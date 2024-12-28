11 healthy drinks for a natural colon cleanse and better gut health

Try these colon cleanse drinks to naturally support your gut health. These healthy beverages help to improve digestion and overall well-being.

Your gut health is important for your overall well-being. It influences your immune system as well as your mood. A well-balanced microbiome, or community of beneficial bacteria, is essential for a healthy gut. While a balanced diet rich in fibre is crucial, incorporating colon cleanse drinks can provide an extra boost. Often made with natural ingredients, these beverages can gently support the body’s natural detoxification processes, promoting regular bowel movements and a healthier gut environment. From refreshing fruit and vegetable juices to soothing herbal teas, here are some of the best colon cleanse drinks that can help you nourish your gut and improve your overall health.

What are colon cleanse drinks?

Colon cleanse drinks are beverages made with natural ingredients that are believed to support the body’s natural detoxification processes by promoting regular bowel movements and a healthier gut environment. “They often contain fibre, probiotics, or herbs, which can help to bulk up stool, promote bowel motions, and calm the digestive tract,” says nutritionist Haripriya N. Popular examples include fruit and vegetable juices, herbal teas, and water flavoured with lemon or ginger.

Best colon cleanse drinks to enhance gut health

Here are some of the best colon cleanse drinks you can try to improve your gut health:

1. Lemon water

This simple yet effective colon cleanse drink is believed to stimulate digestion and promote bowel movements, as per a study published in the journal Gastroenterology Nursing. It is made by squeezing fresh lemon juice into warm water and adding a pinch of salt or honey for taste.

2. Apple cider vinegar drink

Apple cider vinegar is often touted for its detoxifying properties, as per research published in the Harvard Health Publishing. It is typically mixed with water and honey or maple syrup and consumed before meals. Take 1-2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar in a glass of warm water, and you can also add a dash of honey.

3. Aloe vera juice

Aloe vera is known for its soothing properties and may help to relieve digestive discomfort, as per a study published in the Journal Neurogastroentrology Motility. Generally, it is consumed on its own or mixed with other juices. But you can also consume it by adding 2 tablespoons of fresh aloe vera gel, and 1/2 teaspoon of lemon juice in a glass of water.

4. Ginger tea

Ginger is a natural anti-inflammatory that can help to soothe the digestive tract and promote healthy bowel movements, according to a study published in the Pharmacological Research – Modern Chinese Medicine. It can be brewed as tea, simply add grated ginger to a cup of warm water with 1 teaspoon of honey.

5. Chia seed drink

Chia seeds are a good source of fibre and are rich in calcium, vitamin C, omega-3, and fibre. A study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine showed that chia seeds possess laxative properties that can help promote healthy digestion and enhance bowel motions. They can be soaked in water or added to smoothies or juices.

6. Flaxseed drink

Flaxseeds are another good source of fibre that can help to promote regular bowel movements improve digestion and most importantly help to keep constipation problems at bay, as per a study published in the journal Nutrition and Metabolism. They can be ground into a powder and mixed with water or juice.

Take a Poll What is your go-to drink for weight loss? Lemon-water

Herbal tea

Black coffee

Protein shakes Take a Poll What is your favourite drink to boost immunity? Green tea

Fruit juice

Herbal tea

Lemon water Previous Next

7. Green vegetable juice

Green vegetable juices, like the ones made with kale, spinach, and celery, are packed with nutrients and fibre that can support gut health. They also contain polyphenols, oligosaccharides, fibre, and nitrate, which may have a prebiotic-like effect and enhance bowel motion, as per a study published in the Scientific Reports.

8. Probiotic drinks

Probiotic colon cleanse drinks contain live bacteria that can help to restore balance to the gut microbiome. Plus, they may restore the composition of the gut microbiome while providing useful functions to gut bacterial communities, resulting in the improvement or prevention of intestine inflammation and other colon or systemic disease phenotypes, as per a study published in the journal Therapeutic Advances in Gastroenterology. Probiotic drinks can be made at home by fermenting plant-based milk (like coconut milk or almond milk) with probiotic cultures such as kefir grains or kombucha scobies.

9. Cucumber mint water

It is a refreshing colon cleanse drink that may offer some benefits for gut health. “Cucumber is a good source of hydration and contains some fibre, which can help to promote regular bowel movements,” says the expert. Mint can also help to soothe the digestive system and may help to relieve symptoms such as bloating and gas. Simply just slice cucumber, and fresh mint leaves in a glass of water.

10. Turmeric and ginger tonic

Turmeric and ginger tonic may offer some benefits for gut health. “Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound with anti-inflammatory properties that may help to soothe the digestive tract,” explains the expert. Ginger can also help to relieve digestive discomfort such as bloating and gas. Take 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder, ½ teaspoon of grated ginger, and 1 teaspoon of honey in a glass of warm water.

11. Prune juice

Prune juice is a classic natural remedy for constipation. “It is high in sorbitol, a natural sugar alcohol that serves as a laxative by attracting water to the intestines,” says the expert. It contains fibre, which can assist in bulking up the stool and support regular bowel motions. Prune juice is typically made by simmering dried prunes in water until they soften, then straining the liquid.

Side effects of colon cleanse drinks

While colon cleanse drinks are generally safe, overconsumption or improper use may cause:

Excessive detoxing can lead to water loss.

Overuse of laxative-like ingredients (for example aloe vera) can disrupt electrolyte levels.

Some drinks may cause bloating, cramping, or diarrhoea.

Certain ingredients like aloe vera or ginger might trigger allergies.

Regular use of laxative-like drinks may reduce the colon’s natural function.

If you plan on trying these colon cleanse drinks for the first time, start with small amounts and consult a healthcare provider, especially if you have pre-existing health conditions.

Related FAQs How often is it safe to do a colon cleanse? Colon cleansing is generally not recommended unless it is prescribed by a doctor to prep for a colonoscopy. How to know if bowels are empty? It is impossible to know for sure if your bowels are completely empty. However, if you have had several bowel movements and feel no further urge to defecate, your bowels are likely empty enough for most purposes.