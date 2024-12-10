5 benefits of chilli tea all tea lover should know

Chilli tea is a unique variety of beverage that provides numerous health benefits. Here's how this tea helps you boost metabolism and reduce inflammation.

If you are a tea connoisseur and always eager to try new versions of herbal tea, you should try chilli tea. This one-of-a-kind beverage, enjoyed most in Southeast Asia, offers many health benefits. Chilli tea is high in antioxidants and capsaicin, the primary compound responsible for chilli’s heat. It can help boost metabolism, relieve pain and improve your mood. The initial rush of heat gives way to soothing warmth that stimulates the senses and leaves an unforgettable mark. Whether you are a seasoned spice fan or a curious newbie, this tea takes you on a flavourful journey that will nourish both your body and soul.

What is chilli tea?

It is a unique and energetic beverage that mixes the calming effects of tea with the fiery kick of hot peppers. “This unique beverage has gained interest due to its distinct flavour composition and health benefits. Typically, black or green tea is brewed with fresh or dried chillies, along with other spices such as ginger, cardamom, or cinnamon,” says nutritionist Susmita N. The end product is a spicy, aromatic tea ranging from slightly warm to extremely hot, depending on the type and quantity of chillies used.

Health benefits of chilli tea

Here are some potential benefits of drinking this fiery beverage:

1. Reduces pain

Capsaicin, a compound that gives chillies their fiery heat, has a remarkable pain-relieving effect, as found in a study published in the journal Pharmaceuticals. Capsaicin, when given topically or consumed in tiny amounts, can desensitise pain receptors, hence lowering pain perception. This process is especially useful for people suffering from chronic diseases such as arthritis and muscle discomfort. Capsaicin, which interferes with the transmission of pain signals to the brain, can provide significant relief, allowing people to experience more mobility and a better way of life.

2. Improves digestion

This beverage can be an effective digestive aid. Capsaicin in hot peppers stimulates the synthesis of digestive enzymes and saliva, which aids in food digestion and nutritional absorption, as found in a study published in the journal Natural Products. This can help with typical digestive concerns like bloating, indigestion, and constipation. Chilli can also relax the digestive tract and reduce inflammation, improving overall gut health. While spicy meals might upset delicate stomach, chilli tea, when consumed in moderation, can be an excellent addition to a healthy diet.

3. Boosts metabolism

Capsaicin, the spicy component found in chilli, has the potential to boost your metabolism. Capsaicin can increase the number of calories burned at rest by promoting thermogenesis, a process in which the body produces heat, as found in a study published in the journal Bioscience Reports. This metabolic increase can help with weight management and keeping a healthy body weight. However, while capsaicin may aid with weight loss, it should be combined with a well-balanced diet and regular exercise to have the best benefits.

4. Reduces inflammation

Capsaicin, the spicy chemical substance that gives chilli its heat, has powerful anti-inflammatory properties. It acts by suppressing the body’s production of inflammatory substances like cytokines and prostaglandins. This reduction in inflammation can help with a variety of health issues, including arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and certain skin conditions. Capsaicin, by attacking inflammation at its source, can help relieve pain, reduce swelling, and improve tissue recovery.

5. Improves mood

It can not only warm your body but also your inner being. The capsaicin found in chilli has been suggested to increase the release of endorphins, the body’s natural pain relievers and mood lifters. These feel-good neurotransmitters can help reduce stress, anxiety, and depression while also encouraging overall happiness and well-being, as found in a study published in the journal Molecules. A cup of this beverage can improve your mood, leaving you feeling more relaxed, focused, and optimistic.

How to make chilli tea?

Here’s a simple recipe to make this simple and effective tea:

Ingredients:

2 cups of water

2-3 tea bags (black or green)

1-2 green chillies, slit

1-inch piece of ginger, grated

Honey or sugar to taste

Milk (optional)

Method:

Bring the water to a boil in a pot.

Add the tea bags, green chillies, and grated ginger to the boiling water.

Reduce the heat and let it simmer for 5-7 minutes, or until the tea is brewed to your desired strength.

Remove the tea bags, chillies, and ginger.

Add honey or sugar to taste. If you prefer a creamier tea, you can add a splash of milk.

Pour the tea into your favourite mug and enjoy the fiery, flavourful brew.

Things to keep in mind

If you prefer a milder tea, remove the seeds from the green chillies. For a spicier brew, add more chillies or use a hotter variety.

You can add other spices like cardamom, cinnamon, or cloves to enhance the flavour profile of this tea.

While this tea offers numerous health benefits, it is important to consume it in moderation, especially if you have a sensitive stomach.

Side effects of having chilli tea

While chilli tea offers several health benefits, it is important to be aware of potential side effects, especially if consumed in excess:

Capsaicin can irritate the digestive tract, leading to heartburn, acid reflux, diarrhoea, or stomach ulcers.

The spicy nature of chilli tea can cause discomfort in the mouth and throat, especially for those with sensitive mouths.

Handling chilli peppers, particularly the seeds, can irritate the skin.

Capsaicin can stimulate sweat glands, leading to excessive sweating.

It is crucial to listen to your body and adjust your intake accordingly. If you experience any adverse effects, it is best to reduce your consumption or avoid chilli tea altogether.

Takeaway

Chilli tea has many potential benefits. This energising beverage, which contains antioxidants and capsaicin, can help with metabolism, pain relief, mood enhancement, and digestion. However, it is important to consume this tea in moderation and be aware of the potential adverse effects, particularly for people who have sensitive stomachs or underlying health concerns.

Related FAQs Is it ok to drink chilli tea every day? While chilli tea offers potential health benefits, it is best to consume it in moderation. Daily consumption might lead to digestive issues or other side effects. Is spice tea good to drink? Yes, spice tea is generally good for you. It is packed with antioxidants and can boost your immune system. However, it is important to consume it in moderation and avoid adding excessive sugar or milk.