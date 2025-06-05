Is creatine safe for weight loss? Pros, cons and how to use it

Creatine supplement can improve your workout performance and support muscle growth. But can you take creatine for weight loss?

Creatine, a natural compound found in muscles and brain, plays a key role in producing energy. While your body makes some creatine, you can also get it from food like red meat and fish. If these are not enough, you may also take creatine supplements, especially if you are a fitness enthusiast or into athletics. After all, the supplements may help to increase strength, improve workout performance, aid in muscle growth and speed up recovery. But you may wonder if you can take creatine for weight loss. Read on to know if it is a good idea to make it part of your weight-loss journey.

What are the benefits of taking creatine?

Here are some of the benefits of creatine:

1. Improved exercise performance

“Creatine boosts the production of adenosine triphosphate, the energy your muscles use during short and intense efforts,” says nutritionist Shikha Singh. It helps with weightlifting, sprinting and other high-intensity exercises.

2. Increased muscle mass

Whether you workout or not, it may help to increase muscle mass. During a study, published in Nutrients, researchers found that creatine had a positive effect on muscle strength, sport performance and muscle growth in healthy young participants, even in those who were not trained. “Creatine draws water into your muscle cells and promotes protein synthesis, helping you gain lean muscle,” says the expert.

3. Faster recovery

If you are a fitness enthusiast, you know that recovery after a workout is important. It is crucial for allowing your body to repair damaged muscles, prevent injuries and replenish energy stores. “Having creatine can reduce muscle cell damage and inflammation. This can enhance recovery time between your workouts,” says the expert.

4. May support heart health

It may help lower triglycerides, a type of fat that may increase risk of heart disease and stroke if the levels go high. It may support heart function, especially during heart failure. A study, published in REC: CardioClinics, showed creatine supplements could improve cardiac function, and may serve as a valuable complementary therapy for people with heart failure.

Creatine for weight loss: How does it help?

Taking creatine for weight loss does not directly burn fat. But it can support weight loss effectively by improving your body’s ability to build lean muscle and perform better during exercise. A study, published in the Journal of Functional Morphology And Kinesiology, showed that adult participants using creatine supplements lost 0.5 kg more fat mass compared to those on placebo.

Here’s why creatine for weight loss may work:

1. Boosts workout performance

Taking creatine for weight loss may help, as it increases ATP (energy) availability in your muscles. This can help you lift heavier weights, train longer and harder and recover faster between sets. More intense workouts means you will burn more calories, and so you will notice faster fat loss.

2. Increases lean muscle mass

You can use creatine for weight loss, as it promotes muscle growth. “This is important, as muscle burns more calories at rest than fat. The more muscle you have, the higher your resting metabolic rate. You burn more calories 24/7, even while sleeping,” says Singh.

3. Reduces muscle loss during dieting

When you are in a calorie deficit, which occurs when you burn more calories than you have them, you risk losing muscle along with fat. Use creatine for weight loss, as it helps preserve lean muscle and support strength and performance even while cutting calories. This makes fat loss more efficient and sustainable.

Best creatine for weight loss

The best type of creatine for weight loss is creatine monohydrate. Here’s why you should use this type of creatine for weight loss:

It supports muscle gain, performance and recovery

Helps preserve lean muscle while you are in a calorie deficit

Safe and widely available

“Even though it may cause slight water retention inside muscle cells, it does not lead to fat gain,” says the expert. Other forms like creatine ethyl ester and creatine hydrochloride may offer better solubility, but monohydrate is more effective.

How to take creatine for weight loss?

Here’s how to take creatine for weight loss:

Choose the right type: Use creatine monohydrate for better results.

Dosage: During the loading phase, have 20 grams per day for 5 to 7 days. Then for maintenance, 3 to 5 grams per day will be enough.

You can take creatine for weight loss with or without food. “It can be consumed post-meal or post-workout with some carbs,” says the expert. Also, make sure to drink enough water. As creatine pulls water into your muscle cells, drink at least 2.5 to 3 liters per day to avoid bloating, cramping or dehydration.

What are the side effects of taking creatine for weight loss?

It is generally very safe, there may be some side effects of creatine:

Water retention: As it pulls water into muscle cells, it can cause temporary weight gain (not fat). There can be slight bloating or a “puffy” look in some people.

Stomach discomfort: It may cause cramps, bloating or diarrhea if you take too much at once and you don’t stay hydrated.

Muscle cramps: These are rare but possible, especially if dehydrated.

Headache: This is also rare, and is usually linked to dehydration or electrolyte imbalance, not creatine itself.

You may be taking creatine for muscle growth and strength. But you can consider using creatine for weight loss too. It does not directly help to lose weight, but can play a key role in shedding extra pounds.

Related FAQs Is it okay to take creatine every day? Yes, it is okay, and even recommended, to take creatine every day, including rest days. It works by saturating your muscle cells with creatine phosphate. This saturation is maintained through consistent daily intake. What happens if you stop taking creatine? If you stop taking creatine, there will be a slight decline in strength and endurance. You won't lose all your gains when it comes to muscle mass, but there will be a little bit of loss. When to take creatine? While the most important factor is taking it consistently every day, timing can optimise results. For weight loss and muscle retention, have it post-workout as muscles absorb nutrients more efficiently after training. What is the best supplement for weight loss? When it comes to weight loss supplements, it’s important to know that no supplement alone will cause significant fat loss without a proper diet and exercise routine. Protein powder can help control appetite and support muscle maintenance.