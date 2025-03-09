Can flaxseeds make your heart stronger?

Chat with
Problems such as as high cholesterol and blood pressure might seem enormous to manage but did you know that making small but healthy additions to what you eat everyday can actually make your heart healthy? One such simple change would be the incorporation of flaxseeds to your diet. There are many flaxseed benefits when it comes to better heart health. From regulating your heart rate to lowering blood pressure, incorporating flaxseed into your daily routine can help make your heart stronger. This can also result in lessening the risks of a heart attack. Check out some easy ways to include these in your diet.
Yes, flaxseeds are highly nutritious and beneficial for overall health. They contain omega-3 fatty acids (ALA) that help reduce inflammation and support heart function. They also have lignans, which are plant compounds with antioxidant properties that may reduce cholesterol and improve heart health. Other flaxseed benefits include their dietary fibre content. “This supports digestion and helps regulate blood sugar and cholesterol levels. The protein content in flaxseeds also provides essential amino acids necessary for bodily functions,” explains nutritionist Garima Goyal. Flaxseeds also have antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant effects, which contribute to their broad range of health benefits.
There are many flaxseed benefits when it comes to better heart health. Here is how they help us:
One of the biggest flaxseed benefits is that they contain soluble fibre, which binds to bile acids and cholesterol in the digestive system. This helps to eliminate them from the body. Regular flaxseed consumption can lower LDL cholesterol by up to 15%, states this study, published in the Journal of Nutrition.
There are many flaxseed benefits when it comes to blood pressure. A study, published in The International Journal of Angiology, observed that consumption of flaxseeds significantly reduces both systolic and diastolic blood pressure. The high ALA and lignan content contribute to this effect by improving arterial function and reducing oxidative stress, says Goyal.
A study, published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Pharmacology, states that flaxseed and its components can improve cardiovascular health. These flaxseed benefits exist due to its omega-3 content. This helps reduce the buildup of fatty deposits in the arteries or atherosclerosis. This, in turn, lowers the risk of heart attacks and strokes.
Some of the best flaxseed benefits when it comes to heart health arise from the alpha-linolenic acid or ALA, an essential omega 3 fatty acid, that they contain. These may help prevent irregular heartbeats (arrhythmias), making them beneficial for individuals at risk of cardiac complications. These also prevent blood clot formation.
Endothelial dysfunction is a precursor to heart disease. Flaxseed benefits include the fact that they contain lignans and omega-3s. These help to improve blood vessel function, promoting better circulation and reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.
Now that we are aware of the numerous flaxseed benefits, let’s understand how to safely consume these.
While there are many flaxseed benefits, there are also some possible side effects. Here is what you should be careful about:
Therefore, there are many flaxseed benefits when it comes to better heart health. However, make sure to consult your doctor before consuming these, especially if you suffer from any underlying health conditions.
There is no strict rule; the best time depends on personal preference and health goals. The best time to eat flaxseeds would be in the morning as it helps with digestion and keeps you full longer. Eating it before bed provides overnight heart health benefits. Also eating them before meals can aid in weight management and blood sugar control.
To avoid potential side effects, it is advisable to start with a small amount and increase gradually while ensuring adequate water intake. Eating 1–2 tablespoons (10–20 grams) daily for heart health benefits is okay. Up to 3 tablespoons per day is generally safe, but excessive intake may cause digestive discomfort
