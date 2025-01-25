Coffee loophole diet: Does this 7-second trick for weight loss work?

The coffee loophole diet involves drinking coffee with multiple healthy ingredients within seven seconds of feeling hungry. Know its benefits and side effects before trying it.

Coffee is often associated with weight loss, and a new trend around the beverage is in town now. Many netizens claim that the coffee loophole diet can help to lose weight. It is a weight loss trend that involves drinking a cup of coffee with multiple ingredients within seven seconds of feeling hungry. It usually involves ingredients like chromium, green tea extract, cayenne pepper and lemon. These ingredients may have positive effects on metabolism and appetite control, aiding in weight loss. All you need to do is prepare it and then drink the concoction within seven seconds.

What is the coffee loophole diet?

The coffee loophole diet is a weight loss strategy that combines certain ingredients known for their metabolism-boosting and appetite-suppressing properties. The diet typically includes a mixture of chromium, green tea extract, lemon, honey, cayenne pepper, and cinnamon. “These ingredients may work together to enhance fat burning, reduce hunger cravings, and improve overall metabolic function,” says nutritionist Haripriya. N.

Its unique approach lies in the timing of when you consume this combination. It is recommended to drink this specific blend within seven seconds of feeling hungry, which is thought to help to prevent overeating by curbing your appetite almost immediately. “By doing this, the coffee loophole diet aims to help people manage their hunger while also potentially accelerating fat loss,” says the expert.

Coffee loophole diet for weight loss

While the timing of consuming the drink is considered key, you should also know how the ingredients contribute to weight loss:

1. Coffee

Caffeine in in this popular beverage is a well-known stimulant that can increase metabolism. During a 2019 analysis, published in Critical Reviews In Food Science And Nutrition, researchers found that caffeine intake might promote weight, body mass index, and body fat reduction.

2. Lemon

Lemon is full of vitamin C and antioxidants, which can support your body’s natural detox processes. “Lemon juice’s acidity may also help with digestion, and make you feel fuller for a longer time, which in turn can reduce overeating,” says Haripriya.

3. Cayenne pepper

Cayenne pepper, hot chili from the Capsicum family, contains compounds that can raise body temperature. “With capsaicin as its active ingredient, it can be one of the best ways to boost metabolism. It also has appetite-suppressing effects, which can lead to a reduced calorie intake,” says the expert.

4. Chromium

It is a mineral that is often used to help regulate blood sugar levels. “It may help improve insulin sensitivity, which can lead to reduced fat storage and more efficient fat burning,” says the expert. A 2019 analysis, published in Clinical Obesity, showed that chromium supplementation can lead to significant improvements in weight loss and body fat percentage.

5. Honey

It is a popular natural sweetener that may provide a quick source of energy. “While it contains calories, honey has a lower glycemic index than refined sugar, which means it does not cause a sharp spike in blood sugar,” says the expert. When taken in moderation, it can support energy levels and prevent blood sugar crashes that might lead to overeating.

6. Cinnamon

It can help to regulate blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity. “It also has a mild thermogenic effect and can support the metabolism of sugars and fats,” says the expert. Also, its pleasant flavour may help to curb cravings for sweeter, and higher-calorie foods.

7. Green tea extract

It is rich in antioxidants, particularly catechins like epigallocatechin gallate or EGCG, which may help to increase fat oxidation and boost metabolism. During a 2016 study, published in Clinical Nutrition, 12 weeks of treatment with green tea extract led to a significant weight loss, and reduced waist circumference in the participants.

Coffee loophole recipe

If you want to give the coffee loophole diet a shot then try this recipe:

Ingredients

1 cup of black coffee (freshly brewed)

1 teaspoon of green tea extract or 1 green tea bag if you don’t have extract

1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon of cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon of honey (optional)

Juice from half a lemon

Chromium supplement (200 mcg, optional)

Instructions

Start by brewing a fresh cup of black coffee.

If you are using green tea extract, stir it into your hot coffee. If you are going for a green tea bag, steep it in the hot coffee for a minute then remove the bag.

Stir in cinnamon and cayenne pepper.

Squeeze the juice of half a lemon into the coffee.

If you prefer a touch of sweetness, add honey to taste, and stir well until everything is dissolved.

Take chromium supplement with the drink, or add it directly if it is in powder form.

Stir the mixture well so that all the ingredients get blended.

Consume the drink immediately after your stomach starts growling, ideally within seven seconds of feeling hungry. “While trying the coffee loophole diet, remember that this timing is important as it helps to prevent overeating by suppressing appetite,” says the expert. Drink it just once a day as part of a balanced diet, but avoid overconsumption of caffeine as there are side effects of coffee.

What are the side effects of following the coffee loophole diet?

While the coffee loophole diet may help with weight loss, it is important to be aware of potential side effects:

Caffeine can lead to increased heart rate, anxiety, and nervousness, especially if you are sensitive to it. “You might experience restlessness, jitteriness, or difficulty in concentrating, particularly if you consume the drink in larger quantities or on an empty stomach,” says the expert.

Ingredients like cayenne pepper, lemon, and cinnamon can irritate the digestive system for some people. This may lead to acid reflux, or upset stomach.

Caffeine is a stimulant and can interfere with sleep, particularly if consumed later in the day. You may experience insomnia, trouble falling asleep, or poor sleep quality.

Both caffeine and capsaicin (from cayenne pepper) may increase blood pressure temporarily, especially in sensitive individuals. “For those with high blood pressure or heart conditions, this could pose a risk, potentially causing headaches, dizziness, or heart palpitations,” says the expert.

Caffeine is a diuretic, meaning it increases urine production, which can lead to dehydration if you are not drinking enough water throughout the day. Dehydration can cause headaches, fatigue, dry skin, and overall discomfort.

The ingredients used in the coffee loophole diet may have a positive effect on metabolism, and help to control appetite. But you also need to eat healthy, exercise, and sleep well. It may complement a healthy lifestyle, but consult a healthcare provider before following this weight loss trend.

Related FAQs Does coffee reduce belly fat? Caffeine, the active ingredient in coffee, is a well-known stimulant that can temporarily increase your metabolic rate. This means your body burns more calories at rest, which can contribute to overall fat loss, including belly fat. How long does coffee suppress appetite? The appetite-suppressing effects of coffee typically last for a few hours, but the exact duration can vary depending on several factors, including your metabolism, tolerance to caffeine, and how much coffee is consumed.