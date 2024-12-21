Put coconut oil in coffee to boost energy and lose weight

Are you bored of drinking the usual coffee every morning? Put coconut oil in coffee to feel energetic and get rid of the extra kilos.

Your weekend haircare ritual may consist of moisturising your tresses with coconut oil. Now that winter is here, you may be also applying this oil to your skin to prevent dryness. So coconut oil can be used in numerous ways but have you ever tried putting coconut oil in coffee? Turns out, starting your day with this beverage can offer many health benefits, including weight loss. These benefits mostly come from a form of fat called medium-chain triglycerides that are found in coconut oil. On the other hand, coffee is known for keeping you alert, thanks to its caffeine content. Combine these two, and you will get a must-have winter drink.

What are the benefits of putting coconut oil in coffee?

1. Boosts energy levels

Coffee benefits are mostly tied to caffeine. It is a central nervous system stimulant that may increase energy levels, according to research published in StatPearls in May 2024. “Coconut oil is rich in medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), which are easily absorbed and metabolised by the liver,” says dietician Priya Paliwal. MCTs can be immediately used for energy, according to a study published in the Ghana Medical Journal in 2016. So, if you are seeking sustained energy throughout the day, put coconut oil in coffee.

2. Enhances brain function

Caffeine is known for having positive effects on the brain. It can increase mental alertness, improve concentration, and mood, as per research published in Practical Neurology in 2015. The MCTs in coconut oil can be converted into ketones, an alternative energy source for the brain. During a 2020 review published in the International Journal Of Molecular Sciences, a correlation between blood levels of ketone bodies and improvement in cognitive function was found. As ketones may improve cognitive function, coconut oil in coffee may be particularly beneficial for mental clarity and focus.

3. Supports weight loss

Many people like to drink coffee for weight loss. Consuming caffeine might help in reduction in weight, and body fat, as per an analysis published in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition in 2018. Putting coconut oil in coffee can further aid in weight loss, as MCTs in the oil can boost metabolism and promote fat burning. “They also help with satiety, and in turn reduce the tendency to reach for unhealthy snacks between meals,” says Paliwal.

4. Improves digestive health

Coconut oil may be good for your gut. It has antimicrobial properties due to lauric acid, according to research published in the International Journal Of Medical Science And Clinical Invention in 2017. It helps maintain a healthy gut by combating harmful bacteria. As for coffee, it favours digestion by acting on the acid production of the stomach, on bile and pancreatic secretion, according to research published in Nutrients in 2022. So, putting coconut oil in coffee may promote a healthier digestive system.

5. Strengthens immunity

Lauric and caprylic acids in coconut oil are known to have antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties. During a 2020 study published in the Journal of the Association of Physicians of India, coconut oil was found to be an effective and safe immune-nutritive ingredient. “Regular consumption of coconut oil may boost immunity and protect against infections,” says the expert. One of the benefits of coffee is that it plays a important role in strengthening the immune system. It may protect against the risk of type 2 diabetes, obesity, and neurological diseases. This may be due to the presence of compounds such as caffeine, chlorogenic acids, cafestol, and micronutrients such as magnesium, and vitamin E, as per research published in the Trends in Food Science & Technology journal in 2021.

6. Enhances absorption of nutrients

This type of oil is mostly fat. More than 50 percent of the fats in this oil are medium chain fatty acids, such as lauric acid, as per research published in the Ghana Medical Journal in 2016. “These fats can aid the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins such as A, D, E, and K, ensuring you get the most from what you eat,” says the expert.

Planning to put coconut oil in coffee? Use virgin coconut oil, which is unrefined and cold-pressed. “Virgin coconut oil retains its natural nutrients, flavour, and aroma, unlike refined coconut oil, which may lose some beneficial compounds during processing,” says Paliwal. Start with 1 teaspoon per cup of coffee, especially if you are new to adding fats to your diet. Gradually increase the quantity to 1 tablespoon, depending on your preference and tolerance.

How to use coconut oil in coffee?

Here’s a simple recipe for making a delicious and energising cup of coffee with coconut oil:

Ingredients

1 cup of freshly brewed coffee

1 teaspoon of virgin coconut oil

Method

Brew a cup of coffee.

Add virgin coconut oil to the hot coffee.

Combine the mixture in a blender for 20 to 30 seconds until frothy. This step ensures the coconut oil in coffee emulsifies, preventing a greasy texture.

Pour it into a mug and enjoy your creamy and delicious coffee.

“You can also add natural sweetener like honey or additional flavours like cinnamon to your cup of coffee with coconut oil,” suggests the expert.

What are the side effects of putting coconut oil in coffee?

While there are benefits, there are also potential side effects of putting coconut oil in coffee:

Digestive issues : Too much coconut oil in coffee can lead to diarrhea, bloating, or stomach cramps, especially for those new to it.

: Too much coconut oil in coffee can lead to diarrhea, bloating, or stomach cramps, especially for those new to it. Weight gain : Coconut oil is calorie-dense, and overconsumption may lead to weight gain if not balanced with a healthy diet.

: Coconut oil is calorie-dense, and overconsumption may lead to weight gain if not balanced with a healthy diet. Cholesterol concerns : While the MCTs in coconut oil are beneficial, it also contains saturated fats, which may impact cholesterol levels in some individuals.

: While the MCTs in coconut oil are beneficial, it also contains saturated fats, which may impact cholesterol levels in some individuals. Taste and texture: The oily texture of coconut oil in coffee may not appeal to everyone, and some may find it difficult to blend seamlessly.

From boosting energy and metabolism to enhancing brain function and digestion, coconut oil in coffee offers numerous benefits. Just make sure to consume it in moderation to avoid potential side effects, and opt for high-quality virgin coconut oil.

Related FAQs Does coconut oil reduce acidity in coffee? Coconut oil may reduce the acidic feel of coffee for some individuals. The fat in coconut oil can coat the stomach lining, potentially minimising the irritation caused by coffee's natural acids. However, it doesn’t chemically alter the pH of coffee. Does adding coconut oil in coffee make you poop in the morning? Yes, adding coconut oil in coffee can act as a mild laxative for some people. The combination of caffeine, which stimulates bowel movements, and coconut oil, which softens stools, can promote regularity. However, excessive consumption may lead to diarrhea or stomach discomfort, so moderation is key.