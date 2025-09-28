7 foods that spike uric acid and why it’s worth avoiding them

High uric acid levels can cause a lot of discomfort, leading to conditions like gout and kidney stones. When the body produces excessive uric acid or fails to eliminate it effectively, the result is a condition known as hyperuricemia. This can lead to painful flare-ups and chronic health issues. You can manage your uric acid levels by monitoring your diet and making adjustments accordingly. While some foods can help reduce uric acid, others can exacerbate the problem.
When your body makes too much uric acid or doesn’t remove enough of it, the acid can build up in your blood. This is called hyperuricemia. High levels of uric acid can lead to health issues, such as gout, a painful type of arthritis caused by the formation of uric acid crystals in the joints. It’s also important to lower uric acid levels to prevent kidney stones, as recommended by the National Kidney Foundation. These crystals can create kidney stones, leading to severe pain.
Here are seven foods to avoid when managing high uric acid levels.
Red meat, including beef, lamb, and pork, is often high in purines, which break down into uric acid in the body. When it comes to uric acid management, reducing your intake of red meat can be a game-changer. Instead of hearty steaks, try substituting them with lean poultry or plant-based proteins, as recommended by the American Heart Association.
Tips:
“While organ meats, such as liver, kidneys, and sweetbreads, are rich in nutrients, they are also extremely high in purines. Consuming these types of meat can significantly raise your uric acid levels,” Nutritionist Alisha Jeswani tells Health Shots.
Why avoid them?
Tip: Look to plant-based sources of protein, such as beans and lentils, as recommended by the British Nutrition Foundation. They offer a rich source of nutrients without the purine load.
While seafood itself is generally considered part of a healthy diet, certain types can elevate your uric acid levels thanks to their high purine content. Shellfish, such as shrimp, crab, and mussels, are particularly notorious for their high mercury levels.
High-fructose corn syrup, commonly found in soda and sweetened beverages, can raise uric acid levels. Fructose is the only carbohydrate known to increase uric acid production, making sugary drinks a considerable risk if you’re trying to keep your levels in check, as per the International Journal of Molecular Sciences.
Tips:
Alcohol, especially beer and spirits, is known to affect uric acid levels adversely. Beer contains high levels of purines, while alcohol consumption can impair the kidneys’ ability to eliminate uric acid.
What to consider:
When convenience takes precedence, processed foods often contain hidden sugars and unhealthy fats that can contribute to metabolic issues, including elevated uric acid levels, as noted in Aspects of Molecular Medicine.
What to avoid: Be cautious of fast foods, packaged snacks, and ready-made meals that often contain high levels of refined sugars and unhealthy fats, as recommended by the British Heart Foundation.
Healthier choices:
While dairy products can be beneficial to some extent, full-fat varieties tend to have a higher purine content. Whole milk, cream, and certain cheeses should be consumed cautiously, as per the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.
Managing high uric acid isn’t just about avoiding certain foods; it’s about embracing a lifestyle that supports your overall health. Drinking plenty of water, maintaining a healthy weight, and including uric acid-friendly foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can make the battle against hyperuricemia much more manageable.
