Father’s Day: Dad’s gut health may influence child’s health, says study! 7 foods men should avoid

On Father's Day 2025, a nutritionist highlights a study the impact of father's gut health on a child, and shares the foods men should avoid.

For decades, maternal health has taken the spotlight when it comes to influencing a baby’s development. However, a growing body of research is now shedding light on an equally critical — and often overlooked — factor: paternal gut health before conception. Did you know that a father’s gut health may influence the overall health of a child? On Father’s Day, let us tell you all about it!

Study about impact of father’s gut health on baby

A recent study involving male mice found that disruptions in their gut microbiome could negatively impact their offspring. In fact, the fetuses of these ‘dysbiotic’ fathers showed a reduction in the labyrinth zone of the placenta, a key area responsible for nutrient exchange. This suggests that an imbalanced gut in fathers may lead to developmental issues in the next generation.

Microbial imbalance (dysbiosis) in fathers may contribute to sperm DNA damage or inflammatory signals that affect embryo development. A compromised gut may impact the placental structure and function during pregnancy, as seen in preclinical studies. Paternal gut health may influence the baby’s future risk of metabolic disorders, allergies, or immune dysregulation.

The digestive system is not the only function of the gut. It is a complex ecosystem that plays a critical role in metabolism, immune function, and overall health. It houses trillions of bacteria, both good and bad, and maintaining a healthy balance is essential. When harmful bacteria take over, it can lead to chronic inflammation, weight gain, digestive problems, and even diseases like inflammatory bowel disorder or colorectal cancer.

What foods are bad for your gut?

What is one of the major factors affecting gut health? Diet. What you eat directly influences the composition of your gut microbiota. So, if you’re planning for fatherhood or simply aiming to improve your long-term health, it is important to know which foods may be quietly damaging your gut.

Here are 7 gut-harming foods men should avoid or minimise to support not just their own health, but potentially their child’s as well:

1. Highly processed foods

Instant noodles, packaged snacks, and frozen ready meals are loaded with preservatives, refined oils, and additives that disrupt digestion. These foods tend to slow the digestive process and often leave you feeling bloated, nauseated, or sluggish due to their impact on gut bacteria.

2. Sugary foods

Consuming excessive sugar found in desserts, soft drinks, and candies feeds harmful bacteria and fungi in the gut. This imbalance can trigger inflammation, reduce immunity, and increase your risk of glucose intolerance and metabolic syndrome.

3. Gluten-containing foods

Commonly found in wheat-based products like bread, pasta, and cookies, gluten can cause digestive discomfort even in people who don’t have celiac disease. Many individuals report bloating, fatigue, or gut sensitivity after eating gluten, suggesting it may irritate the gut lining.

4. Alcohol

Even moderate alcohol intake can alter gut microbiota composition, increase intestinal permeability (“leaky gut”), and promote inflammation. Over time, chronic alcohol consumption can also interfere with hormone regulation, impair nutrient absorption, and negatively affect liver and metabolic health.

5. Red meat

Regular consumption of red meat is linked to a decrease in beneficial gut bacteria and a rise in those that promote inflammation. Rich in saturated fat, red meat can also lead to sluggish digestion and increase your risk of chronic gut conditions over time.

6. GMO Foods

Genetically Modified Organisms, especially those grown using glyphosate (a common herbicide), are suspected of altering gut microbial composition. Some research suggests artificial genes from GMO crops might interfere with natural gut bacteria, though further studies are still underway.

7. Artificial sweeteners

Popular in diet sodas and “sugar-free” snacks, sweeteners like sucralose, saccharin, and aspartame may seem like healthier options but they can change the composition of gut flora and have been linked to a higher risk of glucose intolerance and metabolic disorders when consumed in large amounts.

Expert tips to improve gut health naturally

Improving gut health doesn’t mean giving up everything you enjoy, but being mindful makes a difference. Increase your fibre intake, include probiotic-rich foods like yogurt and fermented vegetables, and chew your food thoroughly to aid digestion.

If persistent gut issues occur, it is best to consult a gastroenterologist for a tailored diet plan. Because when it comes to fatherhood, good health doesn’t just start with the mother, it begins in the gut of the father too.

