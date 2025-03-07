Is drinking milk bad for high cholesterol?

Milk, which is packed with calcium, is essential for bone health. But does milk increase cholesterol? Check out when it can harm you and which kind is safe to drink.

Cholesterol, the fatty, waxy substance found in the blood, is often blamed for heart problems. The truth is that it is required to maintain healthy cells, create hormones, and aid digestion. It’s the liver that produces cholesterol naturally. It may also be obtained from animal-derived foods such as meat, dairy products and eggs. Although the waxy substance is necessary for the body, excessive amounts can be bad news for your health. Elevated cholesterol levels may shoot up the chance of developing heart disease and stroke. If you were diagnosed with high cholesterol, you would probably eliminate certain foods from your diet. The list may include dairy products, including milk. But does milk increase cholesterol or is it just a myth?

Why should you keep an eye on cholesterol levels?

You must be eager to get the answer to your question, “Does milk increase cholesterol? But first, it is important to understand the importance of keeping your cholesterol level in check. Maintaining normal cholesterol levels is critical for your general health, especially your heart. If your total cholesterol is above 200 milligrams per deciliter, you have high cholesterol, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “High low-density lipoprotein (LDL) or “bad” cholesterol levels (more than 100 mg/dL) can cause plaque accumulation in the arteries, narrowing and hardening them. A medical condition known as atherosclerosis can impair blood flow, resulting in heart attacks or strokes,” says cardiovascular surgeon Dr Sushant Srivastava.

A healthy cholesterol level (less than 200 mg/dL) ensures smooth flow and minimises strain on the strain. “It also keeps high blood pressure and diabetes complications at bay,” says Dr Srivastava.

Does milk increase cholesterol?

If you have high cholesterol, you may be in the process of eliminating milk from your diet. But does milk increase cholesterol? Turns out, the impact of milk on cholesterol levels varies according to its fat content and type.

Hi! I am

1. Cow’s milk

It is a common dairy item loaded with nutrients like calcium and protein. “It is available in various fat contents such as whole milk (3.25 percent fat), low-fat (1 percent) and skim milk, which is free of fats. The saturated fats in whole milk tend to increase LDL cholesterol, but skim and low-fat milk are better for health,” says nutritionist Anshul Singh. When it comes to lowering cholesterol level, reducing the amount of saturated fats you consume is needed, according to the American Heart Association.

2. Goat’s milk

“It has a greater fat content than cow milk, with around 4 to 5 percent fat,” says Singh. It also has a high percentage of saturated fat, which might elevate LDL cholesterol levels when taken in excess. So, if you have elevated cholesterol levels, have milk in moderation.

3. Buffalo milk

Buffalo milk contains more fat and cream than cow’s milk, with an 8 to 10 percent fat concentration. This means it has much higher saturated fat. “Consumption of buffalo milk daily can increase your LDL cholesterol levels, so it is not such a great option for cardiovascular health,” says Dr Srivastava.

4. Almond milk

Does milk increase cholesterol? If you think it can impact your levels, this then go for plant-based milk. “Almond milk is low in calories by nature and does not contain any cholesterol or saturated fat. It has a high content of unsaturated fats, which increase HDL cholesterol levels while lowering LDL cholesterol levels,” says Singh.

5. Soy milk

It is an excellent option for people seeking a protein-rich dairy alternative. “This type of milk has plant sterols, which inhibit the absorption of cholesterol in the body,” says Singh. The best choice is unsweetened soy milk to prevent added sugars.

6. Oat milk

“This type of milk is a great option for heart health since it has beta-glucan, a soluble fibre that may lower LDL cholesterol,” says Singh. Oat milk, made from steel-cut oats, is fat-free and cholesterol-free, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

7. Coconut milk

Does milk increase cholesterol? It might not if the milk you are consuming is coconut milk. This comes from the fruit’s white flesh and is often consumed as a dairy alternative. “But this type of milk is heavy in saturated fats, which might increase LDL cholesterol,” says Singh. It is best to avoid it if you have high cholesterol.

Does milk increase cholesterol? Know how much is safe to consume

Milk is a good source of nutrients, including calcium but may have a negative effect on your cholesterol levels due to the presence of saturated fats. If you worry about cholesterol, the best source of milk is low-fat or skim milk. “Drinking one to two cups of skim or low-fat milk every day can help to supply necessary nutrients without raising your LDL cholesterol levels substantially. Whole milk must be restricted to below 150 ml per day to avoid excessive saturated fat intake,” says Singh.

People with high cholesterol or cardiovascular disease can use plant-based milks such as almond, oat, or soy milk. “Eating a well-balanced diet with diverse sources of calcium found in leafy vegetables, nuts, and fortified products can control levels of cholesterol while providing proper nutrition,” says Dr Srivastava.

In order to answer the question, ‘does milk increase cholesterol?’, you need to check the fat content of the milk you are consuming. Some milk types are full of saturated fats that may raise your cholesterol levels. Either go for plant-based ones like almond and oat milk or have dairy in moderation.

Related FAQs What are the worst foods for cholesterol? Some foods may increase low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and the risk of heart disease. Fried foods such as French fries and fried chicken are full of trans fats, which increase bad cholesterol to a large extent. Sausages and bacon are processed meats that include saturated fats and preservatives, which are not good for heart health. Full-fat dairy products and red meat are full of saturated fats, which block arteries. Are bananas good for cholesterol? Bananas are high in soluble fibre, which reduces low-density lipoprotein cholesterol by inhibiting its absorption in the blood. Bananas are also a source of potassium, which maintains heart health by controlling blood pressure.