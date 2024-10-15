Bone health during menopause may decline! 7 foods to avoid it

The risk of losing bone density increases in women with age. Here are 7 foods that help build bone health during menopause.

Mood swings and hot flashes are not the only symptoms of menopause, women may also experience deteriorating bone health during menopause. It is a natural phase in a woman’s life when there is a permanent stop in the menstrual cycle or menstruation, typically affecting women aged 45 and above. This phase also marks the end of a woman’s reproductive years due to a drop in estrogen and progesterone production. This dip in estrogen levels can weaken bone density drastically. However, women can mitigate the risk of getting this problem by making simple dietary changes and adding foods that can help build bone health during menopause.

What happens to bone health during menopause?

Bone density or thickness starts to decline during pre-menopausal phase due to reduced estrogen levels. This continues to drop after menopause. During menopause, when the body stops producing estrogen from the ovaries, it starts relying on fat cells instead. Estrogen acts as a natural protector of bone health. Low levels of this hormone make women prone to developing osteoporosis during menopause. Osteoporosis is a condition where your bone density decreases, causing them to fracture or break easily.

As per the Journal of Clinical Medicine Research, women are four times more likely to develop osteoporosis than men. This is because women tend to have smaller body frames and normally weigh less than men. As per the National Institute of Aging, women over 50 have a greater risk of developing osteoporosis.

What is postmenopausal osteoporosis?

Postmenopausal osteoporosis is a type of osteoporosis that develops due to low estrogen levels. The disease can still progress without a person knowing. Often, a person suffering from osteoporosis will be unable to receive a diagnosis until they experience a broken bone. Commonly, fractures linked with osteoporosis affect the hip, wrist, or vertebrae. A person also becomes more prone to experiencing the breaking of bones such as those in the arm or pelvis. Sometimes, even a minor cough or sneeze can lead to a fracture.

Apart from facing the issue of broken bones, some of the other symptoms include:

Hot flashes

Changes in menstruation

Headaches

Night sweats

Vaginal dryness

Stiff joints

Mood swings

Anxiety

Heart palpitations

Low sex drive

7 types of food to support bone health during menopause

Women can take proactive steps to enhance their bone health through proper nutrition. Some of the key nutrients include calcium, vitamin K, and magnesium which help maintain bone density and prevent fractures. Food is not for energy, it sustains you. Maintaining a nutrient-rich diet is important for strengthening bones and preserving bone health. Here is what to eat to support your bones during menopause:

1. Calcium-rich foods

Calcium is an important mineral for bone health. The National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases suggests consuming about 1,200 mg of calcium daily for women over 50. Include dairy products like milk, yoghurt, and cheese. For those who are lactose intolerant or prefer non-dairy options, leafy greens such as kale, broccoli, and bok choy are excellent sources. Fortified plant-based milk, tofu, and almonds are also rich in calcium, advises nutritionist Avni Kaul.

Nuts and seeds like almonds, cashews, pine nuts, sesame seeds, and tahini are also rich in calcium and show good results in increasing bone health.

2. Vitamin D

Vitamin D helps in calcium absorption and bone mineralization. Sunlight exposure is the best source, but foods such as fatty fish (salmon, mackerel), egg yolks, and fortified foods such as cereals and orange juice also provide vitamin D. Supplements may be necessary for those with insufficient sunlight exposure, explains Kaul.

3. Magnesium

Magnesium helps maintain bone density. It also helps in better calcium and vitamin D absorption. Include foods such as nuts (almonds, cashews), seeds (pumpkin, sunflower), whole grains, and green leafy vegetables in your diet. Check out how consuming magnesium after menopause helps women.

4. Protein

Protein can be both beneficial and detrimental to bone health. According to the Framingham Osteoporosis study, there is a link between low intake of protein and greater bone loss and fractures in older adults. The study found that consuming sufficient protein and calcium can benefit bone mineral density (BMD).

Sufficient protein is vital for maintaining muscle mass, which supports bone health. Include lean sources like poultry, fish, eggs, legumes, nuts, seeds and dairy products in your diet.

5. Vitamin K

Quite important for bone metabolism, vitamin K is found in leafy greens like spinach, kale, and Brussels sprouts. It aids in bone formation and helps prevent bone loss.

6. Omega-3 fatty acids

In fatty fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts, omega-3s contain anti-inflammatory properties supporting bone health. As per the British Journal of Nutrition, a diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids may benefit skeletal health.

7. Limit processed foods and caffeine

Excessive caffeine, salt, and sugar consumption can contribute to calcium loss and weaken bones, so moderation is key.

Summary

A balanced diet rich in all the above nutrients, along with daily weight-bearing exercise, can help strengthen bones and reduce the risk of osteoporosis during menopause. Postmenopausal osteoporosis is a kind of condition that leads to decreased bone density due to low estrogen levels. The symptoms are usually not obvious, and people only get to realize the condition once they have broken a bone. A doctor might make the patient undergo a bone density scan to help diagnose a person with postmenopausal osteoporosis. The condition can be treated with medications, calcium, and vitamin D supplements.