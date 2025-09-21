Food safety during festivals: Nutritionist shares how to avoid adulterants and hidden chemicals in sweets

EXPERT SPEAK

Being mindful of food safety during festivals can help you keep your gut health in check. Avoid preservatives and adulterants, says a nutritionist.

The festive season is a time of joy, family gatherings, and of course, an abundance of sweets. From barfi and laddoos to rasgullas and pedas, these treats are central to celebrations and hold a special place in Indian traditions. Yet, behind the vibrant trays of mithai often lies a hidden concern – the use of adulterants, preservatives, and chemical additives that can harm our health. While we may be focused on celebrating, it is equally important to stay mindful of what we are consuming, especially since our gut health plays such a critical role in overall well-being. So, it is worth paying attention to food safety during festivals.

Hidden dangers in festival treats

Every year during festivals, the demand for sweets surges. To meet this demand, some manufacturers cut corners, leading to adulteration.

Milk, the base of most Indian sweets, is particularly vulnerable. It may be diluted with water or mixed with detergents and starch to mimic purity.

In more worrying cases, urea is added to artificially boost protein content — a practice that can place enormous stress on the kidneys if consumed regularly.

Synthetic milk, made with soap, caustic soda, and oil, is another dangerous substitute that has been reported during high-demand seasons.

Artificial colours and preservatives are also commonly used to make sweets look more appealing or last longer. Those unnaturally bright shades of yellow, green, or red may look festive, but they often come from chemical dyes that are harsh on the digestive system and, in the long run, may even be carcinogenic.

Impact of food adulterants on gut health

The first part of our body that bears the brunt of these adulterants is the gut. Our gut is home to trillions of bacteria, both good and bad, which together form the microbiome. When we consume too much refined sugar, unhealthy fats, or chemically altered ingredients, this delicate balance gets disturbed. Harmful bacteria thrive, while beneficial strains decline.

The result is often felt quickly: bloating, acidity, fatigue, and even mood swings after days of indulgence. Since more than 70% of our immune system resides in the gut, such disturbances weaken our natural defenses and leave us feeling sluggish right when we want to feel energetic and festive. Preservatives and chemical additives can also disrupt intestinal movement and damage the gut lining, raising the risk of leaky gut syndrome, a condition linked to inflammation and long-term health concerns.

How to spot adulterated products?

While it may feel difficult to identify adulterated sweets, paying attention to small details can help.

Milk-based sweets should generally be white or light cream in colour. If you come across unusually bright or glossy shades, it may signal the use of chemical colours. Aroma: Authentic sweets have a mild, natural aroma. Strong or chemical-like smells are often a sign of preservatives or synthetic additives.

Authentic sweets have a mild, natural aroma. Strong or chemical-like smells are often a sign of preservatives or synthetic additives. Texture: The texture is another giveaway — quality sweets feel soft and smooth, while adulterated ones may seem overly sticky, oily, or unusually hard.

The texture is another giveaway — quality sweets feel soft and smooth, while adulterated ones may seem overly sticky, oily, or unusually hard. Check dates on packaged foods: Checking manufacturing and expiry dates on packaged products. Sweets with unusually long shelf lives are often loaded with preservatives. When possible, buy from trusted vendors or smaller local shops that prepare fresh batches daily instead of relying on mass-produced options.

How to choose safer alternatives for festive celebrations?

One of the safest ways to enjoy sweets during festivals is to make them at home. Using fresh milk, jaggery, or natural sweeteners, and adding dry fruits or nuts not only keeps adulterants out but also enhances nutritional value.

For those who prefer buying, opting for organic or naturally prepared sweets, even if slightly costlier, can make a big difference to long-term health. Healthier options such as dry-fruit laddoos, roasted nuts, or jaggery-based treats are delicious, festive, and gut-friendly.

Be mindful

Even with the best-quality sweets, moderation is important. Overeating rich foods can put strain on digestion. Practicing portion control allows us to indulge without excess. Adding probiotic-rich foods like curd or buttermilk to festive meals helps maintain gut balance, while staying hydrated supports digestion and flushes out toxins. Another useful strategy is to space out sweet consumption rather than eating too much at once, giving the gut time to process and recover.

Festivals are meant to bring happiness, not health worries. By staying informed about adulteration, choosing quality ingredients, and eating mindfully, we can enjoy our favorite festive foods without harming our gut or overall well-being.