9 foods and drinks that can help manage migraine symptoms

Migraines are severe headaches that can affect your daily tasks. You can try including some foods and drinks in your drink to manage migraine.

Migraines can cause a lot of pain, particularly on one side of the head. You should not only rely on medicines to treat or prevent them. Focus on healthy eating and drinking habits to stop them before they even start. While you relax in a quiet room without lights, make sure to have some chia seeds, almonds or herbal tea. You can include some foods and drinks to manage migraine, but not all are helpful. Some foods like pickles, chocolate or caffeine can even trigger them. The best thing to do is to spot the triggers and remove them from your diet.

What is a migraine?

A migraine is a common medical condition that usually feels like a very bad headache. You have a throbbing pain on one side of the head. A migraine may cause other symptoms such as:

Feeling very tired

Yawning

Craving certain foods

Feeling thirsty

Mood changes

Stiff neck

Peeing more frequently

You may also experience nausea and vomiting.

Some of the symptoms of migraine may start two days before the pain in the head begins and finish after the headache stops, according to the UK’s National Health Service. Generally, migraines last between two hours and three days, and people may have them several times a week or not have them very often.

Migraine triggers: Foods to avoid

“It can be exacerbated by certain foods and beverages,” says dietitian Varsha Gorey.

Aged and fermented foods like pickles: Pickles, while delicious, are often high in tyramine and salt, which can trigger migraines. During a February 2024 study published in Scientific Reports, pickles were found to be significantly associated with the diagnosis of migraine.

Pickles, while delicious, are often high in tyramine and salt, which can trigger migraines. During a February 2024 study published in Scientific Reports, pickles were found to be significantly associated with the diagnosis of migraine. Spicy foods: Red chilies, and hot spices are widely used to make delicious dishes, but they can trigger migraines.

Red chilies, and hot spices are widely used to make delicious dishes, but they can trigger migraines. Caffeinated drinks (tea, coffee): Too much caffeine may lead to painful headaches. People who have migraine should not exceed 200 mg of caffeine daily, as per research published in the Nutrients journal in 2020.

Too much caffeine may lead to painful headaches. People who have migraine should not exceed 200 mg of caffeine daily, as per research published in the Nutrients journal in 2020. Chocolate: Chocolates or Indian sweets like chocolate barfi and chocolate ladoo contains caffeine and beta-phenylethylamine, which may cause headaches.

Chocolates or Indian sweets like chocolate barfi and chocolate ladoo contains caffeine and beta-phenylethylamine, which may cause headaches. Processed meats: Hot dogs, and sausages may contain sodium nitrate, which is a preservative and can trigger migraine.

Hot dogs, and sausages may contain sodium nitrate, which is a preservative and can trigger migraine. Artificial sweetener: Aspartame is an artificial sweetener that may set off migraines in some people.

“Migraine attacks after food consumption can have varied timing, often within a few hours to 72 hours,” says the expert. Certain high-tyramine foods like aged pickles and processed snacks may trigger migraines more quickly, while spicy or sugary foods might have delayed effects. The variability emphasises the importance of a migraine diary to identify personal trigger timings. Keeping a record of what you eat and drink and noting when symptoms occur can help you spot patterns and adjust your diet.

9 foods and drinks to manage migraine

1. Spinach

This vegetable is high in magnesium, which relaxes blood vessels and prevents nerve overstimulation. During a 2023 study published in Frontiers In Nutrition, following a plant-based diet, including spinach, was found to be significantly associated with lower headache frequency. Try spinach in dishes like sandwiches and salads. Spinach can also be added to morning smoothies or soups for an extra magnesium boost.

2. Flaxseeds and chia seeds

“Omega-3 fatty acids in these healthy seeds have anti-inflammatory properties that protect against blood vessel constriction, reducing severe headache frequency,” says the expert. Add ground flaxseeds to smoothies, raita (yogurt dish), or even rotis (Indian flatbread). Soaked chia seeds or flaxseeds can be included in beverages or sprinkled on fruits.

3. Whole grains

The slow-release carbohydrates in whole grains like finger millet and sorghum help maintain stable blood sugar, which is a key factor in preventing migraines. “Prepare ragi (finger millet) porridge, jowar (sorghum) bhakri, or bajra (pearl millet) khichdi,” suggests the expert.

4. Turmeric

Turmeric contains an active compound called curcumin, which reduces oxidative stress and inflammation, which are common triggers. Curcumin can be a promising candidate for preventing as well as controlling migraine. It can be helpful due to its anti‑inflammatory, anti-protein aggregate, and antioxidative effects, as per research published in Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy in 2023. Incorporate turmeric into curries, or even golden milk in the evening for calming effects.

5. Ginger

Ginger aids in reducing nausea, which is a common symptom. During a 2021 study published in The Journal Of Clinical Psychiatry, ginger was found to be helpful in reducing the risk of nausea and vomiting related to migraine. Add fresh ginger to vegetable curries or tea. Ginger tea can be consumed directly for immediate relief.

6. Pumpkin seeds

“Magnesium-rich pumpkin seeds support blood vessel relaxation, preventing the onset of the severe headaches,” says Gorey. Roast them lightly with a little bit of salt, and eat them. You can also add these healthy seeds to salads or smoothies.

7. Bananas

High in potassium and B vitamins, bananas stabilise blood sugar and reduce nerve sensitivity. Enjoy this fruit as a quick snack, or use it to make smoothies. You can also eat it with porridge or cereals in the morning.

8. Almonds

Almonds provide magnesium, which reduces muscle tension and supports nerve health. Soak a few almonds overnight and eat them the following morning. Add a few almonds to homemade granola, smoothies, or ladoos.

9. Herbal teas

“Herbal teas like peppermint, and chamomile reduce stress and relax blood vessels, helpful for stress-induced migraines,” says the expert. Sip on a herbal tea in the morning. Drinking a cup of this tea in the evening can also help to get some relief from migraines.

Apart from having the right foods and drinks to manage migraine, you should stay hydrated by drinking water consistently, as even mild dehydration can ease headaches. You can also add cucumber or mint to water for added hydration and flavour.