Dry fruits for diabetes: 8 best nuts to reduce blood sugar levels

Nuts are more than just a healthy snack! When consumed in moderation, these 8 dry fruits for diabetes can provide essential nutrients and improve glucose levels.

While people suffering from diabetes, a disease that occurs when your body does not produce enough insulin, often have a very restricted diet, dry fruits is something that they can enjoy. Not only are these nuts delicious, but eating a handful of dry fruits for diabetes can be beneficial as well. These nutrient-dense powerhouses are a healthy approach to satisfy cravings and improve overall health. Dry fruits are high in important vitamins, minerals, fibre, and healthy fats. They can help control blood sugar, promote heart health, and strengthen the immune system. However, it is critical to pick the appropriate varieties of dry fruits for diabetes and take them in moderation.

What is diabetes?

Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when your blood glucose levels, also known as blood sugar, are too high. Glucose is your body’s primary source of energy and is derived from the food you consume. Insulin, a hormone produced by the pancreas, plays a crucial role in regulating blood sugar levels by helping glucose enter your cells for energy use. According to the World Health Organization, your pancreas does not produce enough insulin in diabetes. If diabetes is not managed, it can seriously harm your blood vessels and nerves. However, a good diet can do wonders. Consuming dry fruits for diabetes is one of the most effective ways to control blood sugar levels.

Dry fruits for diabetes: How does it help to manage insulin levels?

Consuming dry fruits for diabetes can be beneficial due to their nutritional profile. They are high in fibre, which slows the absorption of sugar into the system, avoiding blood glucose levels. Dry fruits are packed with beneficial fats and antioxidants, which can help manage insulin levels, reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, and promote overall wellness, as found in a study published by BMC.

However, while selecting which dry fruits to eat, it is essential to choose ones with reduced sugar content, such as almonds, walnuts, and pistachios. These, too, should be taken in moderation, as part of a healthy diet.

8 best dry fruits for diabetes

If you are looking to try dry fruits for diabetes management, make sure to include these nuts:

1. Almonds

Almonds are one of the best types of dry fruits for diabetes, as found in a study published in the European Journal of Nutrition. Their low carbohydrate and high fibre content work together to moderate blood sugar levels, minimising sudden spikes and providing a consistent release of glucose into the bloodstream. Plus, almonds are high in magnesium, a mineral required for healthy insulin sensitivity. Magnesium is essential for improving the body’s insulin sensitivity, increasing glucose uptake by cells, and encouraging appropriate blood sugar regulation.

2. Walnuts

Walnuts have numerous health benefits for those with diabetes, as found in a study published in the journal Diabetes Metabolic Research Review. These nuts contain heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, which help reduce inflammation and enhance cardiovascular health. Plus, their low glycaemic index enables a steady release of glucose into the bloodstream, avoiding rapid blood sugar rises. This makes walnuts an excellent option for diabetics looking for a tasty and nutritious snack. By including walnuts in a well-balanced diet, people can improve their general health and properly manage their diabetes.

3. Pistachios

Pistachios have an impressive nutritional profile that benefits people with diabetes, as found in a study published in the journal Review Diabetic Studies. These delicious dry fruits for diabetes are high in protein and fibre, two vital components that help manage blood sugar levels. Protein helps regulate insulin levels by slowing down the absorption of carbohydrates, while fibre aids in digestion and prevents rapid spikes in blood glucose. Additionally, they are low in carbohydrates and rich in antioxidants, which help protect cells from oxidative damage and promote overall health.

4. Prunes

Prunes, or dried plums, are a delicious and nutritious snack for those with diabetes, as found in a study published in the journal Food Science and Nutrition. Packed with fibre, these delectable fruits help regulate blood sugar levels by slowing down the absorption of glucose into the bloodstream. This prevents rapid spikes and ensures a steady release of energy. Additionally, prunes are an excellent source of potassium, a mineral essential for maintaining healthy blood pressure. By incorporating prunes into a balanced diabetic diet, people can enjoy their sweet taste while reaping the numerous health benefits they offer.

5. Figs

Figs, nature’s sweet gems, are a delicious and healthful solution for people with diabetes. These fibre-rich fruits help digestion and aid in controlling blood sugar levels by reducing glucose absorption into the bloodstream, as found in a study published in the journal Nutrients. They are also high in potassium, which is necessary for healthy blood pressure. Their low glycaemic index ensures a steady release of glucose, reducing abrupt spikes and promoting insulin stability.

6. Dates

Dates are a delicious and nutritious snack that should be enjoyed in moderation by diabetics. “While dates have more natural sugars than other dry fruits, they also include a lot of fibre, which helps manage blood sugar levels by decreasing glucose absorption,” says dietician Gauri Anand. They are also high in potassium, which is necessary for maintaining normal blood pressure. However, due to their high sugar content, dates should be consumed in moderation as part of a balanced diabetic diet.

7. Peanuts

Peanuts have a surprisingly high number of health benefits for those with diabetes, as found in a study published in the journal Frontiers. These legumes are high in key elements that aid with blood sugar regulation. Their low glycaemic index allows for a slow release of insulin into the bloodstream, reducing rapid spikes and maintaining stable insulin levels. Additionally, peanuts are high in fibre, which delays the absorption of carbohydrates and improves digestion. Peanuts contain protein, which helps manage insulin levels by providing a consistent supply of energy. Therefore peanuts are safe and popular dry fruits for diabetes, and can be enjoyed in moderation.

8. Raisins

While raisins contain natural sugars, they can still be part of a balanced diabetic diet when consumed in moderation, as found in a study published in the Journal of Nutritional Science. These dry fruits for diabetes contain fibre which helps to slow down the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream, preventing rapid spikes in glucose levels. Additionally, they are a good source of antioxidants, which help protect cells from damage. However, it is important to be mindful of portion sizes, as excessive consumption can lead to elevated glucose levels.

Note: It is crucial to consume dry fruits in moderation and choose low-sugar varieties to minimise these risks. Always consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian before making any dietary changes, especially if you have diabetes or other health conditions.

Related FAQs How many dry fruits should I eat each day for diabetes? While dry fruits are beneficial for diabetics, moderation is key. Aim for a handful (about 1 ounce) of mixed nuts or a few pieces of dried fruit per day as part of a balanced diet. Are salted or roasted nuts still good for diabetes? While salted and roasted nuts can be tasty, it's best to opt for unsalted and unroasted varieties. Excess salt can contribute to high blood pressure, and roasting can increase their calorie content.