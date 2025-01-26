Reset your gut with these 7 healthy fermented foods

Whether it is better digestion or reduced inflammation, it is a good idea to eat fermented foods for gut health. Make sure to include these fermented foods in your diet.

Bloating, indigestion and acid reflux are all symptoms of poor gut health. While medication can help you, some believe certain natural remedies may soothe digestive problems too. Including fermented foods in your diet can make a world of a difference when it comes to gut health. With scientific backing and a long history of traditional use, eating fermented goods for gut health can be an effective way to improve digestion, immunity, and overall well-being. Eating available foods made after fermentation such as yoghurt, Kimchi and Tempeh can help keep inflammation at bay, and also make your gut stronger. However, make sure to consume these in the right way.

What are fermented foods?

Fermented foods are those that have undergone a natural process called fermentation, in which microorganisms like bacteria, yeast, or fungi break down food components, such as sugars, into simpler compounds like acids, alcohol, and gases, explains dietician Garima Goyal. This not only preserves the food but also enhances its nutritional value, making it rich in probiotics—live microorganisms beneficial to your gut microbiome.

A study published in the journal Nutrients, states that fermented foods can affect the gut microbiome in both the short and long term, and should be considered an important element of your diet. This is why it is a good idea to eat fermented foods for gut health and overall well-being.

4 benefits of fermented foods for gut health

There are many benefits of consuming fermented foods for gut health. Here is how this can help you:

1. Promotes digestion

Eating fermented foods for gut health can work wonders as these are probiotic-rich foods. This helps replenish and diversify the gut microbiome. A study published in the journal Nutrients also states that the process of fermentation can enhance the digestibility of complex carbohydrates and proteins through the breakdown of starch. Fermented foods aid in breaking down food more effectively and prevent common digestive issues like bloating, constipation and diarrhoea.

2. Enhances nutrient absorption

The probiotics and enzymes in fermented foods improve the absorption of vital nutrients such as vitamins B and K, iron, and magnesium by optimising gut function. A study published in the journal Life also states that the fermentation process can improve the digestibility of nutrients in products of plant origin. It is one of the strategies to reduce the concentration of anti-nutritional compounds, which include salts of phytic acid that are commonly found in plant-based foods, also states the study.

3. Strengthens immunity

Another reason why you must have fermented foods for gut health is that it can make your gut stronger. Around 70 percent of the immune system resides in the gut. A study published in the Journal of Food Sciences and Technology states that the probiotic bacteria and bioactive compounds that are present in fermented foods perform antiviral activities against viruses. A healthy microbiome supported by fermented foods helps regulate immune responses and reduces the risk of infections and chronic inflammation.

4. Reduces inflammation

Fermented foods have significant protective effects on lower serum levels of inflammation biomarkers, states a study, published in the journal Clinical Nutrition ESPEN. Fermented foods produce short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) like butyrate during digestion. SCFAs have anti-inflammatory properties and are essential for maintaining gut lining integrity. This is why it is important to eat fermented foods for gut health.

7 fermented foods for gut health

Here are some of the best-fermented foods for gut health

1.Yoghurt

How it helps : Rich in live probiotics like Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium, yoghurt helps maintain gut flora balance, aiding digestion and immunity.

: Rich in live probiotics like Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium, yoghurt helps maintain gut flora balance, aiding digestion and immunity. How to eat: You can opt for plain, unsweetened yoghurt for your gut. Consume it as a snack or add it to smoothies and breakfast bowls.

2. Kefir

How it helps : This is a fermented milk drink with diverse strains of probiotics. It is one of the best-fermented foods for gut health as it improves gut microbial diversity and combats harmful bacteria.

: This is a fermented milk drink with diverse strains of probiotics. It is one of the best-fermented foods for gut health as it improves gut microbial diversity and combats harmful bacteria. How to eat: This can be consumed directly, or used as a base for dressings and smoothies.

3. Kimchi

How it helps : This is one of the most-affective fermented foods for gut health. This Korean dish made from fermented vegetables contains beneficial bacteria like Lactobacillus kimchi, which enhances digestion and reduces inflammation.

: This is one of the most-affective fermented foods for gut health. This Korean dish made from fermented vegetables contains beneficial bacteria like Lactobacillus kimchi, which enhances digestion and reduces inflammation. How to eat: This can be consumed as a side dish or added to soups and salads.

4. Sauerkraut

How it helps : When it comes to choosing fermented foods for gut health, you cannot miss sauerkraut. This is fermented cabbage which is rich in fibre and probiotics. It supports digestion and helps maintain bowel regularity.

: When it comes to choosing fermented foods for gut health, you cannot miss sauerkraut. This is fermented cabbage which is rich in fibre and probiotics. It supports digestion and helps maintain bowel regularity. How to eat: This can be an amazing addition to grilled meats, sandwiches, or as a side dish.

5. Miso

How it helps : Miso is one of the best-fermented foods for gut health as well. This fermented soybean paste contains Aspergillus oryzae, which supports gut health and aids in reducing inflammation.

: Miso is one of the best-fermented foods for gut health as well. This fermented soybean paste contains Aspergillus oryzae, which supports gut health and aids in reducing inflammation. How to eat: This can be added to soups, marinades, or dressings—but avoid overheating it, as high temperatures kill probiotics.

6. Tempeh

How it helps : Tempeh is amongst the most easily available fermented foods for gut health. A fermented soybean product, tempeh contains probiotics and prebiotics, supporting digestion and nutrient absorption.

: Tempeh is amongst the most easily available fermented foods for gut health. A fermented soybean product, tempeh contains probiotics and prebiotics, supporting digestion and nutrient absorption. How to eat: This can be used as a protein source in stir-fries, sandwiches, or salads.

7. Fermented pickles

How it helps : Naturally fermented pickles are good fermented foods for gut health. They are a great source of probiotics that promote gut health and combat bad bacteria.

: Naturally fermented pickles are good fermented foods for gut health. They are a great source of probiotics that promote gut health and combat bad bacteria. How to eat: This can be consumed in moderation as a side or snack. However, avoid pickles made with vinegar, as they lack probiotics.

8. Idli and dosa batter

How it helps : Traditional Indian fermented foods for gut health include those made from rice and lentils, such as the idli and dosa batter. These contain lactic acid bacteria that support digestion.

: Traditional Indian fermented foods for gut health include those made from rice and lentils, such as the idli and dosa batter. These contain lactic acid bacteria that support digestion. How to eat: It can consumed fresh, warm idlis or dosas for breakfast or as a light meal.

Potential side effects of fermented foods

While there are many benefits of eating fermented foods for gut health, one must be aware of the potential side effects as well.

Overconsumption of fermented foods can cause excess gas due to the high probiotic content and release of carbon dioxide during fermentation.

Some people may experience headaches, hives, or stomach discomfort from histamines naturally present in fermented foods.

Consuming improperly fermented foods can lead to foodborne illnesses or an imbalance in gut bacteria.

Many fermented foods, like pickles and sauerkraut, are high in sodium, which can be harmful to those with hypertension.

What to remember while consuming fermented foods for gut health?

Here is how you can include fermented foods safely in your diet.

Introduce fermented foods gradually into your diet to allow your gut to adapt.

Always opt for natural, minimally processed versions without added sugars, artificial flavours, or vinegar (for probiotic-rich options).

Keep fermented foods refrigerated to maintain the viability of probiotics.

Overconsumption can lead to side effects like bloating or upset stomach, so moderation is key.

If you have conditions like histamine intolerance, an inability to digest histamine, or are on a low-sodium diet, consult a healthcare professional before incorporating fermented foods.

While there are many benefits of eating fermented foods for gut health, there are also some risks involved. Make sure to consult a doctor before including these in your diet, especially if you suffer from any underlying medical conditions.

Fermented foods are a valuable addition to any diet, offering numerous gut health benefits. When consumed mindfully, they can transform your digestion, immunity, and overall wellness. So, why not give your gut the care it deserves with these natural wonders?

