8 health benefits of cod liver oil — and its side effects

Cod liver oil has been used as a dietary supplement for long. That's because there are many health benefits of cod liver oil. It is good for skin, hair and more.

Cod liver oil is a widely consumed supplement that comes from the livers of codfishes. Since it is high in omega-3 fatty acids (eicosapentaenoic acid and docosahexaenoic acid), it is linked to many health benefits. It also has vitamins like A and D, so it may be good for your brain, skin, hair, and heart. There are many cod liver oil benefits, but make sure to stick to the recommended dose, as excessive intake can lead to nausea or dizziness. Also, remember supplements like cod liver oil should not replace a balanced diet. Eat a variety of whole foods, and reach out for cod liver oil if your diet falls short.

What are the benefits of cod liver oil?

Cod liver oil’s benefits are tied to its nutrients. Cod liver oil contains vitamins A, D, and omega-3 fatty acids, according to research published in the Medscape Journal Of Medicine in 2008. Here are some of its health benefits:

1. Supports heart health

Since cod liver oil has omega-3 fatty acids, it may reduce the risk of cardiac death, as per research published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology in 2011. “Cod liver oil can lower triglycerides and reduce blood pressure, contributing to a healthy heart,” says dietitian Payal Sharma. Its anti-inflammatory properties also help to prevent plaque buildup in arteries, reducing the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

2. Boosts immune function

Cod liver oil is rich in vitamins A and D, both of which play significant roles in supporting the immune system. Vitamin A is needed to maintain the integrity of skin and mucous membranes, which are the body’s first line of defense against bacteria or virus. Vitamin D helps modulate immune responses, making the body more resilient to infections.

3. Improves joint health

Due to its anti-inflammatory effects, cod liver oil is often recommended for people suffering from arthritis or joint pain. “It helps reduce stiffness and swelling, so can provide relief to people with osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis,” says the expert.

4. Enhances eye health

Vitamin A in cod liver oil is crucial for eye health. Vitamin A may reduce the risk of glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration, as per research published in the Antioxidants journal in 2019.

5. Promotes healthy skin and hair

It is a good idea to use cod liver oil for skin. Its anti-inflammatory and moisturising properties make it beneficial for skin health. “The omega-3 fatty acids in cod liver oil improve skin elasticity and hydration, and vitamin A supports skin cell regeneration,” says Sharma. It may also be beneficial for those who have hair loss problem. During a 2015 study published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, researchers found that a six-month supplementation with omega 3 and 6 and antioxidants can act efficiently against hair loss and improve hair density.

6. Supports bone health

The high levels of vitamin D in cod liver oil promote calcium absorption, which is essential for strong bones and teeth. This is especially beneficial for people at risk of osteoporosis or bone loss. Vitamin D deficiency is common in areas with limited sunlight exposure, making cod liver oil an important supplement for maintaining bone density.

7. Enhances brain function

Cod liver oil is known to improve cognitive function and mental health due to vitamin D. During a 2014 study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, it was found that vitamin D may improve the likelihood of healthy cognitive ageing.

8. Reduces inflammation

Chronic inflammation is a major cause of many diseases, including heart disease, cancer, and autoimmune disorders. Another benefit of cod liver oil is that it helps combat inflammation in the body. Vitamins A and D have a synergistic influence with omega-3 fatty acids in inflammation reduction in connection with autoimmune disorders, as per research published in the Integrative Medicine: A Clinician’s Journal in 2022.

What are the side effects of cod liver oil?

The recommended daily dose of cod liver oil typically ranges from one to two teaspoons, which is about 5 to 10 ml per day, says the expert. It is important not to exceed the recommended dose, as excessive intake can lead to problems:

Vitamin A toxicity : Excessive intake or mixing it with other supplements high in vitamin A or D can lead to symptoms like nausea, dizziness, and even liver damage.

: Excessive intake or mixing it with other supplements high in vitamin A or D can lead to symptoms like nausea, dizziness, and even liver damage. Gastrointestinal issues : Some people may experience stomach upset, indigestion, or diarrhea.

: Some people may experience stomach upset, indigestion, or diarrhea. Blood thinning: Omega-3 fatty acids have a natural blood-thinning effect, so people on blood thinners should be cautious.

“Also, pregnant women should not take too much vitamin A, as it can harm fetal development,” says Sharma.

FAQs

1. Is it okay to take cod liver oil every day?

Yes, it is generally safe to take cod liver oil every day, provided you stay within the recommended dosage. The daily intake of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins A and D, should not exceed the upper limit to avoid potential toxicity. It’s essential to consult a doctor before starting any supplement regimen, especially for people with existing health conditions or those taking medications.

2. Can cod liver oil affect your kidneys?

Cod liver oil does not typically affect kidney function when taken in the recommended doses. However, individuals with kidney disease or those at risk of kidney problems should consult a healthcare provider before taking cod liver oil. Excessive intake of vitamin A can lead to toxicity, which may strain the kidneys and other organs.

3. Does cod liver oil reduce belly fat?

While cod liver oil is not a direct solution for reducing belly fat, it may help support weight loss efforts. Omega-3 fatty acids improve metabolism and help the body burn fat more efficiently. The anti-inflammatory properties of cod liver oil may also contribute to weight loss by reducing chronic inflammation, which can make it easier for the body to shed excess fat. However, cod liver oil should be paired with a balanced diet and regular exercise for optimal results.