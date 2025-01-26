Reset your gut with these 7 healthy fermented foods

Chat with
Bloating, indigestion and acid reflux are all symptoms of poor gut health. While medication can help you, some believe certain natural remedies may soothe digestive problems too. Including fermented foods in your diet can make a world of a difference when it comes to gut health. With scientific backing and a long history of traditional use, eating fermented goods for gut health can be an effective way to improve digestion, immunity, and overall well-being. Eating available foods made after fermentation such as yoghurt, Kimchi and Tempeh can help keep inflammation at bay, and also make your gut stronger. However, make sure to consume these in the right way.
Fermented foods are those that have undergone a natural process called fermentation, in which microorganisms like bacteria, yeast, or fungi break down food components, such as sugars, into simpler compounds like acids, alcohol, and gases, explains dietician Garima Goyal. This not only preserves the food but also enhances its nutritional value, making it rich in probiotics—live microorganisms beneficial to your gut microbiome.
A study published in the journal Nutrients, states that fermented foods can affect the gut microbiome in both the short and long term, and should be considered an important element of your diet. This is why it is a good idea to eat fermented foods for gut health and overall well-being.
There are many benefits of consuming fermented foods for gut health. Here is how this can help you:
Eating fermented foods for gut health can work wonders as these are probiotic-rich foods. This helps replenish and diversify the gut microbiome. A study published in the journal Nutrients also states that the process of fermentation can enhance the digestibility of complex carbohydrates and proteins through the breakdown of starch. Fermented foods aid in breaking down food more effectively and prevent common digestive issues like bloating, constipation and diarrhoea.
The probiotics and enzymes in fermented foods improve the absorption of vital nutrients such as vitamins B and K, iron, and magnesium by optimising gut function. A study published in the journal Life also states that the fermentation process can improve the digestibility of nutrients in products of plant origin. It is one of the strategies to reduce the concentration of anti-nutritional compounds, which include salts of phytic acid that are commonly found in plant-based foods, also states the study.
Another reason why you must have fermented foods for gut health is that it can make your gut stronger. Around 70 percent of the immune system resides in the gut. A study published in the Journal of Food Sciences and Technology states that the probiotic bacteria and bioactive compounds that are present in fermented foods perform antiviral activities against viruses. A healthy microbiome supported by fermented foods helps regulate immune responses and reduces the risk of infections and chronic inflammation.
Fermented foods have significant protective effects on lower serum levels of inflammation biomarkers, states a study, published in the journal Clinical Nutrition ESPEN. Fermented foods produce short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) like butyrate during digestion. SCFAs have anti-inflammatory properties and are essential for maintaining gut lining integrity. This is why it is important to eat fermented foods for gut health.
Here are some of the best-fermented foods for gut health
While there are many benefits of eating fermented foods for gut health, one must be aware of the potential side effects as well.
Here is how you can include fermented foods safely in your diet.
While there are many benefits of eating fermented foods for gut health, there are also some risks involved. Make sure to consult a doctor before including these in your diet, especially if you suffer from any underlying medical conditions.
Fermented foods are a valuable addition to any diet, offering numerous gut health benefits. When consumed mindfully, they can transform your digestion, immunity, and overall wellness. So, why not give your gut the care it deserves with these natural wonders?
Fermented foods can work wonders for gut health. They are rich in probiotics (beneficial bacteria) that help maintain a healthy gut microbiome. They aid digestion, enhance nutrient absorption, and support the immune system.
While generally safe, individuals with compromised immune systems or specific conditions (e.g., histamine intolerance) should consult a healthcare provider before consuming fermented foods.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Healthy Eating, Nutrition, Recipes, Superfoods
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.