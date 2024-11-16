7 fat-burning teas that may help you shed extra kilos

Are you looking to shed extra kilos? Try these fat-burning teas that can boost your metabolism and help in weight loss.

Many people opt for various diet regime and exercise routines to shed extra kilos. However, a simple yet effective solution might be brewing right in your kitchen – tea. Fat-burning teas, in particular, are well known for their antioxidant qualities and possible health advantages and have risen in popularity due to their ability to help with weight loss. They provide a natural and refreshing method to boost your efforts to lose weight. By incorporating them into your daily routine, you can unlock their potential to help you achieve your weight loss goals.

What are fat-burning teas?

Fat-burning teas are herbal or traditional teas that are known for their ability to boost metabolism, suppress appetite, and enhance fat oxidation. “Many people drink these beverages to support weight loss by speeding up calorie burning or helping control cravings,” says nutritionist Samreen Saniya. Common types of fat-burning teas include green tea, oolong tea, and black tea. These contain ginger, and other herbs with thermogenic (heat-generating) properties, which help the body use stored fat as energy more effectively.

How do fat-burning teas help in losing weight?

Here’s how fat-burning teas aid in shedding extra kilos.

1. Boosts metabolism

Catechins, powerful antioxidants abundant in green and oolong teas, are key players in boosting metabolism. By increasing your metabolic rate, these compounds enable the body to burn calories more efficiently, even during periods of rest, as found in a study published in the journal Cochrane Database System Review. Additionally, the stimulating effects of caffeine, a common component in many teas, may contribute to a temporary boost in metabolism, leading to enhanced calorie burn.

2. Suppresses appetite

Certain teas, such as rooibos, incorporate soluble fibre into their composition. This dietary fibre can induce a prolonged feeling of fullness, effectively curbing cravings and excessive eating. By reducing overall calorie intake, these fibre-rich teas can contribute to weight management and support weight loss goals. Also, certain ingredients, such as ginger and cinnamon, have natural appetite-suppressing qualities, helping reduce food intake, as found in the journal Antioxidants.

3. Rich in anti-inflammatory properties

Many teas have high levels of antioxidants, which are compounds that help the body resist discomfort. “Chronic inflammation has been linked to weight gain and other metabolic problems,” says the expert. By including antioxidant-rich teas in your diet, you may be able to reduce inflammation and improve overall health, potentially aiding in weight loss and lowering your risk of linked health problems.

4. Improves digestion

Improving digestion is crucial for effective weight management. “Certain teas, such as peppermint and ginger, possess properties that enhance digestion and alleviate bloating,” says the expert. By promoting efficient digestion and preventing bloating, these teas can contribute to a leaner appearance and overall well-being.

7 best fat-burning teas for weight loss

Here are some easy and effective ways to include fat-burning teas to shed extra kilos, as suggested by the expert.

1. Green tea with lemon

Green tea with lemon is a popular beverage that can aid in weight loss. The catechins in green tea boost metabolism, while vitamin C from lemon aids in fat oxidation. This combination, when consumed regularly, can support weight loss efforts. If you are looking for an easy solution to get back in shape, drinking this fat-burning tea is highly recommended.

How to make it:

Steep a green tea bag in hot water for 2-3 minutes.

Remove the tea bag and let the tea cool slightly.

Squeeze the juice of half a lemon into the tea.

Stir well and enjoy your refreshing and weight-loss-friendly beverage.

2. Ginger cinnamon tea

It is one of the ideal fat-burning teas and is a comforting drink that can support losing weight. Ginger aids digestion and reduces bloating, while cinnamon helps regulate blood sugar levels, reducing cravings. This combination can help you feel fuller for longer and reduce overall calorie intake.

How to make it:

Boil 1 cup of water.

Add a 1-inch piece of sliced ginger and a cinnamon stick to the boiling water.

Let it simmer for 10-15 minutes.

Strain the tea and enjoy it hot or warm.

3. Oolong tea

It is one of the best fat-burning teas that may help you shed calories. It combines the metabolism-boosting properties of green tea with the fat-burning effects of black tea. Regularly drinking this fat-burning tea can help you burn more calories and store less fat.

How to make it:

Heat water to just below boiling point.

Place an oolong tea bag in a mug.

Pour the hot water over the tea bag.

Steep for 3-5 minutes, or to your desired strength.

Remove the tea bag and enjoy your oolong tea.

4. Peppermint tea

It can help you lose weight by reducing your appetite and boosting digestion. The soothing aroma of peppermint can help curb cravings, and its digestive properties can avoid bloating and discomfort, making it an excellent fat-burning tea choice for people looking to reduce weight.

How to make it:

Heat a pot of water to boiling.

Place 1-2 teaspoons of dried peppermint leaves or a few fresh peppermint leaves in a mug.

Pour the hot water over the peppermint leaves and let it steep for 5-7 minutes.

Strain the tea to remove the leaves.

Add a natural sweetener like honey or a sugar substitute to taste.

Sip the warm peppermint tea slowly to savour its flavour and reap its benefits.

5. Hibiscus tea

Hibiscus is the perfect fat-burning tea that may help you shed weight by increasing metabolism and lowering fat absorption. It also helps to suppress appetite, which leads to lower calorie intake.

How to make it:

Boil a cup of water.

Add 1-2 tablespoons of dried hibiscus flowers to the boiling water.

Let it steep for 5-10 minutes.

Strain the tea and enjoy it hot or cold.

6. Rooibos tea

Rooibos tea with cinnamon might be a beneficial addition to a weight loss regimen. It is caffeine-free and high in antioxidants, which may help alleviate stress and inflammation. Cinnamon, on the other hand, may help control blood sugar levels, thereby lowering cravings and increasing satiety. So, if you are looking for easy fat-burning tea, making this beverage can be effective.

How to make it:

Boil a cup of water.

Add a rooibos tea bag and a cinnamon stick to the boiling water.

Let it steep for 5-7 minutes.

Remove the tea bag and cinnamon stick.

Enjoy the tea hot or cold, sweetened with honey or a sugar substitute if desired.

Also Read: Tea lovers, drink rooibos tea for these 7 reasons!

7. Turmeric ginger tea

Turmeric ginger tea may help you lose weight by increasing metabolism and lowering inflammation. Thus, making it the ideal fat-burning tea. Turmeric’s curcumin and ginger’s gingerol combine to boost fat burning and reduce hunger.

How to make it:

Boil a cup of water.

Add a 1-inch piece of grated ginger and 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder to the boiling water. Let it simmer for 10-15 minutes.

Strain the tea and enjoy it hot or warm. You can add honey or lemon juice for flavour.

Side effects of drinking fat-burning teas

While fat-burning teas can be beneficial for weight loss, they may have some side effects, especially when consumed in excess:

Ingredients like caffeine and certain herbs in fat-burning tea may cause stomach upset, nausea, or acid reflux if consumed on an empty stomach or in large amounts.

Teas high in caffeine, like green tea and black tea, can increase heart rate and blood pressure in sensitive people

Fat-burning teas with diuretic ingredients (like hibiscus) can lead to dehydration if water intake is not increased to compensate for water loss.

Some teas, especially those containing tannins, can interfere with iron absorption, which may be a concern for people with anaemia.

Caffeine-containing teas, when consumed late in the day, can cause insomnia or disturb sleep cycles.

Some people may be sensitive or allergic to ingredients like ginger, cinnamon, or hibiscus, causing symptoms such as itching or swelling.

Takeaway

Incorporating fat-burning teas into your daily routine can be a natural and effective way to support your weight loss goals. Remember, while tea can be a valuable tool, it’s essential to combine it with a balanced diet and regular exercise for optimal results.