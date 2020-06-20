Are bananas good for weight loss?

Bananas consist of fibre, which helps in weight management. So, can you eat banana for weight loss?

Many people think that eating banana causes weight gain. The fact is that it consists of fibre, which plays a key role in weight management. That’s because it helps to feel fuller for a good amount of time. You just have to watch the number while enjoying this power-packed superfood, which is good for digestion as well. No wonder why it works well as a pre-workout snack. If you are thinking of eating banana for weight loss, just peel it and enjoy the fruit. You can also add it to your smoothie, or have it with peanut butter.

Benefits of banana

Always feel low on energy and crib about being exhausted even after a good night’s sleep? And if you love snacking, then have banana. Some of its health benefits are:

1. Boosts energy

After workouts, you can feel so lifeless that even a proper meal can’t replenish your energy. So, start eating banana after workout to keep you charged up for almost half of the day. The fruit, which is a powerhouse of energy, can also be consumed as a pre-workout snack.

2. Good for the gut

Bowel movements might not bother you every day. However, sometimes, it can get a little difficult to poop. Bananas can change that for you. They have a dietary fibre called pectin which draws water from the intestines towards the stool, thus making it easier for you to poop and relieve constipation. Fibre, which plays a key role in gut health, is needed to maintain regular bowel movements, as per a study published in Food & Nutrition Research.

3. Less snacking

Snacking on unhealthy foods between meals is a big no. It can lead to weight gain, and other health problems. Have banana so that the hunger doesn’t strike as often. Plus, whenever you crave a sugary treat, snack on a banana.

4. Helps with soreness

Your body probably feels sore after working out. Have banana to reduce body pain and soreness post-workouts. It is the calcium in bananas that helps in better absorption of the mineral in the body, helping with soreness.

5. Better immunity

There are some people who drink a glass of cold water then their throat goes for a toss. This shows how weak their immunity is. Eating banana for weight loss is one thing, but it can also help to feel stronger, as it can boost immunity.

Banana for weight loss

Since bananas can put a stop to your binge-eating sessions, weight loss is possible. And it’s all because of the fibre in this wonder fruit. During a study, published in The American Journal Of Clinical Nutrition, a link was found between adequate fibre intake and reduced body weight. Also, it is relatively low in calories. Hundred grams of slightly ripe banana consist of 88 calories, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Banana recipe for weight loss

If you are wondering how to use banana for weight loss, then try this recipe:

Banana egg pancakes

Ingredients

2 eggs

1 banana, preferably green

Salt as per your requirement

1 tablespoon of butter

Instructions

Mash the green banana properly till you get a paste.

Add the whole eggs and mix well.

Heat a pan and wait for the butter to melt.

Add the mixture of banana and eggs with a little bit of salt, and cook on medium flame.

You can also serve it with a few pumpkin seeds sprinkled on top.

To enjoy banana for weight loss, you can also have it 30 minutes before your meal to help you feel full. This will help to reduce appetite, which in turn can lower your calorie consumption during mealtime.

What are the side effects of eating banana for weight loss?

Eating banana for weight loss can work if you don’t eat it in excess. Having one banana for weight loss should do it otherwise you may experience side effects like:

Bloating or gas

If you are sensitive to latex, avocado or kiwi, you may have an allergic reaction to banana.

Eating banana for weight loss in excess may lead to nutrient deficiencies. This can happen if you are not eating foods rich in protein, fat, iron and vitamin D, which are not found in the fruit.

The fruit has carbohydrates, and carb over-consumption without proteins and healthy fats could lead to blood sugar spikes. So, people with diabetes or prediabetes should be careful while eating banana for weight loss.

The fruit is not really a high calorie food, but if you eat it in excess, it can cause you to consume more calories than your body needs. The extra calories could lead to weight gain in an unhealthy way.

Consuming banana for weight loss can be of great help. However, don’t eat more than one, as the fruit can lead to stomach issues, and even weight gain. Diabetics need to be more careful, as eating it in excess may affect their blood sugar level.

Related FAQs Which banana is best for weight loss? Green, unripe bananas are good for weight loss. They contain more resistant starch, a type of carbohydrate that feeds beneficial gut bacteria and helps with digestion, and feeling full, which can help with weight loss. Does banana burn belly fat? Just eating bananas or any single food will help to burn belly fat. Workout abd have a balanced diet, which can consist of bananas.