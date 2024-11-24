Intermittent fasting: 7 foods you should eat to break your fast

If you are trying intermittent fasting, make sure to eat the right foods to break your fast. This can help you lose weight quickly.

Intermittent fasting (IF) divides your day into two halves–the fasting window and the eating window. While you make sure to eat, or not eat, during the respective periods, transitioning from one window to the other can often be challenging. When it comes to breaking your fast, consuming the right foods, in the right quantity is essential. Loading up on fried or unhealthy carbs can often have a counterproductive effect on your weight loss journey. However, if your first meal is high in protein and fibre, this can help you stay full and energetic throughout the day.

What is intermittent fasting?

Intermittent fasting is a type of eating cycle which includes alternate eating and fasting phases, concentrating more on when to eat rather than on what to eat. However, you need to still see what you are eating and how much. While there are several types of intermittent fasting, some are more common than others.

“Common types of intermittent fasting are the 16/8 method, during which people fast for 16 hours and eat for 8 hours, or the 5:2 approach, wherein minimised caloric intake is practised for two days every week,” explains nutritionist Veena V. It is generally believed that this pattern enables control over one’s general weight, prevents diabetes and promotes self-healing, states this journal published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

What can you eat or drink during the fasting window?

During the fasting window of intermittent fasting, people can consume non-caloric beverages such as water, black coffee, herbal teas, and plain sparkling water to stay hydrated and curb hunger. These alternatives enable no calorie intake, hence maintaining the fasting condition. You can also drink zero-calorie sweeteners or electrolytes, but anything containing calories should be avoided.

The National Institutes of Health states that fasting diets, such as IF, seem to protect against diabetes, heart disease, and cognitive decline. It recommends fasting for 12 hours and eating for 12 hours. However, it is very important to understand what to break your fasting window with. Read on to know what to eat first.

What to remember while breaking your fast?

While breaking the fast during intermittent fasting, it is important to remember the following points:

Since you don’t eat anything for 12 to 16 hours, the first meal should be light and small. If you eat a large meal, your body will get confused and will find it difficult to digest it. You may experience bloating and feel lethargic.

Avoid breaking your fast with a meal that is high in carbohydrates. Avoid meals that surge insulin and blood sugar.

Staying hydrated during the fasting phase is also very important.

Drinking supplements with a pinch of natural salt, such as Himalayan salt, a few times throughout the day can be beneficial.

7 foods to break your fast with during intermittent fasting

Here is what you should eat first during intermittent fasting.

1. Avocados

Avocados are highly nutritious, containing healthy fats and fibre. They make people feel full for a longer time and prevent excess food consumption. They also assist in controlling blood sugar levels. A study published in the journal Nutrients states that habitual consumption of avocados has proved to reduce weight gain in adults. You can include this in your diet in the form of avocado toast, or guacamole, which is s versatile dip that can be enjoyed with vegetables or used as a topping for salads, or even avocado smoothies. You can make these by blending avocados with fruits, yoghurt, and other healthy ingredients for a nutritious and filling drink.

2. Eggs

Breaking your intermittent fasting window with eggs is a great way to start your eating period. Eggs are a protein-rich food that can help you feel full and satisfied, preventing overeating. Eggs are also low in calories and help the body replenish lost tissues. They promote satiety, hence curbing chances of excessive food intake. Eggs help in weight loss as they increase muscle protein synthesis and lower fat mass, states a study, published in the journal Nutrients. You may start your eating window with some scrambled eggs with vegetables like spinach, bell peppers, or onions. You can even have hard-boiled eggs or an omelette:

3. Greek Yoghurt

This has a high concentration of proteins and healthy probiotic bacteria, which is beneficial for the digestive system, making it a good diet for weight loss. A study, published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition, states that yoghurt helps to increase body fat loss, decrease food intake and increase satiety. There are many innovative ways to include this in your diet, especially when you are breaking your fast with it. You can go for a Greek yoghurt parfait. For this, layer Greek yoghurt with granola, fresh fruit, and a drizzle of honey or maple syrup. A Greek yoghurt smoothie can be made by blending it with fruits, nuts, water, milk, or even juice. If you want something salty, mix Greek yoghurt with herbs, spices, and vegetables like cucumber or tomatoes.

4. Green vegetables

You can break your fast by loading your plate with greens like spinach, kale and arugula. These are very low in calories and are loaded with nutrients. They hydrate the body along with providing vitamins. A study, published in the journal Nutrients, lists kale as a superfood that decreases appetite and improves bowel movement. Breaking your fast with green vegetables is a great way to reintroduce nutrients gently into your system. You can make an easy green smoothie by blending spinach, kale, or other leafy greens with fruits like berries or bananas, and a liquid base like water, coconut water, or plant-based milk. You can even make vegetable juice by adding your favourite green vegetables, such as cucumber, celery, or parsley, for a refreshing and nutrient-packed drink.

5. Berries

Many berries such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are rich in fibre and antioxidants. This means that they are naturally sweet and are good for the digestive system. They also help to reduce cravings, which leads to less weight gain. Talking about strawberry benefits, these also help to improve cardiometabolic risks in adults with obesity and high cholesterol, states a study, published in the journal Nutrients. You can go for a berry smoothie with yoghurt, milk, or a plant-based milk alternative. An easy salad can be made by tossing berries with spinach or other leafy greens, nuts, and a light dressing.

6. Chicken, meat or fish

While you may look at these lean proteins as meal options, they are great to enter your eating window with as well. Consuming lean meat, chicken, or fish eliminates hunger and aids in regulating one’s body weight without making them weak. It also stabilises the blood sugar levels in an individual along with boosting metabolism and building muscles. Therefore this would help you eat less during the day. But remember to make the preparation light. Grilled chicken or fish with a side of vegetables is a healthy and lean protein source.

7. Whole grains

Whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, and oats are dense in complicated carbohydrates that provide one with energy for a long time and prevent spikes in sugar levels. Breaking your intermittent fast with whole grains is a great way to start your eating window. Whole grains are a good source of fibre, which can help you feel full and satisfied, and they also provide essential vitamins and minerals. You can have oatmeal with some fruits, nuts, seeds, or honey, or go in for a whole-grain toast, topped with avocado, eggs, or nut butter for a satisfying meal.

Foods to avoid while breaking your fast during intermittent fasting

It is advised to not break your fast with sweet, processed foods or refined carbohydrates, since they lead to a spike in blood sugar levels which causes fatigue and increases one’s appetite. Avoid consumption of greasy or fried meals helps, as they are hard to digest, especially after prolonged periods of fasting and may lead to stomach discomfort.

Carbonated drinks, alcohol, and caffeinated beverages on an empty stomach can irritate the gut. Instead, opt for gentle, nutrient-dense options to ease your body back into eating.