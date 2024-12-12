Dear ladies, consume these 14 foods to prevent breast cancer

Making simple, healthy food choices can go a long way in supporting your ability to fight disease. Here are 14 powerful foods to prevent breast cancer risk and support overall health.

There are several types of cancer, but breast cancer is one of the most common cancers affecting millions of women worldwide. In 2022 alone, 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer, and tragically, 670,000 lives were lost to the disease globally, according to the World Health Organization. Breast cancer can affect women of all ages after puberty, though the risk increases as women grow older. While the statistics can feel overwhelming, the good news is that diet plays a significant role in prevention. By incorporating specific foods to prevent breast cancer into your daily routine, you can strengthen your defences and reduce your risk. However, your diet cannot reverse breast cancer but help you manage its symptoms or reduce the risk of developing it.

What is breast cancer?

Breast cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the cells of the breast, usually in the milk-producing ducts or lobules. It occurs when abnormal cells grow uncontrollably, forming a lump or tumour. Common symptoms of breast cancer include a noticeable lump, changes in breast size or shape, skin dimpling, nipple discharge, or pain. Breast cancer can spread to other parts of the body if left untreated. While its exact cause is not clear, risk factors include genetics, hormonal imbalances, age, lifestyle, and environmental factors. Along with a healthy lifestyle, adding some foods to prevent breast cancer can help you reduce your risk.

Foods to prevent breast cancer

Here are 14 foods to prevent breast cancer risk in the future and improve overall health:

1. Green leafy vegetables

The best foods to prevent breast cancer are green leafy vegetables. Spinach, kale, mustard greens, and collard greens are some of the few green leafy vegetables packed with anticancer properties. These vegetables are rich in vitamin K, beta-carotene, carotene, lutein, zeaxanthin and other phytonutrients, which protect the body from oxidative stress. A study published in the American Journal of Cancer Research finds that regular intake of these antioxidants is linked with a lower risk of breast cancer compared to women with low intakes. Additionally, green leafy vegetables are high in fiber, which supports the elimination of excess estrogen from the body.

2. Cruciferous vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, and cauliflower are some of the best foods to prevent breast cancer. They contain compounds like glucosinolate, which help neutralise harmful toxins and have anticancer potential. Research published in the British Journal of Nutrition found that women who consumed higher amounts of cruciferous vegetables had a lower risk of developing breast cancer. Moreover, cruciferous vegetables are high in fibre, which supports weight management.

3. Allium vegetables

Allium vegetables such as garlic, onions, and leeks are some of the best foods to prevent breast cancer. These have been known for their anti-cancer properties, such as organosulfur compounds, flavonoid antioxidants, and vitamin C. A study published in Nutrition and Cancer states that 660 women who consumed higher amounts of garlic and onion had a lower risk of developing breast cancer by reducing inflammation and enhancing cancer-fighting properties.

4. Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are high in vitamin C and antioxidants, which strengthen the immune system and combat free radicals linked to cell damage and cancer. A 2013 study published by the Journal of Breast Cancer of 8,393 people found high citrus intake reduced breast cancer risk by 10 percent and found to be one of the best foods to prevent breast cancer. They also possess anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce chronic inflammation, another risk factor for cancer.

5. Berries

Berries like strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries are rich in antioxidants such as anthocyanins and vitamin C, which combat oxidative stress, reduce inflammation, and protect healthy cells. A 2013 study published in the Breast Cancer Research and Treatment of 75,929 women found higher berry consumption, especially blueberries, is linked to a lower risk of breast cancer. These berries are also low-calorie and high-fibre, which supports a healthy weight.

6. Apples

Apples are rich in quercetin, an antioxidant that blocks cancer cell growth and protects against DNA damage. They are also high in fibre, supporting hormone balance by reducing excess estrogen—a factor linked to breast cancer risk. A study published by Breast Cancer Research found women who ate apples regularly had a lower likelihood of developing breast cancer.

7. Grapes

Grapes are rich in resveratrol, a powerful antioxidant with anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties, which makes it one of the great foods to prevent breast cancer. A study published in Molecules reveals that compounds in grapes, including flavonoids and anthocyanins, can protect against breast cancer cells. They help block cancer cell growth and even reverse damage caused by free radicals. Grapes are also hydrating, low in calories, and a healthy way to satisfy cravings while supporting cancer prevention.

8. Fatty fish

Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which reduce inflammation and prevent abnormal cell growth. A study in the Asian Pacific Journal of Cancer Prevention found that omega-3s, selenium, and antioxidants like astaxanthin can lower cancer risk. Additionally, fatty fish are an excellent source of protein and essential nutrients like vitamin D, which can support your body’s immune system.

9. Fermented foods

Fermented foods like yoghurt, kefir, sauerkraut, and kimchi are rich in probiotics that support gut health, hormone regulation, and immune function and are one of the best foods to prevent breast cancer. A Nutrition and Cancer study found that fermented foods containing probiotics and essential nutrients may lower breast cancer risk by promoting a balanced microbiome and reducing inflammation. Furthermore, they can strengthen the immune system, helping your body combat diseases.

10. Herbs and spices

Herbs and spices like turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, and rosemary offer cancer-fighting benefits. Turmeric contains curcumin, which has strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that inhibit cancer cell growth. Ginger boosts immune function and lowers cancer risk. A study in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences highlights curcumin and apigenin (found in turmeric and parsley) for their significant anticancer properties.

11. Whole grains

Whole grains such as oats, barley, quinoa, and brown rice are high in fibre, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that support hormone balance and combat inflammation. Fibre helps eliminate excess estrogen, reducing breast cancer risk, while antioxidants neutralise harmful free radicals. Whole grains also promote weight management, a key factor in lowering breast cancer risk. A Journal of the American College of Nutrition study found women consuming seven or more servings of whole grains weekly had a significantly reduced risk.

12. Nuts

Nuts like walnuts, almonds, and peanuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, ellagic acid, and antioxidants, which combat inflammation and slow cancer cell growth. A 2015 study in Gynecologic and Obstetric Investigation found that individuals who were consuming these nuts weekly were 2–3 times less likely to develop breast cancer. Nuts also support heart health, hormone balance, and immune function, making them one of the best foods to prevent breast cancer.

13. Beans

Beans are nutrient-rich, providing fibre, protein, and antioxidants. Their high fibre content supports hormone balance by eliminating excess estrogen, a key factor in reducing breast cancer risk. Additionally, beans combat inflammation and help with weight management, making them one of the best foods to prevent breast cancer. A Cancer Medicine study of 4,706 women found that high bean intake reduced breast cancer risk by up to 20 percent compared to low bean consumption.

14. Green tea

Green tea is rich in catechins, powerful antioxidants that combat oxidative stress, reduce inflammation, and prevent cancer cell growth. Regular consumption supports immune function and weight management and lowers breast cancer risk. A 2014 World Journal of Clinical Oncology study found that women drinking at least 10 cups of green tea weekly may lower their breast cancer risk. Its ability to neutralise free radicals makes it a potent cancer-fighting beverage.

So, add these foods to prevent breast cancer risk to your regular diet now! However do not forget to consult your healthcare provider before making any changes in your diet.

Related FAQs What are the main causes of breast cancer? Breast cancer is caused by a combination of genetic, hormonal, environmental, and lifestyle factors. Some common risk factors are age, family history, hormone imbalances, radiation exposure, and unhealthy lifestyle choices. Who is most at risk of developing breast cancer? Women over the age of 50 are at a higher risk, as are those with a family history of breast cancer, certain gene mutations or lifestyle factors such as smoking, poor diet, and obesity. Can men get breast cancer? Yes, although it is rare, men can develop breast cancer. About 1 in 833 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime, as per the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. What role do antioxidants play in breast cancer prevention? Antioxidants neutralise free radicals, which are harmful molecules that can cause cellular damage and promote cancer cell growth. Eating foods rich in antioxidants helps protect cells from oxidative stress, a key factor in cancer development.