6 foods to avoid if you have prediabetes: Diabetologist shares what can spike blood sugar fast

Your everyday food choices could be quietly pushing you closer to diabetes. A diabetologist shares 6 common foods to avoid if you have prediabetes.

Prediabetes is often called a silent warning sign for diabetes. It means your blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but not high enough to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes. This stage is reversible with the right lifestyle and dietary changes. Globally, diabetes is rising at an alarming rate, with nearly 589 million adults affected in 2024, and this number is expected to reach 853 million by 2050. What you eat plays a major role in controlling blood sugar levels.

According to Dr Aarti Ullal, physician and diabetologist at Gleneagles Hospital Parel, making mindful food choices can help prevent or delay the progression of prediabetes. Avoiding certain foods that cause sudden spikes is a key step towards better health.

What is prediabetes, and why does diet matter?

Prediabetes occurs when the body starts to struggle with insulin, leading to higher-than-normal blood sugar levels. If not managed, it can gradually turn into type 2 diabetes. Diet plays a crucial role because certain foods can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar, making the condition worse over time. Dr Ullal explains that managing prediabetes is less about strict dieting and more about avoiding foods that disrupt blood sugar balance.

Foods to avoid with prediabetes

Here are 6 foods you should avoid if you have been diagnosed with prediabetes:

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1. Sugary drinks and sweets

Sugary foods are one of the biggest triggers for blood sugar spikes. Soft drinks, packaged juices, sweets, candies, cakes, and desserts contain high amounts of added sugar. A study published in Nature Reviews Endocrinology suggests that reducing sugar intake can help lower blood glucose levels and reduce the risk of fatty liver disease.

The American Heart Association recommends limiting added sugar to 25 grams per day for women and 36 grams for men. Even items like sweetened cereals, flavoured coffee, and sugary sauces should be avoided.

2. Refined carbohydrates

“Refined carbs like white bread, white rice, and maida-based foods (such as naan, pasta, biscuits, and cakes) are low in fibre and digest quickly. This leads to a rapid rise in blood sugar,” says Dr Ullal.

According to the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, high glycemic index (GI) foods can cause sharp spikes in glucose levels. Instead, opt for whole grains like brown rice, oats, quinoa, and barley, which release sugar more slowly into the bloodstream.

3. Fried and fast foods

Foods like chips, fries, samosas, and burgers are high in unhealthy fats and calories. These can worsen insulin resistance, making it harder for your body to manage blood sugar levels effectively. Dr Ullal highlights that limiting such foods is essential not just for blood sugar but also for overall metabolic health.

4. Processed and packaged foods

Ready-to-eat meals, packaged snacks, and biscuits often contain hidden sugars, unhealthy fats, and excess salt. These ingredients can silently increase blood sugar and affect overall health. Reading labels and choosing fresh, home-cooked meals is a better approach.

5. High-Sugar fruits and dried fruits

Fruits are healthy, but some, like mangoes, grapes, and bananas, are naturally high in sugar and should be consumed in moderation if you have prediabetes. Dried fruits are even more concentrated in sugar because the water content is removed. Some also have added sugar during processing, which can further increase blood sugar levels.

6. Alcohol

Alcohol can interfere with your liver’s ability to regulate blood sugar. It may also interact with medications like metformin. A study published in StatPearls highlights that alcohol consumption can affect glucose metabolism, making blood sugar control more challenging.

As Dr Ullal advises, consistent small changes in your diet can help you take control of your health and prevent diabetes in the long run!

Related FAQs Can prediabetes be reversed with diet alone? Yes, in many cases, prediabetes can be reversed with the right diet and lifestyle changes. Eating balanced meals, avoiding high-sugar and refined foods, staying active, and maintaining a healthy weight can help bring blood sugar levels back to normal. Is it okay to eat rice if you have prediabetes? Yes, but the type and portion matter. White rice can spike blood sugar quickly, so it is better to switch to brown rice or other whole grains like quinoa or oats. Pairing rice with protein and fibre can also help control sugar levels. Which fruits are safe to eat in prediabetes? Low to moderate glycaemic fruits like apples, pears, berries, oranges, and guava are generally safer options. They release sugar slowly and are rich in fibre. However, portion control is important, even with healthy fruits. Can skipping meals help control blood sugar in prediabetes? No, skipping meals can actually lead to unstable blood sugar levels and overeating later. It’s better to have small, balanced meals at regular intervals to keep blood sugar steady throughout the day.