Cod liver oil benefits: How this omega-3 powerhouse boosts heart, joint and bone health

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins A and D, cod liver oil supports heart health, strengthens bones, and eases joint pain. Know how this supplement can improve overall well-being.

You have probably heard your parents or grandparents talk about cod liver oil as a powerful supplement. Cod liver oil is packed with powerful nutrients that truly benefit your heart, bones, and joints. Extracted from the livers of codfish, it is rich in omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA) and essential vitamins like A and D. In fact, regular intake of cod liver oil can help maintain cardiovascular health, improve joint flexibility, and support strong bones as you age.

How does cod liver oil support heart health?

One of the most well-known benefits of cod liver oil is its role in maintaining a healthy heart. The omega-3 fatty acids it contains can help reduce triglyceride levels and improve blood circulation. Research published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (2011) found that omega-3 intake can lower the risk of cardiac death. These fatty acids also help manage blood pressure and reduce inflammation in the arteries, preventing plaque buildup that can lead to a heart attack or stroke.

Dietitian Payal Sharma notes that consistent intake of cod liver oil, along with a balanced diet, can contribute significantly to long-term heart health.

Can cod liver oil help with arthritis and joint pain?

Cod liver oil is widely used by those struggling with arthritis or joint stiffness due to its strong anti-inflammatory properties. Studies suggest that omega-3 fatty acids help reduce joint tenderness and swelling, improving mobility over time. Payal Sharma explains that for people with rheumatoid arthritis or osteoarthritis, regular supplementation can offer noticeable relief from pain and stiffness. The oil’s natural composition helps lubricate joints, making daily movements smoother and less painful, a benefit many arthritis patients have reported through long-term use.

What role does it play in maintaining strong bones?

Strong bones depend on vitamin D, and cod liver oil is one of its richest natural sources. Vitamin D enhances calcium absorption, which is crucial for building and maintaining bone density. A deficiency of this vitamin can increase the risk of fractures or osteoporosis, especially in older adults. Studies have shown that cod liver oil supplementation improves bone strength and helps prevent bone loss in people with limited sunlight exposure.

Payal Sharma emphasizes that regular intake can be particularly beneficial for individuals at risk of vitamin D deficiency or those recovering from bone injuries.

How does cod liver oil fight inflammation?

Chronic inflammation is associated with numerous diseases, ranging from autoimmune disorders to cardiovascular diseases. Cod liver oil’s blend of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin A, and vitamin D helps combat this silent threat. A study published in Integrative Medicine: A Clinician’s Journal (2022) highlighted how these nutrients work synergistically to reduce inflammatory responses and support immune balance. By calming inflammation, cod liver oil not only supports joint comfort but also protects internal organs and tissues from long-term damage.

The last word

Cod liver oil is a scientifically-backed source of heart-protective omega-3s and bone-strengthening Vitamin D. Its consistent use supports better joint mobility, bone density, and cardiovascular resilience. Payal Sharma concludes, incorporating cod liver oil into your daily routine can be a simple yet powerful step toward better long-term health.

Related FAQs Can I take cod liver oil every day? Yes, cod liver oil can be taken daily in moderate amounts. It is best to follow your doctor’s advice or the dosage mentioned on the supplement label, as too much vitamin A or D can be harmful. What’s the difference between fish oil and cod liver oil? Both are good sources of omega-3 fatty acids, but cod liver oil also contains vitamins A and D, which support bone health and immunity, making it a more nutrient-rich option. What is the best time to take cod liver oil? It is usually best taken with meals, preferably breakfast or lunch, to improve absorption of fat-soluble vitamins like A and D. Are there any side effects of cod liver oil? Mild side effects like nausea or stomach upset can occur if taken on an empty stomach or in large doses. Always consult your doctor before starting supplements, especially if you have liver or kidney concerns.