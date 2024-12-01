Combat high blood sugar levels with these 11 fibre-rich foods

Do you want to keep your blood sugar levels in check? Increase the intake of these 10 fibre rich foods for diabetes. It helps regulate blood sugar levels and improves digestion.

Managing diabetes is not always easy, but what if we told you that one simple change could make a big difference? Adding more fibre to your regular diet might be a game-changer. Fibre slows the absorption of sugar, helping to keep blood sugar levels steady throughout the day. It also supports digestion, and weight management, and even boosts heart health. Whether it is oats, beans, or leafy greens, these fibre-rich foods for diabetes can help regulate blood sugar and improve your overall health. Ready to control your high blood sugar levels? Check out the list of fibre-packed foods to manage this lifestyle condition!

What is fibre?

Fibre, also known as dietary fibre, is a type of carbohydrate found in plant-based foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes. Unlike fats, proteins, and other carbohydrates, fibre cannot be digested or absorbed by the body. Instead, it passes through the stomach, small intestine, and colon. Fibre is known for its role in supporting digestion, easing bowel movements, and preventing constipation. In addition to aiding digestion, it is beneficial to eat fibre-rich foods for diabetes, to maintain a healthy weight as well as reduce the risk of heart disease, and certain cancers.

What are the types of fibre?

This essential nutrient is classified into two types of fibre, soluble and insoluble fibre.

Soluble fibre dissolves in water and helps regulate blood sugar levels and lower cholesterol, promoting heart health. It is found in foods like oats, beans, and fruits.

Insoluble fibre does not dissolve in water. Instead, it adds bulk to stool, aiding digestion and helping to prevent constipation. This type of fibre is found in whole grains, vegetables, and nuts which contributes to overall digestive health and improves bowel movements.

Is fibre good for diabetes?

Yes, including fibre-rich foods for diabetes management can be very effective. It helps in several ways to manage the condition and improve overall health. Here are 5 ways it helps:

1. Controls blood sugar levels

One of the key benefits of fibre, especially soluble fibre, is its ability to help control blood sugar levels. Soluble fibre slows the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream, which can prevent sharp spikes in blood glucose levels, found a 2018 review published in the Journal of Chiropractic Medicine. This is why eating fibre-rich foods for diabetes management can work. The nutrient helps maintain stable blood sugar throughout the day.

2. Boosts weight loss

Fibre plays a significant role in weight loss, which is crucial for people with diabetes, reveals a study published in the Journal of Nutrition. High-fibre foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes, are low in calories and help you feel full for longer. This can reduce overall calorie intake, making it easier to manage or lose weight. Maintaining a healthy weight can improve insulin sensitivity and help control diabetes more effectively.

3. Prevents heart disease

People with diabetes are at a higher risk of developing heart disease. However, enough fibre intake helps lower LDL cholesterol (the ‘bad’ cholesterol) and reduces the risk of heart disease, according to a study published in the Journal of Chiropractic Medicine. It supports heart health and reduces the likelihood of complications like heart attacks or strokes.

4. Aids digestive health

Fibre improves digestion by adding bulk to stool and promoting regular bowel movements. Insoluble fibre helps prevent constipation and supports overall gut health, suggests a study published in the Nutrients. A healthy digestive system is important for overall well-being, especially for people with diabetes, as it ensures that nutrients are absorbed efficiently.

5. Keeps you full for longer

It is a good idea to eat fibre-rich foods for diabetes management as these are digested more slowly, which helps you feel full for longer. This reduces the need for frequent snacking. This can be beneficial for managing both blood sugar and weight, as it helps prevent overeating and keeps energy levels stable throughout the day.

Fibre-rich foods for diabetes

Here are 11 fibre-rich foods that are particularly good for people with diabetes:

1. Oats

Oats are one of the best fibre-rich foods for diabetes management. They are an excellent source of soluble fibre, which helps control blood sugar levels. You may start your day with a warm bowl of oatmeal in your breakfast and it will help stabilise your glucose levels and keep you feeling longer.

2. Chia seeds

These tiny seeds are packed with essential nutrients such as fibre and omega-3 fatty acids. Just a small serving adds significant fibre to your diet, promoting better digestion and heart health.

3. Lentils

Lentils are rich in both soluble and insoluble fibre, making them one of the best fibre-rich foods for diabetes management. They help manage blood sugar levels and provide a good source of protein, making them an excellent option for a diabetes-friendly diet.

4. Black beans

High in fibre and low on the glycemic index, black beans won’t cause rapid spikes in blood sugar. They are an excellent source of protein and a great choice for salads, soups, or stews.

5. Avocados

Your list of fibre-rich foods for diabetes management is incomplete without avocado. They are not only rich in healthy fats but also provide a good amount of fibre. They help lower the glycemic index of meals, preventing blood sugar spikes, and keep you satisfied for longer periods.

6. Broccoli

This vegetable is a nutrient powerhouse, packed with fibre and antioxidants. It supports digestive health, aids in blood sugar control, and lowers the risk of complications related to diabetes, like heart disease.

7. Berries

Raspberries, blackberries, and strawberries are some berries loaded with fibre and antioxidants. They are also low in sugar, making them a great choice for diabetics looking to satisfy their sweet tooth.

8. Sweet potatoes

Apart from being a great source of both soluble and insoluble fibre, sweet potatoes also have a low glycemic index. Their high fibre content helps regulate blood sugar and improves digestion.

9. Carrots

They are low in calories and high in fibre, helping to slow sugar absorption. Their natural sweetness satisfies cravings without causing spikes in blood sugar, making them a great snack option.

10. Apples

They are an excellent source of soluble fibre, particularly pectin. This makes it top the list of fibre-rich foods for diabetes control. They help control blood sugar by slowing down digestion and providing a satisfying, healthy snack that won’t cause blood sugar spikes.

11. Flaxseed

These tiny seeds are one of the best fibre-rich foods for diabetes. These seeds are packed with fibre and healthy fats, which help improve blood sugar control and reduce inflammation. They are great for sprinkling on salads, smoothies, or yogurt to boost nutrition and manage blood sugar.

These fibre-rich foods for diabetes can help you keep your blood sugar levels in check!