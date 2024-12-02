Support your heart health with these 20 fibre rich foods!

These 20 fibre rich foods for heart can do wonders to keep your cardiovascular health in shape. Know its benefits and how to include them in your diet.

Did you know that the food you eat can play a huge role in keeping your heart healthy? Well, it turns out that fibre rich foods for heart are one of the best things you can include in your daily diet. While fibre is often known for improving gut health, it does a lot more than that. Eating enough fibre can help lower bad cholesterol, control blood sugar, and even keep your blood pressure in check. The best part? It can be easily found in foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, making them great choices for supporting heart health. So, what are you waiting for? Go and check out the list!

What is fibre?

Fibre is a type of carbohydrate found in plant-based foods that the body cannot digest or absorb. Unlike other carbs, fibre passes through the digestive system mostly intact. There are two main types–soluble and insoluble fibre. Soluble fibre dissolves in water, forming a gel-like substance that helps lower cholesterol levels and stabilise blood sugar. It is found in foods such as oats, beans, and fruits. Insoluble fibre does not dissolve in water and adds bulk to stool, helping prevent constipation. It is present in whole grains, nuts, and vegetables.

This is an essential nutrient as it helps promote regular bowel movements and prevent conditions like constipation. Not only this, it also supports heart health by lowering bad cholesterol levels and improving blood sugar control. A high fibre diet can keep you full for longer, helping in weight loss.

What are the benefits of fibre for heart health?

Fibre improves heart health in several ways. It helps lower LDL (bad) cholesterol, reducing the risk of plaque buildup in arteries, which can lead to heart disease. Soluble fibre also helps regulate blood sugar, preventing spikes that can harm the cardiovascular system. Additionally, fibre aids in weight management by promoting feelings of fullness, which can reduce obesity—a key risk factor for heart disease. A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that for every additional 10 grams of dietary fibre consumed daily reduces the risk of heart disease mortality by 17 percent. This shows the importance of fibre in improving heart health. So, ready to check out the list of fibre rich foods for heart? Go ahead now.

Fibre rich foods for heart health

Here is a list of fibre rich foods for heart health that should be a part of your daily diet:

1. Oatmeal

Being an excellent source of soluble fibre, particularly beta-glucan, oatmeal has been shown to reduce total cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, commonly known as bad cholesterol, reveals a study published in Food and Function. Lowering LDL cholesterol levels helps reduce the risk of atherosclerosis (plaque buildup in arteries), which can lead to heart disease. This is one of the best fibre rich foods for heart as it also promotes a healthy gut, regulates blood sugar, and provides sustained energy, making it an ideal breakfast choice for heart health.

2. Barley

Barley is another best fibre rich foods for heart that helps improve cholesterol levels. It is rich in both soluble and insoluble fibre, which work together to lower bad cholesterol and improve digestion. Barley also helps regulate blood sugar levels, making it beneficial for people with diabetes or those at risk of developing the condition.

3. Quinoa

Quinoa is a complete protein that contains all nine essential amino acids, however, it is also one of the best fibre rich foods for heart. With both soluble and insoluble fibre, quinoa helps reduce cholesterol levels, control blood sugar, and keep the digestive system healthy. It also provides a good dose of antioxidants, which protect the heart by neutralising harmful free radicals in the body.

4. Brown rice

Brown rice, unlike white rice, retains its bran and germ, providing a substantial amount of fibre. This makes it one of the excellent fibre rich foods for heart. It helps regulate blood sugar, lowers cholesterol, and supports healthy digestion, which is crucial for overall heart health. Brown rice is also a good source of vitamin E and magnesium, which helps maintain a healthy heartbeat and regulates blood pressure, suggests a study published in Food Science and Human Wellness.

Take a Poll What is your go-to drink for weight loss? Lemon-water

Herbal tea

Black coffee

Protein shakes Take a Poll What is your favourite drink to boost immunity? Green tea

Fruit juice

Herbal tea

Lemon water Previous Next

5. Spinach

Leafy greens like spinach are rich in fibre, making them essential fibre rich foods for heart. They also provide vitamins and minerals, including potassium, which helps maintain healthy blood pressure levels. The fibre in spinach aids digestion and can help lower cholesterol. Furthermore, spinach contains antioxidants like lutein, which may protect blood vessels from oxidative stress, adding to its heart-healthy benefits.

6. Carrots

Carrots are an excellent source of soluble fibre, particularly pectin, which helps reduce cholesterol levels. As one of the many fibre rich foods for heart, they are also packed with antioxidants like beta-carotene, which can reduce inflammation and lower the risk of cardiovascular disease. The fibre in carrots also helps regulate blood sugar and maintain healthy digestion.

7. Green beans

Green beans are low in calories but rich in fibre and antioxidants, including flavonoids, which have been shown to improve heart health. The fibre in green beans helps lower blood cholesterol, stabilise blood sugar levels, and improve overall digestion. This is one of the best fibre rich foods for heart as it also helps regulate blood pressure.

8. Brussels sprouts

Brussels sprouts are high in fibre, especially soluble fibre, which helps reduce LDL cholesterol and improve heart function. They also contain vitamin K, folate, and antioxidants that protect the cardiovascular system. Furthermore, Brussels sprouts are known to support healthy blood pressure levels.

9. Broccoli

Broccoli is a fibre powerhouse that also contains a wealth of nutrients, including vitamins C, K, and folate, which are essential for heart health. As one of the top fibre rich foods for heart, the fibre in broccoli helps lower cholesterol and maintain healthy blood pressure levels. Additionally, its antioxidants may protect the heart by reducing oxidative stress and inflammation, further supporting its role in cardiovascular health.

10. Sweet corn

Sweet corn is a tasty and one of the best fibre-rich foods for heart that contains both soluble and insoluble fibre, which contributes to heart health by lowering cholesterol and supporting healthy digestion. It also provides a good amount of B vitamins, which are important for energy production and heart function. A study published in Food Science and Human Wellness found that regularly consuming whole-grain corn can lower the risk of chronic conditions like cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity while promoting better digestive health.

11. Kidney beans

Soluble fibre in kidney beans helps lower bad cholesterol and regulate blood sugar levels, making it one of the great options of fibre rich foods for heart. They are also a good source of protein, iron, and folate, which are essential for cardiovascular health. Eating kidney beans regularly can also promote healthy digestion and support weight management.

12. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids and soluble fibre, which help lower cholesterol and reduce inflammation. As per a study published in Nutrition and Metabolism, omega 3 is linked to reduced blood pressure and lower risk of cardiovascular diseases. They can help reduce high blood sugar levels and promote a healthy gut, both of which are important for heart health. Including fibre rich foods for heart like chia seeds in your diet can be a great choice for supporting long-term cardiovascular health.

13. Pear

Pears are an excellent source of dietary fibre, particularly in the skin. The fibre in pears helps lower cholesterol and regulate blood sugar levels, reducing the risk of heart disease. Pears are also rich in antioxidants, which help protect the heart by neutralizing free radicals.

14. Apple

Apples are a great source of fibre, particularly in the skin. The pectin in apples has been shown to lower cholesterol levels and improve heart health. Apples also contain antioxidants like quercetin, which can reduce inflammation and oxidative stress. Including this fibre rich foods for heart can help reduce the risk of heart disease.

15. Banana

Bananas are considered one of the best sources of fibre rich foods for heart, especially soluble fibre (particularly pectin) which helps reduce cholesterol. They are also high in potassium, which supports healthy blood pressure levels. The fibre in bananas can also aid digestion and help regulate blood sugar.

16. Raisins

Raisins are a fibre-rich dried fruit that can help lower cholesterol and regulate blood sugar. They are also high in antioxidants, such as polyphenols, which have heart-protective benefits. Raisins can help improve digestion and support healthy blood pressure levels.

17. Almonds

Almonds are high in healthy fats, fibre, and antioxidants. This is one of the best fibre rich foods for heart as it helps reduce cholesterol, and the monounsaturated fats they contain support heart health by lowering LDL cholesterol and improving HDL (good) cholesterol levels. Almonds are also rich in vitamin E, which has antioxidant properties great for heart health, states a study published in the Nutrients.

18. Prunes

Prunes are rich in fibre, particularly soluble fibre, which helps lower cholesterol levels and regulate blood sugar. They also contain antioxidants like phenolic compounds, which may help protect the heart from oxidative stress and inflammation.

19. Pistachios

Pistachios are heart-healthy nuts that are high in fibre and healthy fats. They have been shown to lower LDL cholesterol and improve overall heart function. Pistachios are also a good source of potassium, which supports healthy blood pressure.

20. Peanuts

Peanuts are another fibre-rich foods for heart that can help lower cholesterol and improve heart health. They are packed with monounsaturated fats, protein, and fibre, which work together to support cardiovascular function and reduce the risk of heart disease.

How much fibre should I eat per day?

The recommended daily intake of fibre varies based on age, sex, and dietary needs. For adults on a 2,000-calorie diet, the Food and Drug Administration suggests a daily value of 28 grams of fibre. The USDA’s Dietary Guidelines provide more specific recommendations:

Women under 50 should aim for 25 to 28 grams per day.

Men under 50 should aim for 31 to 34 grams per day.

Women 51 and older should consume about 22 grams per day.

Men 51 and older should aim for 28 grams per day.

For children, the recommended intake ranges from 14 to 31 grams, depending on age.

To meet this daily value of fibre, make sure you include these fibre rich foods for heart into your daily diet. not just heart, these foods can also support digestion, heart health, and weight management while helping prevent chronic diseases.