Orange is one of the main sources of vitamin C. But don't have the fruit in excess, as there are orange side effects.

Oranges are not messy. You don’t even need a knife to peel them. What’s more? They are loaded with nutrients like vitamin C, calcium and fibre. No wonder why this juicy citrus fruit is loved by people of all age groups. The fruit with tangy and sweet taste can be beneficial for many people. It may be good for digestion, skin and overall well-being. But is eating too many oranges bad for you? Yes, it may cause discomfort, as there are orange side effects.

Nutritional value of oranges

Hundred grams of orange have the following nutrients, according to the US Department of Agriculture:

Water 86.7g

Calories 52kcal

Protein 0.91g

Carbohydrate 11.8g

Fibre 2g

Sugar 9g

Calcium 43mg

Vitamin C 59.1mg

It is definitely a healthy food that helps us stay hydrated. After all, it offers vitamin C in abundance to keep our immune system strong. But it’s important to be careful about your orange intake, as there are orange side effects. “Although it is rich in nutrition, it contains high amounts of fibre and vitamin C, so it’s best to consume it in small amounts,” says Avni Kaul, a nutritionist, dietician and wellness coach.

Orange side effects

Eating fruit, including orange, is good for your health. Adults should eat 2 cups of fruits per day, according to the American Heart Association. But if an adult starts to consume only oranges that too in large portions, say 4-5 oranges a day, the excess fibre in the body could trigger:

Stomach upset

Cramping

Diarrhea

Bloating

Nausea.

The orange side effects don’t end here. Excessive intake of vitamin C can cause:

Heartburn

Headache

Vomiting

Insomnia

People with gastroesophageal reflux disease should especially be careful, as they may experience heartburn after consuming citrus fruits like oranges, as per a study published in the Journal of Neurogastroenterology and Motility. This may happen due to the high acid content in oranges.

Orange side effects: Who should refrain from eating them?

Since oranges are acidic, they can also sometimes cause irritation in the stomach lining in people who suffer from gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). People suffering from GERD should ideally consult their doctor or their nutritionist prior to consuming oranges. “Otherwise, it can sometimes cause significant digestive complications including the aforementioned heartburn and vomiting in GERD patients.

Also, people who have high potassium levels in their bodies must consult a doctor, prior to eating oranges,” she explains. Although oranges contain only a mild quantity of potassium, but for a body that already has high potassium levels, additional intake may cause a potentially serious condition called hyperkalemia.

“This can lead to nausea, weakness, muscle fatigue, and arrhythmias. In extreme cases, the condition may even be life-threatening,” says Kaul.

She also advises diabetic patients to consult their doctor or dietitian, before enjoying the fruit due to the orange side effects. “Since they have low GI, they trigger a slow spike in your blood sugar levels, making them favourable for people with diabetes. Still, GI shouldn’t be the only factor you should consider, when managing your blood sugar. Your body’s blood sugar response also depends on pairings with other foods like healthy fats or proteins,” says Kaul.

Oranges can be part of a balanced diet, as they are full of beneficial nutrients. However, there are orange side effects, so don’t overeat them. Watch your portion to avoid unpleasant experiences.

