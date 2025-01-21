7 diet essentials to combat HMPV

A good diet can help you manage hMPV symptoms and recover quickly. Make sure to eat these foods to feel better in no time.

While hMPV or human metapneumovirus is a respiratory infection, what you eat can significantly impact how you feel as well as your recovery. Your diet is crucial in supporting your immune system, especially when you are down with respiratory infections. It is true that a good diet alone cannot prevent or treat hMPV, but it can surely help to manage the symptoms and aid in recovery. Nutrient-rich foods, such as fruits and vegetables containing vitamins C and D, zinc, omega-3 fatty acids, as well as antioxidants, can reduce inflammation and make you stronger. Besides this, make sure to keep yourself well hydrated and have probiotic-rich foods for better gut health and overall resilience. Check out a winning diet that can help you recover from hMPV quickly and efficiently.

Can your diet impact hMPV?

Diet can support immunity and recovery from hMPV, though it doesn’t directly prevent or cure it. “Key nutrients like Vitamin C, D, zinc, and probiotics strengthen immunity, while antioxidants and omega-3 reduce inflammation. Warm fluids, soft foods, and hydration help manage symptoms,” explains dietician Kejal Shah. A well-balanced diet aids faster recovery, but medical care remains essential. A study, published in the journal Virus Research, states that dietary antioxidants, such as resveratrol and quercetin, can also be an effective treatment approach for modulating hMPV-induced lung oxidative damage and inflammation. These are found in red grapes, peanuts, apples, peppers as well as green tea.

What to include in a diet for hMPV

Here are some foods that can help manage hMPV infection.

1. Citrus Fruits

Fruits rich in Vitamin C help produce white blood cells and protect lung tissues from oxidative stress. A study, published in the journal Advances in Integrative Medicine, states that Oral vitamin C supplementation may assist with the symptoms of acute respiratory viral infections and common cold-induced asthma. Oranges, grapefruits, and lemons are excellent choices.

2. Garlic

When it comes to formulating a diet for hMPV, make sure to include garlic. A study, published in the journal Trends in Food Science & Technology, states that garlic possesses significant antiviral properties and can be used for the prevention of viral infections. It contains allicin which has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that boost the immune system and clear airways.

3. Turmeric

Turmeric provides powerful anti-inflammatory properties that strengthen the respiratory system. Not only is it good for this virus, but a study published in the journal Advances in Experimental Medicine and Biology, states that curcumin plays a role in preventing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and allergic asthma.

4. Omega-3 rich foods

Omega-3 fatty acid supplementation decreases inflammation in the lungs and accelerates respiratory function, states a study, published by the National Institutes of Health. Foods that are rich in omega 3, such as Salmon, mackerel, walnuts, and flaxseeds can reduce lung inflammation and support immune function, explains Shah.

5. Green Tea

Green tea can also help you battle hMPV as well as other similar respiratory illnesses. It contains catechins that combat inflammation, maximise lung function, and protect against free radicals. A study, published in the Journal of Nutrition, observed that drinking green tea twice a day was associated with reduced odds of chronic obstructive lung disease in middle-aged and older Korean adults.

6. Yoghurt

Yoghurt can also be part of a balanced diet for hMPV. It provides probiotics that strengthen the immune system and reduce inflammation. A study, published in the Nutrition Journal, states that consumption of probiotic fermented dairy products (PFDP) may have a protective effect on respiratory tract infections.

7. Additional immunity-boosting foods

Other foods such as ginger can help as well. It detoxifies the lungs and improves circulation. “Beetroot also helps boost the immune system and improves oxygen uptake. Eggs also provide protein essential for recovery. These foods work synergistically to support immune response, reduce inflammation, and potentially help manage HMPV infection,” explains Shah.

Foods to avoid during hMPV

Here is what you should avoid eating while dealing with such respiratory infections.

Sugary foods : These weaken the immune system, and increase inflammation. Some examples of these would be sweets, sugary drinks, and processed snacks.

: These weaken the immune system, and increase inflammation. Some examples of these would be sweets, sugary drinks, and processed snacks. Fried foods : Contain unhealthy fats and cause indigestion. It can Increase systemic inflammation and delay the healing process.

: Contain unhealthy fats and cause indigestion. It can Increase systemic inflammation and delay the healing process. Dairy products : These can increase mucus production, and thus must be avoided in hMPV. It can potentially worsen respiratory symptoms and may interfere with breathing.

: These can increase mucus production, and thus must be avoided in hMPV. It can potentially worsen respiratory symptoms and may interfere with breathing. Spicy foods : These foods irritate the throat and can trigger coughing. It can cause digestive discomfort.

: These foods irritate the throat and can trigger coughing. It can cause digestive discomfort. Alcohol : Alcohol can have a dehydrating effect. It can weaken the immune system and interfere with the recovery process.

: Alcohol can have a dehydrating effect. It can weaken the immune system and interfere with the recovery process. High-sodium foods : High sodium consumption can cause fluid retention and may complicate breathing difficulties. It also increases respiratory stress.

: High sodium consumption can cause fluid retention and may complicate breathing difficulties. It also increases respiratory stress. Processed meats: This promotes inflammation and puts additional stress on the lungs. They also reduce overall respiratory health.

These foods can potentially slow recovery, increase inflammation, and compromise immune response during HMPV infection.

Summary

When it comes to a diet for hMPV, make sure to drink plenty of fluids such as water, herbal teas and clear broths. Consume a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Focus on nutrient-dense foods that boost immunity. Add Vitamin C and Zinc supplements, after consulting your healthcare provider. Incorporate probiotic-rich foods like yoghurt. Besides this, concentrate on eating small, frequent meals and choose light, easily digestible foods. Immune-supporting foods like garlic, turmeric, and citrus fruits are a great option.

However, it is important to track your symptoms. Consult a healthcare professional if symptoms worsen.

Related FAQs Which are the best foods to prevent HMPV? Immune-boosting foods such as Oranges, grapefruits, lemons, and bell peppers provide high Vitamin C and are a must. Omega-3-rich foods such as Salmon, mackerel, flaxseeds, and walnuts can help. Garlic as well as green tea and turmeric can help. These foods work synergistically to strengthen immune response and potentially prevent hMPV infection. What are the key nutrients that can help you recover from hMPV? The key nutrients are vitamins A, B6, B12, C, D, and E as well as zinc, iron and selenium. Foods rich in these work synergistically to support immune response, reduce inflammation, and potentially aid HMPV recovery.