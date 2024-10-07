5 foods you should avoid mixing with chia seeds

Clubbing chia seeds with certain foods can trigger severe health complications like indigestion, acid reflux, and other concerns. Here are some foods to avoid mixing with chia seeds, and the right way to consume them!

Chia seeds are small in size, but big on health benefits! From adding a unique gel-like twist to an after-meal dessert or simply starting your day with overnight-soaked chia seeds water, they surely make a healthy choice due to their exceptional nutrition profile. Chia seeds are rich in antioxidants that can help fight the damage caused by free radicals responsible for ageing and diseases like cancer. However, many people are still unaware of the right way to consume chia seeds, and foods to avoid mixing with chia seeds to avoid major side effects. If you gorge on chia seeds and they have become a part of your everyday diet, you must consume them with caution because not all food combinations are suitable. Let’s talk about foods you should not eat with chia seeds and why.

What not to eat with chia seeds?

Chia seeds are a nutrient-rich food filled with fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and antioxidants. As per the Journal of Food Science and Technology, the nutrients in chia seeds may help enhance heart health, support stronger bones, and aid in improving blood sugar management. While chia seeds can be easily incorporated into several dishes, there are a few food combinations to avoid as they might affect digestion, absorption of nutrients, or cause discomfort, says nutritionist Avni Kaul.

Here is an elaboration on foods to avoid clubbing with chia seeds and why as per the expert:

1. Foods rich in phytic acid

Phytic acid, present in foods such as beans, lentils, nuts, and some grains, can interfere with mineral absorption. Chia seeds are already high in phytic acid, so combining them with other phytic acid-rich foods can reduce your body’s ability to absorb essential minerals such as calcium, iron, and zinc. This could be especially problematic for individuals relying on plant-based sources for these minerals.

Chia seeds naturally have phytic acid, so combining them with foods such as legumes or nuts, which also contain this compound, might reduce mineral absorption. This can lead to deficiencies over time, particularly in diets lacking animal-based sources of minerals.

2. Fiber-rich foods

Chia seeds are quite high in fiber. Around 28 grams of chia seeds having close to about 10 grams of dietary fiber. This means that they are 35 percent fiber by weight, as per the International Journal of Food Science. When combined with other fiber-rich foods such as bran, oats, and specific fruits like apples and pears, it can overload the digestive system.

Excessive fiber consumption can cause bloating, gas, and stomach discomfort. Chia seeds are hydrophilic, meaning they absorb water and expand, which could increase bulk in the digestive system. When mixed with other high-fiber foods, the body may struggle to digest the excess fiber, leading to issues like constipation or diarrhea.

3. Dairy products

Some people with lactose intolerance or dairy sensitivities might find that combining chia seeds with dairy products like yoghurt, milk, or cheese leads to digestive discomfort. The dairy itself could be heavy on digestion for some, and the addition of fiber-rich chia seeds can make it worse.

Chia seeds can absorb big amounts of liquid and form a gel-like consistency, which could further slow down digestion when mixed with dairy, exacerbating symptoms such as bloating, gas, and stomach pain. Those sensitive to dairy should consider alternative milk or yoghurt made from plant-based sources.

4. High-oxalate foods

Oxalates are compounds present in foods such as spinach, beet greens, and sweet potatoes that can bind to calcium and other minerals, forming kidney stones in susceptible individuals. Chia seeds are also relatively rich in oxalates, so combining them with other oxalate-rich foods could pose a risk for people prone to kidney stones.

Consuming excessive oxalates can lead to the formation of calcium oxalate stones in the kidneys. Therefore, combining chia seeds with other high-oxalate foods perhaps increases the risk of developing kidney stones, particularly if you are predisposed to them.

5. Sugary foods

Adding chia seeds to sugary foods, such as desserts, sweetened beverages, or breakfast cereals, may counteract the health benefits of chia seeds. These sugar-laden foods might spike blood sugar levels, which chia seeds are known to help regulate due to their fiber content. Instead, you can use honey or maple syrup to add that tinge of sweetness to your desserts.

Sugary foods increase blood sugar levels quickly, which can lead to energy crashes later on. The stabilizing impact chia seeds have on blood sugar is diminished when combined with high-sugar foods, making the health benefits of chia seeds less effective.

What is the right way to eat chia seeds?

To maximize the health benefits of chia seeds and ensure safe consumption, it is important to prepare and eat them the right way. Here is a guide on how to properly consume chia seeds.

1. Soak before consuming

One of the finest ways to eat chia seeds is by soaking them in water or other liquids. Chia seeds are hydrophilic, meaning they absorb water and can swell up to 10 to 12 times their size. Soaking them helps release their nutrients and makes them easier to digest, preventing them from absorbing moisture in your digestive tract, which can lead to dehydration.

To soak chia seeds, mix one tablespoon of chia seeds with about half a cup of water. Let them sit for 20 to 30 minutes until they form a gel-like consistency. You can also soak them overnight in the refrigerator. This soaked mixture can be added to smoothies, yoghurt, or oatmeal.

2. Add them to smoothies or juices

Chia seeds can easily be blended into smoothies or mixed with juices. This not only enhances the nutritional content of your drink but also gives it a thicker, more satisfying texture. Since chia seeds do not have a strong flavour, they will not alter the taste of your smoothie or juice. You can blend them with fruits, leafy greens, or even protein powders for an extra nutrient boost.

3. Use in baking

Chia seeds could be used as a healthy alternative in baking. They can replace eggs in vegan recipes or be added to muffins, bread, and pancakes for added nutrition. To make a chia egg, mix one tablespoon of chia seeds with three tablespoons of water and let it sit until it forms a gel. This mixture works as a binder in baked goods.

4. Sprinkle over foods

If you prefer a faster way to consume chia seeds, you can sprinkle them dry over foods such as salads, cereals, or yoghurt. This process doesn’t require soaking, but it is important to stay hydrated throughout the day, as the dry seeds will absorb water once ingested.

While chia seeds are a superfood with numerous benefits, it is essential to pair them thoughtfully with other foods. Avoiding combinations having high-phytic acid foods, excessive fiber, dairy for sensitive individuals, high-oxalate foods, and sugary items makes sure that you reap the maximum nutritional benefits while avoiding digestive discomfort and nutrient absorption issues.

Eating chia seeds the proper way involves soaking them for better digestion, adding them to smoothies, using them in baking, or just sprinkling them over foods. Always remember to consume plenty of water if eating them dry, as their high fiber content could lead to digestive discomfort if not properly hydrated.