuffed can strain your digestive system, and lead to bloating, acid reflux, and stomach discomfort. Hara Hachi Bu allows your stomach to efficiently process food without overburdening it. “When you eat in moderation, your digestive enzymes and gut bacteria work in a better way, improving nutrient absorption and reducing digestive issues,” says the expert.

4. Reduces the risk of chronic diseases

Overeating, especially processed and high-calorie foods, is not good for you. It is associated with heart disease and diabetes risk, according to research published in the Journal of Eating Disorders in 2022. “Hara Hachi Bu can help to regulate blood sugar levels by preventing excessive food intake. Also, controlled eating habits can help to keep inflammation in check, which can lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases,” says the expert.

5. Enhances energy levels

Many people experience post-meal sluggishness after eating large meals. Overeating can divert a significant amount of energy to digestion, making you feel tired. “Hara Hachi Bu ensures you consume just enough food to fuel your body without overwhelming it. This leads to stable energy levels throughout the day,” says the expert.

How to eat until you are 80 percent full?

Here are some tips to implement Hara Hachi Bu:

Eat slowly : “It takes about 20 minutes for your brain to get signals from your stomach that you are full. Eating too quickly can cause you to overeat before you realise you are full,” says Bhardwaj. Chew thoroughly, savour each bite, and pause between bites to allow your body to register satiety.

: “It takes about 20 minutes for your brain to get signals from your stomach that you are full. Eating too quickly can cause you to overeat before you realise you are full,” says Bhardwaj. Chew thoroughly, savour each bite, and pause between bites to allow your body to register satiety. Use smaller plates : Serving food on smaller plates can encourage portion control. When you use smaller dishes, you may eat less as it creates an illusion of a fuller plate.

: Serving food on smaller plates can encourage portion control. When you use smaller dishes, you may eat less as it creates an illusion of a fuller plate. Listen to your body’s hunger cues : “Differentiate between physical hunger and emotional eating,” suggests the expert. If you are eating due to stress, boredom, or habit rather than actual hunger, practice mindful eating by checking in with yourself before digging in.

: “Differentiate between physical hunger and emotional eating,” suggests the expert. If you are eating due to stress, boredom, or habit rather than actual hunger, practice mindful eating by checking in with yourself before digging in. Avoid eating while distracted : Eating in front of a screen can lead to mindless overeating. Focus on your meal, enjoy the flavours of each and every dish, and eat without distractions.

: Eating in front of a screen can lead to mindless overeating. Focus on your meal, enjoy the flavours of each and every dish, and eat without distractions. Stop eating before you feel full: Aim to stop eating when you feel about 80 percent satisfied rather than waiting until you feel completely full. If you are unsure, take a break before considering a second serving.

What are the side effects of following Hara Hachi Bu?

Hara Hachi Bu can be good for your health, but there are some potential downsides:

If not practiced properly, some people may under-eat and not get enough essential nutrients.

If you are used to overeating, adjusting to 80 percent fullness may feel unsatisfying at first, but your body will adapt over time.

Some people may struggle to gauge when they have reached 80 percent, requiring practice and self-awareness.

Hara Hachi Bu is a simple yet powerful mindful eating practice that may promote longevity, and help to lose weight. It takes practice, but with time, it can become a lifelong healthy eating habit.

Related FAQs How do you know if you are 80 percent full? One of the indicators is that you're no longer hungry, but not overly full. You should feel satisfied but not stuffed or uncomfortable. You should also feel light and be able to move comfortably. If you feel sluggish or bloated, you've likely eaten beyond 80 percent. Should you eat until you’re satisfied? Yes, but the key is to distinguish between satisfaction and fullness. Many people equate satisfaction with a completely full stomach, but true satisfaction should come from eating the right amount of nourishing food rather than overeating.