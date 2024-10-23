Can eating eggs increase the risk of high cholesterol levels?

Whether it is weight loss or muscle gain, eggs are a staple. But do they contribute to high cholesterol levels? Understand the link between eggs and cholesterol.

Eggs are a nutritional powerhouse, packed with protein, vitamins, and minerals that make them a popular choice for breakfast and snacks. They are a staple for anyone looking to boost their health, whether for weight loss or muscle gain. However, some people worry about the cholesterol content in egg yolks and its potential to raise cholesterol levels. While it is true that egg yolks contain cholesterol, it is important to consider how many eggs you eat and what you pair with your meals. Let us understand the complete link between eggs and cholesterol levels and whether they are risky for heart health or not.

What is cholesterol?

Cholesterol is a fat-like waxy substance found in the cells of the body and blood. It is essential for producing hormones, vitamin D, and substances such as bile acids that help digest food. While your body makes cholesterol in the liver, your body can also receive it through certain foods, such as animal sources like egg yolks, meat, and cheese.

There are two main types of cholesterol: low-density lipoprotein (LDL), often termed ‘bad’ cholesterol, which can build up in arteries, and high-density lipoprotein (HDL), known as ‘good’ cholesterol, which helps remove LDL from the bloodstream. High cholesterol levels (LDL), medically known as hypercholesterolemia, can narrow the arteries and restrict blood flow, increasing the risk of heart disease and stroke. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), if your total cholesterol is more than 200 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL), it is considered high.

What are the signs of high cholesterol levels?

High cholesterol typically does not cause noticeable symptoms. This makes it essential to have regular blood tests to detect it. However, if left untreated, high cholesterol can lead to serious health issues like heart attacks and strokes, as per the British Heart Foundation. It is often known as a hidden risk factor that can happen without us knowing until it is too late. While many may not experience symptoms, those with high cholesterol might notice signs such as:

High blood pressure

Shortness of breath

Chest pain

Fatigue

Weakness

Swelling in the knuckles

Yellowish deposits on the skin, particularly around the eyes

Regular check-ups can help identify and manage high cholesterol before it leads to more severe health complications.

Also read: Are egg whites healthier than whole eggs?

Eggs and heart health: What’s the link?

Eggs are nutrient-rich foods that offer several benefits for heart health. They are high in protein, vitamins, and minerals, including choline, which supports brain function. A 2018 study published in the Journal of Heart, which included approximately half a million adults in China, found that those who ate eggs daily (about one egg per day) had a substantially lower risk of heart disease and stroke than those who ate it less frequently. The antioxidants in this protein-rich food, such as lutein and zeaxanthin, also support eye health. However, due to the cholesterol content in the yolk, some people worry that eating eggs may lead to higher cholesterol levels.

Can eggs increase cholesterol levels?

Eggs contain cholesterol primarily in the yolk, with one large egg having about 186 milligrams. Since high levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol in the blood are linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, it seems logical to avoid dietary cholesterol such as that found in eggs. A study from Northwestern University in Chicago analysed data from six US studies involving 29,615 participants. It found that for every half egg consumed daily, there was a 6 percent higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease and an 8 percent higher risk of death over 17.5 years. While this research raises concerns about eggs and its effects on heart health, other findings suggest otherwise.

According to Harvard Health Publishing, most cholesterol in our bodies is produced by the liver, not from the cholesterol we consume. The liver’s cholesterol production is primarily stimulated by saturated and trans fats, not dietary cholesterol itself. Thus, consuming one egg per day is considered safe for most people. However, it is crucial to pay attention to what you are eating with eggs in meals. The saturated fats from foods like butter, cheese, bacon, and pastries can elevate blood cholesterol levels much more than just eating eggs.

Take a Poll What is your favourite drink to boost immunity? Green tea

Fruit juice

Herbal tea

Lemon water Take a Poll What is your favourite post-workout snack? Protein shake

Oatmeal

Yoghurt

Nothing Previous Next

Should you eat eggs?

You can incorporate eggs in your diet but in moderation. UK nutrition guidelines recommend incorporating eggs into a healthy, balanced diet, as they are a great source of protein, vitamins, and essential nutrients. It offers numerous health benefits without significantly affecting cholesterol levels for most individuals. When paired with nutrient-dense foods like vegetables and whole grains, it can positively contribute to overall health. It is essential to focus on balance and moderation rather than avoiding this nutrient-rich food entirely.

How to reduce high cholesterol levels?

Here are 10 top tips to lower high cholesterol levels and improve heart health:

1. Exercise regularly

Regular physical activity is one of the most effective ways to lower bad cholesterol (LDL) and raise good cholesterol (HDL). The American Heart Association (AHA) advises engaging in moderate aerobic exercise, such as walking, cycling, or swimming, for at least 150 minutes per week to significantly improve cholesterol levels. Exercise helps your body use cholesterol more efficiently and can also help in weight management.

2. Maintain a healthy weight

Carrying excess weight can contribute to high cholesterol levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Losing even a small amount of weight can help lower your LDL cholesterol and improve your overall heart health. Along with exercise, make sure you are also following a healthy diet to maintain a healthy weight or weight loss.

3. Quit smoking

If you smoke, quitting is one of the best things you can do for your heart health. Smoking contributes to the buildup of plaque in your arteries and can lower your HDL cholesterol. A study published in the Journal of Thoracic Disease shows that after quitting, your HDL levels can improve, leading to better overall cholesterol balance and reduced heart disease risk.

4. Avoid alcohol

A 2020 review of studies published by the Journal of Nutrients indicates that moderate alcohol consumption might have some heart health benefits. This can help increase good HDL cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Heart Association (AHA) disagree and do not suggest drinking wine or any other alcoholic beverage to lower your cholesterol levels or improve heart health. Therefore, it is better to avoid or consume it in moderation.

5. Follow a balanced diet

Eating a heart-healthy diet is crucial for managing cholesterol levels. Focus on incorporating more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats, such as those found in nuts and olive oil. A diet rich in fibre can also help lower cholesterol–foods like oats, beans, lentils, and fruits are excellent sources. Make sure you avoid foods rich in saturated fats, such as cheese, fatty meats, and topical oil (palm oil).

6. Reduce salt and sugar intake

Excessive salt and sugar can lead to high blood pressure and weight gain, both of which can negatively impact cholesterol levels. Aim to reduce your intake of processed foods high in salt and sugar and opt for natural alternatives instead, such as honey. Also, make sure you cook at home because it allows you to control ingredients and portion sizes, making it easier to manage your overall intake.

7. Manage stress levels

Chronic stress may negatively impact your heart and can contribute to high cholesterol levels, suggests the American Journal of Medicine. In order to reduce stress, try mindfulness practices, yoga, or meditation. These activities promote relaxation and help keep your mind calm. Over time, improved mental health can help improve heart health and cholesterol levels.

8. Get enough sleep

To make sure your physical, mental, and emotional health stays on track, getting quality sleep of 7-9 hours each night is essential. When you are sleep-deprived, it can increase stress hormones like cortisol, which can contribute to cardiovascular disease. Not only this, when you do not sleep enough, it can also make you prone to gain weight, which is another risk factor for heart problems. So, make sure you sleep well.

9. Laughter therapy

Believe it or not, laughter can have a positive impact on your heart health! When you laugh, the brain releases chemicals called endorphins, your heart rate increases and you take several deep breaths. The whole process helps reduce stress and can even improve blood circulation.

Also read: How to check cholesterol at home: Is self-test reliable?

10. Incorporate spices and green vegetables

Certain spices, such as turmeric and garlic, have been shown to have cholesterol-lowering properties. Plus, including a variety of green vegetables in your diet, such as spinach, kale, and broccoli, can also provide important nutrients that support heart health.

While these foods can help you keep your cholesterol levels in check, it is best to check with your doctor before making any changes in your diet.