Why is Mac and Cheese in news? FDA recalls popular brand over undeclared allergens

Goodles has recalled two mac and cheese flavours after undeclared milk and cashew were found in products labelled dairy-free. The FDA says eight people reported allergic reactions.

Mac and cheese lovers, take note that a major recall is underway in the US involving a well-known plant-based brand. Gooder Foods, Inc., the company behind Goodles Mac and Cheese, has pulled two of its popular flavours off shelves after reports of allergic reactions. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says the problem stems from undeclared allergens, milk and cashew, found in products that were either labelled as dairy-free or missing proper warnings. Eight people have already reported adverse reactions, raising concerns about hidden risks in everyday packaged foods. The recall serves as a reminder that for people with allergies, even trusted labels can sometimes fail.

What has been recalled?

The recall covers two specific Goodles flavours: Vegan Is Believin’, a white cheddar mac marketed as dairy-free, and Here Comes Truffle, a black truffle cheddar variety. Testing revealed that Vegan Is Believin’ contained milk, while Here Comes Truffle had traces of cashew, both allergens that were not declared on their packaging.

The affected lots were produced between April 7 and April 15, 2025, and distributed nationwide from April 29 through August 5. To help consumers identify them, the FDA has shared the UPC (universal product code) codes:

Vegan Is Believin’: 850031990074

Here Comes Truffle: 850031990159

Lot codes and Best By dates are available on the FDA’s official recall notice.

How many people were affected?

So far, eight allergic reactions have been linked to the recalled boxes. Six were tied to Here Comes Truffle and two to Vegan Is Believin’. Reported symptoms ranged from mild to severe. For individuals with allergies, even small amounts of undeclared ingredients can trigger life-threatening reactions such as anaphylaxis.

What are the risks?

Milk and cashews fall under the US Department of Agriculture’s list of major allergens, which also includes wheat, eggs, peanuts, soy, fish, shellfish, and sesame. Exposure can cause hives, swelling, nausea, difficulty breathing, and, in extreme cases, cardiac arrest. Allergic reactions can be unpredictable, while some people experience mild discomfort, others may face sudden, severe outcomes.

What should consumers do?

The FDA advises that consumers do not eat the affected products. Instead, boxes can be thrown away or returned to the store for a refund. Anyone who experiences symptoms after eating these products should seek medical help immediately.

Why does this matter?

Food recalls linked to mislabelling are not rare. Just recently, Costco recalled a chocolate product because the packaging listed gluten instead of wheat. Taylor Fresh Foods also pulled its Balsamic Salad Kit over undeclared sesame and soy in its dressing packets. Regulators warn that undeclared allergens remain one of the leading causes of recalls across the country.

For allergy sufferers, packaging mistakes can carry serious health consequences. Staying alert to recall notices and double-checking labels remains the safest approach.