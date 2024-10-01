International Coffee Day: 7 benefits of ghee coffee and why it can boost your health

The benefits of ghee coffee range from weight loss to better heart health and concentration. Read on to know more.

As the world celebrates International Coffee Day, it is safe to say that not just coffee, but ghee coffee, has become quite the rage when it comes to morning beverages. Not only is this drink delicious and utterly satiating, but ghee coffee comes with other benefits such as promoting weight loss, better heart health, and keeping your energy levels high throughout the day. However, before you hop on the ghee coffee bandwagon, it is important to understand that the key to these benefits lies in having ghee coffee in the right way. Read on to know how much ghee coffee you should drink in a day, and when is the best time to consume it.

What is ghee coffee?

As the name suggests, you get ghee coffee when ghee is added to black coffee. While the benefits of ghee coffee are touted to be immense and has become famous as a weight-loss drink, it is important to assess its side effects as well. Ghee coffee is believed to be healthy as it is enriched with the benefits of both ghee as well as coffee. When we combine healthy fats with caffeine, we end up with a higher metabolism, as well as burn more fat. This drink can even increase our cognitive function. Tea lovers can also have ghee tea. Both ghee tea and ghee coffee come with their own set of benefits.

How to make ghee coffee?

Making ghee coffee is as easy as it sounds. “This internet-trending ghee coffee or bulletproof coffee is made by adding a tablespoon of ghee to the coffee and mixing it until it becomes frothy,” says dietitian Garima Goyal.

What are the benefits of ghee coffee?

Ghee coffee does include the potential benefits of both ghee and caffeine. Here are some ghee coffee benefits:

1. Keeps you energetic

Combining caffeine with a form of clarified butter or ghee helps to sustain your energy levels throughout the day. Ghee is a great energy source, and when caffeine is added to this mix, it will help to keep you energetic throughout the day. A study, published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, states that this sustained release of energy is due to the combination of fats with caffeine.

2. Keeps you more alert

Besides being physically active, you will be mentally more alert as well. Another benefit of ghee coffee is that it helps to improve your cognitive function. Ghee contains antioxidants which help repair the degenerative changes in our brain. These fatty acids help can cross the blood-brain barrier, and have a neuroprotective effect or the process of slowing the loss of neurons, states this study, published in a conference paper from the Indigenous Cow, Agriculture and Holistic Health. Therefore, adding ghee to coffee can help to improve alertness, as well as increase concentration.

3. Keeps you full for a long time

Another benefit of ghee coffee is that it promotes weight loss. It does so as it keeps you full for a long time. A study, published in Current Developments in Nutrition, states that one cup of bulletproof coffee or ghee coffee increases the feelings of fullness and results in a reduction in food consumption even after three hours.

4. Improves digestion

Ghee coffee is also great for our digestive system. Ghee contains fatty acids, and these help to stimulate the digestive process. This leads to better gastrointestinal health, states this study, published in the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine. There are many benefits of drinking ghee with warm water, on an empty stomach.

5. Helps the immune system

Ghee is great for our immune system. It is rich in vitamin A and vitamin E, which can help our body fight against many infections as well as illnesses. Coffee, too, helps to strengthen the immune system, as it is rich in caffeine, cafestol, kahweol, and chlorogenic acid, states this study, published in Trends in Food Science & Technology.

Take a Poll What is your favourite drink to boost immunity? Green tea

Fruit juice

Herbal tea

Lemon water Take a Poll What is your favourite post-workout snack? Protein shake

Oatmeal

Yoghurt

Nothing Previous Next

6. Helps to boost metabolism

Ghee contains MCTs that help to improve your metabolism. This helps to burn more calories, which in turn helps you to shed kilos. It helps the body use its stored fat for energy. Thus, a cup of ghee coffee in the morning can make you fitter and healthier.

7. Promotes heart health

Adding ghee to your coffee can help to keep cardiovascular diseases at bay. Ghee helps to reduce inflammation as well as cholesterol in the body. Coffee, too, has been scientifically proven to reduce cardiovascular-related mortality, hypertension, and cholesterol, states this study, published in The Ochsner Journal. Therefore, ghee coffee is an excellent combination for a better and stronger heart.

However, this cannot be a complete alternative for your meal as all your macronutrients are not present in it, says Goyal.

Can you have ghee coffee every day?

Yes, but only in moderation. “Ghee contains saturated fat, so you must focus on moderation. Excessive levels of these fats can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease,” says the expert. Managing your overall fat intake can help you easily navigate your day-to-day consumption.

Also read: I drank ghee coffee in the morning for a month and this is what happened to my body

How much ghee coffee can you have every day?

While you may consume it regularly it is important to follow moderation. “About one or two cups per day is the usual recommendation for caffeine consumption. This is true for ghee coffee as well,” says Goyal

What to remember while having ghee coffee?

While there are many benefits of ghee coffee, it is important to understand that, it is not a complete meal in itself and cannot replace your regular balanced meals. However, this can be a part of a healthy diet.

It is essential to watch the timing of your consumption. “Consuming caffeine later in the morning will not affect your cortisol level negatively. Also, ensure to consume it earlier in the evening and not during bedtime. This may hinder your sleep-wake cycle,” explains Goyal.

What are the side effects of ghee coffee?

Drinking ghee coffee in excessive amounts has side effects too.

Calorie boost: Drinking too many cups of ghee coffee can affect the overall calorie intake. Since ghee has been added to the coffee, its calorie content goes up. It might lead to weight gain.

Affect lipids: Also, ghee coffee can increase blood lipids such as cholesterol and triglycerides. Therefore, it can also lead to a risk of heart disease.

Not ideal for breakfast replacement: It does not have all the nutrients that are part of a balanced meal. Therefore, replacing your breakfast with ghee coffee is not a good idea. In fact, there are many other skipping breakfast.

However, as long as you follow moderation and manage the timing, ghee coffee can still be your friend.

Who should not have ghee coffee?

Owing to the caffeine content, pregnant and lactating women can avoid ghee coffee consumption. People with heart issues, dyslipidemia, fat malabsorption, gall bladder, and pancreas-related disorders may consult their dietitian before going on such a regime.

Summary

Ghee coffee comes with various health benefits such as more energy, better digestion, potential weight loss as well as better heart health. However, the key to unlocking these benefits lies in the right consumption. Consuming ghee coffee excessively can also lead to various side effects such as an increase in cholesterol, as well as more consumption of calories.

FAQs

Can you have ghee coffee on an empty stomach?

Yes, ghee coffee on an empty stomach can help strengthen the walls of your intestines, as well as reduce bloating.

Is ghee coffee allowed while fasting?

Yes, if you are on the ketogenic diet, or are following intermittent fasting, then adding ghee to your coffee would help you in your weight loss journey.

Can ghee coffee cause loose motion?

It would require some time for your body to adjust to the amount of fat that is present in ghee coffee, especially in the mornings. Hence, you may experience some digestion-related challenges initially.