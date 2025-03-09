Can flaxseeds make your heart stronger?

There are many flaxseed benefits when it comes to better heart health. Check out how eating these tiny seeds can help you.

Problems such as as high cholesterol and blood pressure might seem enormous to manage but did you know that making small but healthy additions to what you eat everyday can actually make your heart healthy? One such simple change would be the incorporation of flaxseeds to your diet. There are many flaxseed benefits when it comes to better heart health. From regulating your heart rate to lowering blood pressure, incorporating flaxseed into your daily routine can help make your heart stronger. This can also result in lessening the risks of a heart attack. Check out some easy ways to include these in your diet.

Are flaxseeds healthy?

Yes, flaxseeds are highly nutritious and beneficial for overall health. They contain omega-3 fatty acids (ALA) that help reduce inflammation and support heart function. They also have lignans, which are plant compounds with antioxidant properties that may reduce cholesterol and improve heart health. Other flaxseed benefits include their dietary fibre content. “This supports digestion and helps regulate blood sugar and cholesterol levels. The protein content in flaxseeds also provides essential amino acids necessary for bodily functions,” explains nutritionist Garima Goyal. Flaxseeds also have antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant effects, which contribute to their broad range of health benefits.

Flaxseeds benefits for better heart health

There are many flaxseed benefits when it comes to better heart health. Here is how they help us:

1. Reduces LDL (bad) cholesterol

One of the biggest flaxseed benefits is that they contain soluble fibre, which binds to bile acids and cholesterol in the digestive system. This helps to eliminate them from the body. Regular flaxseed consumption can lower LDL cholesterol by up to 15%, states this study, published in the Journal of Nutrition.

2. Lowers blood pressure

There are many flaxseed benefits when it comes to blood pressure. A study, published in The International Journal of Angiology, observed that consumption of flaxseeds significantly reduces both systolic and diastolic blood pressure. The high ALA and lignan content contribute to this effect by improving arterial function and reducing oxidative stress, says Goyal.

3. Prevents arterial plaque formation

A study, published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Pharmacology, states that flaxseed and its components can improve cardiovascular health. These flaxseed benefits exist due to its omega-3 content. This helps reduce the buildup of fatty deposits in the arteries or atherosclerosis. This, in turn, lowers the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

4. Regulates heart rhythm

Some of the best flaxseed benefits when it comes to heart health arise from the alpha-linolenic acid or ALA, an essential omega 3 fatty acid, that they contain. These may help prevent irregular heartbeats (arrhythmias), making them beneficial for individuals at risk of cardiac complications. These also prevent blood clot formation.

5. Improves endothelial function

Endothelial dysfunction is a precursor to heart disease. Flaxseed benefits include the fact that they contain lignans and omega-3s. These help to improve blood vessel function, promoting better circulation and reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

How to use flaxseeds for heart health?

Now that we are aware of the numerous flaxseed benefits, let’s understand how to safely consume these.

Ground flaxseeds : Whole flaxseeds pass through the digestive system undigested, so it’s best to consume them ground for maximum nutrient absorption.

: Whole flaxseeds pass through the digestive system undigested, so it’s best to consume them ground for maximum nutrient absorption. Flaxseed oil : This has all the good flaxseed benefits such as being a good source of ALA but it lacks fibre. Therefore, it is best used in salad dressings or drizzled-over food.

: This has all the good flaxseed benefits such as being a good source of ALA but it lacks fibre. Therefore, it is best used in salad dressings or drizzled-over food. Flaxseed powder : This can be mixed into smoothies, yoghurt, or oatmeal.

: This can be mixed into smoothies, yoghurt, or oatmeal. Flaxseed water : Soaking flaxseeds in water overnight creates a gel-like consistency, which aids digestion and heart health.

: Soaking flaxseeds in water overnight creates a gel-like consistency, which aids digestion and heart health. Use in baking and cooking: Add ground flaxseeds to bread, pancakes, or muffins to get these benefits.

Possible side effects of flaxseeds

While there are many flaxseed benefits, there are also some possible side effects. Here is what you should be careful about:

Due to their high fibre content, flaxseeds may cause bloating, gas, or diarrhoea if consumed in excess.

Some individuals may experience mild allergic reactions, though rare.

Flaxseeds can interact with blood thinners, cholesterol-lowering drugs, and hormone therapy due to their lignan content.

The phytoestrogens in flaxseeds may have mild estrogen-like effects, which may need consideration for individuals with hormone-sensitive conditions

Therefore, there are many flaxseed benefits when it comes to better heart health. However, make sure to consult your doctor before consuming these, especially if you suffer from any underlying health conditions.

Related FAQs What is the best time to eat flaxseeds? There is no strict rule; the best time depends on personal preference and health goals. The best time to eat flaxseeds would be in the morning as it helps with digestion and keeps you full longer. Eating it before bed provides overnight heart health benefits. Also eating them before meals can aid in weight management and blood sugar control. How many flaxseeds can you eat in a day? To avoid potential side effects, it is advisable to start with a small amount and increase gradually while ensuring adequate water intake. Eating 1–2 tablespoons (10–20 grams) daily for heart health benefits is okay. Up to 3 tablespoons per day is generally safe, but excessive intake may cause digestive discomfort