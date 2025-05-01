9 surprising benefits of clove tea that will make you want to sip it daily

What if a cup of tea could do more than just relax you? Clove tea is packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can offer you these 9 health benefits.

When it comes to morning tea, everyone has a favourite. Green tea, chamomile, lemon, honey are some of the popular choices. But there is one underrated gem you might be missing—clove tea. While cloves have been quietly enhancing the flavour of tea and spiced drinks for generations, some people are just getting to know about the benefits of this little spice. Packed with antioxidants and natural healing properties, clove tea may help to ease digestion, freshen breath, boost immunity and even lower the risk of cancer. The best part is that it is super easy to make at home.

9 benefits of drinking clove tea

Here are the health benefits of drinking clove tea every day:

1. Abundant in antioxidants

Cloves are full of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, which help fight damage in the body caused by harmful molecules called free radicals, according to a study published in Biomolecules. It acts as your body’s natural defense system that can protect body cells, reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

2. Helps with digestion

If you often feel bloated or have an upset stomach, clove tea may help. It stimulates the production of digestive enzymes, which helps your body break down food better. It also reduces gas and cramps, making it a natural remedy for digestive discomfort after meals.

3. Improves immunity

Cloves have natural antibacterial and antiviral properties. This means clove tea can help your body fight off colds, flu, and other infections. Drinking it regularly may keep your immune system strong, especially during seasonal changes when the risk of infection is high.

4. Promotes respiratory function

Are you struggling with a cough or stuffy nose? Clove tea can help clear your airways. Its anti-inflammatory properties ease a sore throat and help loosen mucus, making it easier to breathe. It is a comforting drink when you are feeling under the weather.

5. Good for oral health

Cloves are known to fight bacteria that cause bad breath, cavities, and gum disease. It is rich in anti-microbial and anti-bacterial properties that can help keep your mouth clean and fresh and reduce pain if you have a toothache or gum inflammation.

6. Manages blood sugar levels

Clove tea can be helpful for people trying to manage their blood sugar levels. In a 2019 study published in BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies, both people with and without prediabetes who took 250 milligrams of clove extract daily for 30 days showed a significant drop in their blood sugar levels after meals. This suggests that clove can help improve how the body uses insulin, the hormone responsible for regulating blood sugar.

7. Detoxifies liver health

Your liver works hard to remove toxins from your body. The key bioactive component in cloves, eugenol, is known to support liver function and may help reduce liver damage caused by toxic substances, reveals a study published in Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity. Drinking it regularly gives your body a gentle, natural detox, helping you feel refreshed and more energized throughout the day.

8. Supports bone health

Clove tea contains compounds like manganese, which is important for maintaining brain function and building strong bones, states a study published in the National Institutes of Health. Regularly drinking it may help maintain bone density, which becomes more important as you age. It is a simple way to improve your bone health and reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

9. Protects against cancer

Along with essential nutrients like fibre, vitamins and minerals, clove tea contains a compound called eugenol. As per the study published in Molecules, eugenol has anti-cancer properties that can prevent the growth of cancer cells. In fact, the antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties are also believed to reduce the risk of certain types of cancer over time.

How to make clove tea?

Making clove tea is simple and quick. Here’s the best recipe to prepare clove tea at home:

Start by boiling 1 to 2 cups of water.

Add 3 to 4 whole cloves to the boiling water and let it simmer for 5 to 10 minutes.

Once the tea turns a light brown colour and releases a warm, spicy aroma, turn off the heat.

Strain the tea into a cup and enjoy it warm.

You can add honey or a slice of lemon for extra flavour, but it is delicious and soothing on its own too!

