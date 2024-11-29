Want to burn belly fat? Eat these 10 fruits to shed the extra kilos

It is important to eat the right vegetables and fruits to burn belly fat quickly. Some of the fruits that can help you are avocadoes, berries, papaya and more.

Not only is belly fat one of the primary concerns of many people when it comes to weight loss, but it also takes the longest to go. While many exercise routines may come in handy to come in shape, it is important to follow the right diet as well. It is essential to eat the right vegetables and fruits to burn belly fat. They should also be eaten in the right quantity and at the right time. Fruits such as avocado, papaya and various types of berries can help flatten your belly.

Why does belly fat accumulate?

Belly fat is often a result of overeating, lack of physical movement, stress, hormonal factors, and familial factors. Consuming high-calorie food with very little nutrient content makes the fat storage in the body, especially around the abdomen, explains nutritionist Archana S. Constant movements in the stress levels bring about changes in a hormone called cortisol and more than usual, idler behaviour adds more fat to that area called the visceral layer. However, eating fruits vegetables and fruits to burn belly fat works wonders, besides doing the right exercise.

Why is it tough to burn belly fat?

Belly fat, particularly visceral fat, is metabolically active and is considerably more resistant to breakdown than subcutaneous fat. Insulin, whatever the cause of the resistance, has male hormones, such as insulin, which sometimes make it stubborn. In addition, the distribution of fat is genetically determined as well. “Efforts such as dieting, exercising and managing stress are important for generating deflated bellies since targeting or spot-reduction is not a solution,” says Archana. Thus, it is important to have the right kinds of vegetables and fruits to burn belly fat.

Fruits to burn belly fat and how to eat them

It is important to understand which are the right kinds of fruits to burn belly fat and the appropriate quantity in which they must be eaten. Here’s a list of fruits to burn belly fat and how they work:

1. Avocado

Avocado has high levels of monounsaturated fats and helps in reducing appetite thus preventing the storage of fats. A study, conducted by the University of Illinois, states that an avocado a day could help to redistribute the belly fat in women toward a healthier profile. This is what makes this one of the best fruits to burn belly fat. As far as the dosage goes, half an avocado should be consumed either as a snack or incorporated in salad preparations in a day. The best time to eat is early morning or in the middle of the afternoon at around 3 pm.

2. Grapefruit

This delicious fruit can be a tangy addition to your weight-loss diet! A study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food observed that there was an improvement in Insulin resistance levels with the consumption of fresh grapefruit. Grapefruit helps to decrease Insulin levels in the body. This can help increase metabolism, which can have a direct impact on abdominal fat. This is why you must add grapefruit to your list of fruits to burn belly fat. Ensure that half of the grapefruit is consumed before breakfast or lunch. You should ideally have this 20-30 minutes before breakfast or lunch.

3. Berries

Berries such as blueberries and raspberries are also amazing fruits to burn belly fat. These are rich in antioxidants and fibre. They control hunger and improve fat metabolism. A study published in the Journal of Functional Foods found that blueberries, when eaten every day have been shown to significantly reduce weight loss and body fat levels. As far as dosage goes, restrict it to one cup of berries as a snack or add in yoghurt. You can have it as a mid-morning or as a dessert.

4. Apple

Apples are high in fibre and water content. It keeps you full for longer, and you end up eating less during the day. A study, published in the journal of the American College of Nutrition, states that many experiments on both animals and humans have been done that prove that the consumption of apples in different forms can cause weight loss if you are overweight. Make sure to eat one apple with the peel for maximum fibre benefits. This can be added to your diet as a morning or as a pre-workout snack.

5. Watermelon

Watermelons are one of the most effective fruits to burn belly fat. They have a low-calorie composition that enables them to detox and help in reducing fat. A study, published in the journal Nutrients, states that reductions in body weight, body mass index (BMI), as well as blood pressure can be achieved by daily intake of watermelon. Two cups as a snack or maybe an appetizer before a thorough meal. The best time to eat it would be during the late lunch or before supper.

6. Papaya

There are many benefits of papaya which make it one of the most effective fruits to burn belly fat. The natural papain enzyme, which is present in papaya, makes this a very beneficial fruit. It can have a great impact on reactions occurring in the stomach while digesting food. Eating papaya for bloating can also be helpful. A study, published in the journal Biomedical Reports, states that papaya has the potential to reduce the risk of obesity associated with adiposity, anti-inflammation and anti-oxidation. In one day, you can eat one cup of diced, plain papaya or add it to smoothies. It’s best to eat it as a late morning or late evening snack.

7. Pineapple

Pineapple also helps in weight loss. It assists in digestion due to the presence of the enzyme bromelain. A study, published in Food Science and Biotechnology, states that pineapple juice can help to reduce the chances of obesity in a high-fat diet. It also prevents weight gain and bloating. For belly fat reduction, you can eat one cup of sliced or diced pineapple in a day. It’s best to eat them after meals.

8. Kiwi

Eating kiwi for weight loss is beneficial as it is high in vitamin C and fibre. It improves digestion and fat metabolism. This is what makes kiwis one of the best fruits to burn belly fat. A study, published in the Journal of Nutritional Sciences and Vitaminology, observed that daily intake of golden kiwifruit can lead to a reduced body fat mass, as well as improve blood pressure and regulate inflammatory responses. In a day, you should have two kiwis, as they are or add them to smoothies. You can have these in the morning or before bedtime.

9. Pomegranate

Pomegranate is an effective fruit to burn belly fat. It contains a lot of antioxidants and also serves to alleviate inflammation as well as help fat metabolism. A study, published in Food Science & Nutrition, traces 28 trials that revealed that pomegranate consumption led to a significant reduction in body weight as well as a significant decrease in BMI. To lose weight, you can have one cup of pomegranate seeds in a day, says Archana. You can have it in the early afternoon or as a dessert after your meals.

10. Oranges

Oranges are low-calorie and a rich source of vitamin C. They help in increasing metabolism. One whole orange is enough per day, says Archana. It should be peeled followed by slicing in wedges. It is best to eat it in the morning or as a post-workout snack.

While it can be helpful to eat these fruits to burn belly fat, one must keep in mind that this needs to accompany a balanced diet, as well as a good exercise regime.