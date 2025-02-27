Sip these 9 drinks for postpartum weight loss

Postpartum weight loss can be challenging due to dietary changes, higher stress levels and lack of sleep. Here are 9 drinks that can help you.

While there might be no bigger joy for a mother than giving birth to her baby, this major milestone in her life is no easy feat. From sleepless nights to grasping how to breastfeed, and learning how to take care of a newborn, a new mom needs to do so much. However, through all this, another plaguing thought that can be bothering her is postpartum weight loss. Losing weight after delivery can be tricky due to hectic schedules as well as hormonal changes. Here are some easy solutions that can help you lose your postpartum weight. These drinks, made with ingredients such as turmeric, carom seeds, and cumin, can help keep your weight in check, promote fat burning, and manage cravings.

Why is postpartum weight loss challenging?

Losing weight after pregnancy can be challenging due to hormonal changes, lifestyle adjustments, and metabolic shifts. Many women experience postpartum weight retention (PPWR), which, if not managed, can lead to long-term weight gain and increased health risks such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease, explains dietician Garima Goyal. Factors like lack of sleep, stress, reduced physical activity, and dietary changes further complicate weight loss in this period, according to this study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine. However, incorporating metabolism-boosting and nutrient-rich drinks can aid postpartum weight loss as well as recovery.

9 effective drinks for postpartum weight loss

Eating and drinking the right things can make a lot of difference when you are trying to lose weight after delivering a baby. Here are some postpartum weight loss drinks that can help you shed kilos quickly.

1. Warm lemon water

Lemon water aids digestion, detoxifies the liver, and supports hydration. The Vitamin C in the drink enhances metabolism and reduces oxidative stress. A postpartum mom may also experience dietary changes due to breastfeeding. A study, published in the Journal of Clinical Biochemistry and Nutrition, states that lemon has some compounds known as polyphenols, which are beneficial for the suppression of diet-induced obesity. This is what makes it a very effective postpartum weight loss drink. If you want to make it healthier, avoid adding sugar. Also, use lukewarm water for better absorption.

2. Fenugreek water

Another great drink to accelerate postpartum weight loss is fenugreek water. Fenugreek seeds help regulate blood sugar levels, improve digestion, and reduce bloating, states this study, published in the Journal of Traditional Chinese Medical Sciences. They also promote lactation in breastfeeding mothers, which not only makes this drink good for postpartum weight loss but also helps in milk production. To make this drink, soak seeds overnight and drink in the morning for maximum benefits.

3. Green tea

Green tea contains catechins, which boost metabolism and fat oxidation. It also provides antioxidants to support postpartum recovery. A study, published in the journal Clinical Nutrition, observed that a high-doses of green tea brought about significant weight loss, reduced waist circumference, and a consistent decrease in total cholesterol and LDL plasma levels in women over three months. To make this drink part of your postpartum weight loss journey, opt for decaffeinated versions, especially if you are breastfeeding.

4. Cumin water

Another great beverage for postpartum weight loss is cumin water. Cumin aids digestion as well as reduces bloating. It is also known to improve your fat metabolism, which is the digestion and absorption of dietary fat. “It also has anti-inflammatory properties that support postpartum healing,” explains Goyal. To make this drink, boil cumin seeds in water and drink warm for better digestion.

5. Ginger-turmeric tea

When it comes to postpartum weight loss, both ginger and turmeric can be very promising. They have anti-inflammatory and metabolism-boosting properties. Ginger stimulates thermogenesis, which increases calorie burning, while turmeric’s compound curcumin may help regulate metabolism. Besides this, both ingredients combat inflammation, which can aid in reducing postpartum bloating and water retention. They also help in digestion and reducing postpartum water retention. Use fresh ingredients and avoid artificial sweeteners, says Goyal.

6. Ajwain (carom seed) water

Ajwain (carom seeds) water is a traditional remedy often used to support postpartum weight loss as well as recovery. There are many benefits of ajwain such as improving digestion, reducing bloating, and speeding up metabolism. It is also known to help your uterus contract post-delivery. Make sure to drink this on an empty stomach for maximum benefits, recommends Goyal.

7. Cinnamon water

When it comes to postpartum weight loss, cinnamon water can help. Not only does it make it easier for you to lose weight, but it also prevents weight gain by stabilising blood sugar levels and reducing cravings. This beverage also supports fat burning by increasing our metabolic rate. “Use Ceylon cinnamon and avoid excessive consumption to prevent adverse effects,” says Goyal.

8. Protein smoothies

There are many protein smoothies that can aid postpartum weight loss. A protein-rich diet aids in muscle recovery and keeps you full, preventing unnecessary snacking. However, make sure to make these smoothies as healthy as possible. Use natural sources like Greek yoghurt, almond milk, and seeds instead of artificial protein powders.

9. Coconut water

Coconut water is rich in electrolytes and helps keep you hydrated. This, in turn, prevents bloating. It also replenishes lost minerals post-pregnancy, which is what makes it perfect for postpartum weight loss. Choose fresh coconut water over packaged versions with added sugar.

Postpartum weight loss is influenced by multiple factors, including diet, exercise, sleep, and emotional well-being. Incorporating these healthy drinks into your daily routine can support metabolism, digestion, and overall recovery. However, a balanced diet and lifestyle modifications are essential for long-term weight management.

Related FAQs How many drinks should you have in a day? You can consume 2-3 different drinks per day based on your needs. Hydration is key, but excessive intake of some ingredients (like green tea or cinnamon) should be moderated. What is the best time to have these drinks? Lemon water, cumin water, and fenugreek water should be had in the morning. Coconut water, and protein smoothies are great at midday, while green tea and cinnamon water can be had in the evening. Ginger-turmeric tea is good at bedtime.