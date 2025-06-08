Fruit or vegetable? Take this quiz to find out if you really know what’s on your plate!

Updated on:6 June 2025, 06:30pm IST

Have you ever paused mid-bite and wondered, “Is this a fruit or a vegetable?” It might seem simple until you hit that tomato, brinjal or cucumber on your plate! These everyday foods often leave us confused. From lemon to ladyfinger, jackfruit to pumpkin, the lines get blurry. But here’s the thing: knowing what’s really on your plate can spice up your nutrition game and make you a smart eater. So, how well do you know your fruits and vegetables? Take this fun quiz that will challenge your food IQ and maybe surprise you along the way!