Fruit vs fruit juice: Which is best for weight loss?

Fruits, commonly referred to as nature’s sweet treats, have long been a staple in weight loss plans. Their bright colours and rich flavours make them a popular choice for people looking to shed extra kilos. But what about fruit juice? Can they help you lose weight as effectively? While both fruits and fruit juices offer a range of essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, their impact on weight loss can differ significantly. So if you are also stuck debating fruit vs fruit juice when it comes to your fitness journey, here are all the pros and cons to help you decide which one is better for you.
Fruits can be an important addition to your weight loss diet because of their unique benefits.
Fruits include dietary fibre, which improves satiety, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, slows digestion and aids in blood sugar regulation. This can help prevent overeating and curb cravings. Plus, they are often low in calories, making them a guilt-free snack choice.
Many fruits have a high water content, which contributes to hydration and can help you feel full. This can be particularly beneficial for weight loss, as found in a study published in the journal Appetite, as dehydration can sometimes be mistaken for hunger.
Fruits are high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, all of which are essential for good health, as found in a study published in the journal Innovative Food Science and Emerging Technologies. These nutrients support several bodily activities, including metabolism, which can help with weight loss.
Fruit juices are liquid extracts obtained from fruits generally through juicing or blending. They often serve as a refreshing beverage and an easy method to add fruits to the diet. “They contain certain vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, but they lack dietary fibre and other vital components found in entire fruits,” says nutritionist Fiona Sampat.
Fruit juices can be part of a weight loss regimen, but they are not the most efficient approach to reducing calories. While they contain certain vitamins and minerals, they lack the fibre and other elements found in whole fruits. “The natural sweeteners in them are easily absorbed by the body, which can cause sudden rises in blood sugar levels,” says the expert. Plus, their calorie content may be larger than that of whole fruits, especially when additional sugars are utilised. So, while fruit juices can be part of a balanced diet, it’s important to take them in moderation and prioritise whole fruits whenever feasible.
In the debate between fruit vs fruit juices, fruits win hands down! They are a better choice for people aiming for weight loss due to the following reasons:
To incorporate whole fruits into your diet, keep a bowl of fresh fruits on your counter for easy access, create colourful and delicious fruit salads, blend fruits with yoghurt or milk for a nutritious smoothie, or add fruits to your breakfast cereals, yoghurt, or salads.
To enjoy fruit juices mindfully for weight loss, limit your intake, opt for 100 per cent fruit juice with no added sugars, and pair it with high-fibre food like oatmeal or whole-grain toast.
