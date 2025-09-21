Food safety during festivals: Nutritionist shares how to avoid adulterants and hidden chemicals in sweets

The festive season is a time of joy, family gatherings, and of course, an abundance of sweets. From barfi and laddoos to rasgullas and pedas, these treats are central to celebrations and hold a special place in Indian traditions. Yet, behind the vibrant trays of mithai often lies a hidden concern – the use of adulterants, preservatives, and chemical additives that can harm our health. While we may be focused on celebrating, it is equally important to stay mindful of what we are consuming, especially since our gut health plays such a critical role in overall well-being. So, it is worth paying attention to food safety during festivals.
Every year during festivals, the demand for sweets surges. To meet this demand, some manufacturers cut corners, leading to adulteration.
The first part of our body that bears the brunt of these adulterants is the gut. Our gut is home to trillions of bacteria, both good and bad, which together form the microbiome. When we consume too much refined sugar, unhealthy fats, or chemically altered ingredients, this delicate balance gets disturbed. Harmful bacteria thrive, while beneficial strains decline.
The result is often felt quickly: bloating, acidity, fatigue, and even mood swings after days of indulgence. Since more than 70% of our immune system resides in the gut, such disturbances weaken our natural defenses and leave us feeling sluggish right when we want to feel energetic and festive. Preservatives and chemical additives can also disrupt intestinal movement and damage the gut lining, raising the risk of leaky gut syndrome, a condition linked to inflammation and long-term health concerns.
While it may feel difficult to identify adulterated sweets, paying attention to small details can help.
One of the safest ways to enjoy sweets during festivals is to make them at home. Using fresh milk, jaggery, or natural sweeteners, and adding dry fruits or nuts not only keeps adulterants out but also enhances nutritional value.
For those who prefer buying, opting for organic or naturally prepared sweets, even if slightly costlier, can make a big difference to long-term health. Healthier options such as dry-fruit laddoos, roasted nuts, or jaggery-based treats are delicious, festive, and gut-friendly.
Even with the best-quality sweets, moderation is important. Overeating rich foods can put strain on digestion. Practicing portion control allows us to indulge without excess. Adding probiotic-rich foods like curd or buttermilk to festive meals helps maintain gut balance, while staying hydrated supports digestion and flushes out toxins. Another useful strategy is to space out sweet consumption rather than eating too much at once, giving the gut time to process and recover.
Festivals are meant to bring happiness, not health worries. By staying informed about adulteration, choosing quality ingredients, and eating mindfully, we can enjoy our favorite festive foods without harming our gut or overall well-being.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.