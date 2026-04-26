Why drinking water alone isn’t enough? Role of electrolytes explained by a dietitian

How does maintaining a balance of electrolytes help with hydration? How common foods can provide essential minerals to boost your energy.

“I’m drinking enough water, but I still feel low.” This is something many people experience, especially on busy days, during workouts, or in warmer weather. And often, the issue is not the quantity of water but what your body is actually receiving along with it. Hydration is not just about drinking fluids. It is about whether your system can properly absorb and circulate that fluid. For this, the body relies on electrolytes such as sodium, potassium, and magnesium, which quietly regulate fluid balance, muscle function, and steady energy levels. Without them, water passes through the body less than you expect.

Why can you feel “dehydrated” even after drinking water?

Think of days when you step out in the sun for a few hours. Or when you rush through work without eating on time. Or when your stomach has been upset. “Sometimes it is a hectic travel day. Sometimes it is mental stress that leaves you unusually drained,” Dietitian Lavleen Kaur tells Health Shots. In all these situations, the body is not just losing fluids. It is also losing key minerals. And that changes how you feel.

You may keep sipping water throughout the day and still notice:

A dull headache that refuses to go

Mild dizziness when you stand up

Muscles feel tight or heavy

Energy is dipping faster than usual

It feels like dehydration. But it is actually an imbalance.

What is your body really asking for?

When electrolyte levels drop, the body struggles to retain the water you drink. That is why plain water may not be enough in certain moments. The solution is not complicated. In fact, it is very familiar.

A glass of coconut water.

Nimbu paani with a small pinch of salt.

A bowl of homemade chaas with lunch.

Fruits like banana, mosambi, or orange throughout the day.

These are not “health hacks”. They are traditional, everyday choices that quietly restore what the body has lost.

What happens if you drink too much water without electrolytes?

Drinking excessive amounts of water without replenishing minerals can further dilute the body’s natural electrolyte levels. This can leave you feeling more tired rather than refreshed. It is a case where doing more does not help. Doing it right does.

Does drinking water dehydrate you?

If you have been doing everything “correctly” and still not feeling your best, you are not alone. And you are not wrong. You may need to shift from “more water” to “better hydration”. That small understanding can change how you feel throughout the day, affecting your energy, focus, and overall sense of well-being.