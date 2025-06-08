 scorecardresearch
Fruit or vegetable? Take this quiz to find out if you really know what’s on your plate!

Updated on:6 June 2025, 06:30pm IST

From your salad bowl to your plate, can you tell a fruit from a vegetable? Take this fruit or vegetable quiz and prove it.

Take this quiz to find out if you are eating a fruit or a vegetable! Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Have you ever paused mid-bite and wondered, “Is this a fruit or a vegetable?” It might seem simple until you hit that tomato, brinjal or cucumber on your plate! These everyday foods often leave us confused. From lemon to ladyfinger, jackfruit to pumpkin, the lines get blurry. But here’s the thing: knowing what’s really on your plate can spice up your nutrition game and make you a smart eater. So, how well do you know your fruits and vegetables? Take this fun quiz that will challenge your food IQ and maybe surprise you along the way!

Tomatoes are often found in salads and sauces. Is it a fruit or a vegetable?

Beetroots have a deep red colour and an earthy flavour. Are they fruit or vegetables?

Broccoli is packed with vitamins. Is it a fruit or a vegetable?

Pumpkin is famous for Halloween and pies. It has seeds inside and grows from a flower. Is it a fruit or a vegetable?

Peas come in pods and are sweet little green snacks. Are peas fruits or vegetables?

Cucumbers are crunchy and cool in salads. Are they fruits or vegetables?

Brinjals or eggplants are purple and shiny. Are they fruits or vegetables?

Lemons are full of vitamin C. Are they fruits or vegetables?

Ladyfinger or okra is slim, green, and great in curries. Is it a fruit or a vegetable?

Sweet corn kernels are seeds from the corn cob. So, is corn a fruit or a vegetable?

