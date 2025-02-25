Try hara hachi bu, a Japanese eating habit that promotes weight loss and digestion

Chat with
We have all had days when we set aside our plate of fries and commit to eating healthy. Whether you want to lose weight or promote digestive health, the first step is stop overeating, and its not limited to unhealthy food. It is important to stop eating before feeling full, and this is a popular concept called Hara Hachi Bu. Many Japanese consider eating until they feel 80 percent full to maintain their weight. You should also follow this dietary practice to avoid feeling bloated after having a big meal. It has many benefits, including weight loss, and better gut health. It may also promote longevity, as it is an eating concept followed by people of Okinawa who are known to live for long.
Hara Hachi Bu is a Japanese dietary philosophy that translates to “eat until you are 80 percent full.” It’s believed that the term has been in use in Japan since the last 300 years. “Diet trends are mostly about calorie counting or eliminating food groups. However, Hara Hachi Bu is a simple, mindful eating approach that encourages moderation and self-awareness,” says dietician Shruti K Bhardwaj.
It does not restrict food groups, but encourages a balanced, nutrient-dense diet. It encourages to stop eating at 80 percent fullness to give your body enough food for nourishment and avoid overeating.
You should try Hara Hachi Bu, as it offers several benefits that would help you in more ways than one:
One of the most significant benefits of Hara Hachi Bu is its connection to a longer lifespan. Okinawans, known for living to 100 years or more, attribute their longevity to Hara Hachi Bu. It reminds them to not overeat, as per a 2016 research published in the American Journal Of Lifestyle Medicine. “By preventing overeating, this eating concept can help to maintain cellular health and slow down the ageing process,” says Bhardwaj.
Hara Hachi Bu is all about mindful eating. It has positive effects on problematic eating behaviours. It can reduce the levels of food craving, and emotional eating, as per research published in Eating Behaviors in 2015. “By stopping before reaching complete fullness, you reduce the risk of unnecessary weight gain. As this practice encourages mindful eating, it allows your body to process hunger and satiety signals more effectively,” says the expert.
Eating until you are completely full or stuffed can strain your digestive system, and lead to bloating, acid reflux, and stomach discomfort. Hara Hachi Bu allows your stomach to efficiently process food without overburdening it. “When you eat in moderation, your digestive enzymes and gut bacteria work in a better way, improving nutrient absorption and reducing digestive issues,” says the expert.
Overeating, especially processed and high-calorie foods, is not good for you. It is associated with heart disease and diabetes risk, according to research published in the Journal of Eating Disorders in 2022. “Hara Hachi Bu can help to regulate blood sugar levels by preventing excessive food intake. Also, controlled eating habits can help to keep inflammation in check, which can lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases,” says the expert.
Many people experience post-meal sluggishness after eating large meals. Overeating can divert a significant amount of energy to digestion, making you feel tired. “Hara Hachi Bu ensures you consume just enough food to fuel your body without overwhelming it. This leads to stable energy levels throughout the day,” says the expert.
Here are some tips to implement Hara Hachi Bu:
Hara Hachi Bu can be good for your health, but there are some potential downsides:
Hara Hachi Bu is a simple yet powerful mindful eating practice that may promote longevity, and help to lose weight. It takes practice, but with time, it can become a lifelong healthy eating habit.
One of the indicators is that you're no longer hungry, but not overly full. You should feel satisfied but not stuffed or uncomfortable. You should also feel light and be able to move comfortably. If you feel sluggish or bloated, you've likely eaten beyond 80 percent.
Yes, but the key is to distinguish between satisfaction and fullness. Many people equate satisfaction with a completely full stomach, but true satisfaction should come from eating the right amount of nourishing food rather than overeating.
