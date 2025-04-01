Chaitra Navratri special: Ghee, dry fruits and more superfoods for a balanced fast

Stay energised while fasting during Chaitra Navratri with these 7 healthy staples. So, stock your kitchen now!

Chaitra Navratri is a time of devotion and celebration. Many people fast during this period; if you are one of them, mindful eating should be your priority to stay healthy and energised. From ghee for healthy fats to dry fruits for protein, these superfoods can improve digestion, provide sustained energy and keep you active throughout the nine days. To make your Chitra Navratri 2025 fasting simpler and healthier, we have handpicked 10 products that will elevate your festive meals. Explore the best deals and stock up on these staples today for a vibrant and energised celebration. {{{htmlData}}}

7 Chaitra Navratri essentials for healthy fasting

Chaitra Navratri gives you the perfect moment to bring your diet on track. Besides spiritual reasons, fasting during this time also helps with a health reset. Including these superfoods in your fasting diet charts can help you stay energised and healthy:

1. Vedic Ghee Premium A2 Gir Cow Cultured Desi Ghee from Kesariya Farm

Indulge in the pure, golden goodness of Vedic Ghee, crafted from the milk of A2 Gir cows using the traditional bilona method. This best cow ghee contains healthy fats, omega-3 fatty acids, and conjugated linoleic acid, which offers rich flavour and natural nourishment.

Reasons to buy:

Packed with essential fatty acids

Pure and natural

No additives or preservatives

Reasons to avoid:

Slightly higher price point for some consumers

Aroma and taste might not appeal to everyone

Customer reaction: Users rave about the smooth texture, rich taste, and nutritional benefits. However, a few customers mentioned the aroma could be stronger than expected.

2. GreenFinity Healthy & Tasty Jumbo Pumpkin, Jumbo Sunflower, Flax Seeds, Chia Seeds

Snack your way through Chaitra Navratri fasting with these powerful superfoods. This combo of pumpkin, sunflower, flax, and chia seeds packs a punch of fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants to improve digestion, regulate blood sugar, and boost immunity. Additionally, they can help you maintain energy and vitality during your fasting days.

Reasons to buy:

Rich in fibre and protein

High in antioxidants

Natural and allergen-free

Reasons to avoid:

Some customers find chia seeds too small and tricky to handle

Packaging cleanliness could be better, according to some reviews

Customer reaction: Customers love the freshness and health benefits of these seeds. However, a few mentioned that the chia seeds could be cleaner or slightly larger.

3. Wonderland Foods 1Kg Premium Daily Needs Combo Pack

Elevate your Chaitra Navratri fast with a delightful assortment of premium nuts and dried fruits. This combo pack includes California almonds, roasted cashews, pistachios, raisins, and walnuts, each offering a bounty of nutrients to keep you energised and satisfied. This premium dry fruits combo ensures you stay healthy and fueled during the festival.

Reasons to buy:

Protein-packed snacks to keep your energy levels high during fasting

A perfect mix of crunchy, delicious nuts and antioxidant-rich dried fruits

Conveniently pre-packed

Reasons to avoid:

A few customers felt the price was a bit on the higher side

Taste and quality may vary, according to some reviews

Customer reaction: While opinions on taste and quality vary slightly, many customers love the freshness and nutritional value.

4. Nature Vit Buckwheat Seeds (Kuttu Giri)

Take the nutrition quotient in your Chaitra Navratri fasting meals a notch higher with the power of buckwheat. Nature Vit Buckwheat Seeds (Kuttu Giri) are rich in plant protein, fibre, and essential amino acids, making them an ideal alternative to rice or flour. This superfood supports heart health, boosts immunity, and aids in weight loss, helping you maintain a balanced and energised body while fasting.

Reasons to buy:

High in protein and fibre

Gluten-free

Packed with essential vitamins and minerals

Reasons to avoid:

Some customers find its flavour a bit mild

Price may be a bit high

Customer reaction: Customers loved this product for its nutritional value and versatility. However, some found its taste a bit neutral unless heavily seasoned.

5. Sri Sri TATTVA Rock Salt – Sendha Namak

Upgrade your Chaitra Navratri fasting meals with the natural, mineral-rich goodness of Sendha Namak (rock salt). With 84 minerals that promote better digestion, regulate blood sugar, and support heart health, this rock salt is the perfect choice for your Navratri fasting recipes. It is unrefined, free from chemicals, and completely natural, which can elevate the flavours of your fasting meals.

Reasons to buy:

Rich in essential minerals

Unrefined and natural

Versatile

Reasons to avoid:

Some may find the taste of rock salt slightly different

Packaging might not be as user-friendly for everyone

Customer reaction: Customers love the natural and mineral-rich properties of this salt. However, opinions on taste and packaging vary.

6. Radha Govind Organic Sabudana (Sago)

For a light and energising meal during your Chaitra Navratri fast, look no further than Radha Govind Organic Sabudana. These soft, fluffy sago pearls are perfect for creating both sweet and savoury dishes. Made from tropical palm starch, they are an excellent source of calcium and offer a perfect balance of taste and energy.

Reasons to buy:

Calcium-rich

Versatile ingredient

Gluten-free

Free from preservatives

Reasons to avoid:

Some customers report it may not be as fluffy as expected when cooking

Not everyone enjoys its neutral flavor

Customer reaction: Customers are impressed with the quality and freshness of this product. However, some note that it requires extra effort to get the perfect texture.

7. Atipriya Samak Chawal (Barnyard Millet)

Enjoy a gluten-free and nutrient-packed alternative to rice during your Chaitra Navratri fast with Atipriya Samak Chawal (Barnyard Millet). This tiny, round millet is rich in fibre, minerals, and vitamins, making it a perfect substitute for rice during your fasting days. Known for its digestive benefits, it helps maintain energy levels throughout the day, ensuring you feel balanced and satisfied.

Reasons to buy:

High in fibre

Gluten-free and packed with essential minerals

Perfect rice alternative in fasting dishes.

Why to avoid:

Can be unappealing to those who like the texture of normal rice

Slightly more expensive than other grains.

Customer response: People adore the texture and nutritive qualities of this millet. However, they are divided in opinion regarding texture and cost.

Why is it important to select the right fasting foods during Chaitra Navratri?

Fasting in Chaitra Navratri is not only a religious ritual but also a time to detoxify and refresh your body. But by consuming foods that miss out on essential nutrients, you can experience fatigue, acidity, and energy slumps. Having superfoods such as ghee, nuts, seeds, and millets provides balanced nutrition of healthy fats, proteins, and fibre. They aid digestion, balance blood sugar, and keep you satiated for longer.

How to include these superfoods into your Chaitra Navratri diet?

Including the right superfoods in your Chaitra Navratri fasting meals can enhance both taste and nutrition. Start your day with a handful of nuts and seeds to boost energy levels. Use A2 ghee for cooking or drizzling over fast-friendly rotis or sabudana khichdi for healthy fats. Replace regular rice with samak chawal for a light, fibre-rich meal. Rock salt can be used to enhance flavours while supporting digestion. Buckwheat (kuttu) can be used to make parathas or chillas. By integrating these nutrient-packed foods, you ensure a well-balanced and satisfying fasting experience.

Related FAQs Why is A2 ghee recommended for Navratri fasting? The best ghee brands provide healthy fats, boosts digestion, and enhances energy, which makes it ideal for sustaining fasting days. How do seeds like chia and flax help during fasting? Rich in fibre and omega-3s, the best seeds aid digestion, keep you hydrated, and take much longer to digest, making them good choices for fasting meals. Can samak chawal (barnyard millet) be used instead of rice in fasting dishes? Yes, gluten-free, high-fibre samak chawal is a healthy substitute for rice for energy and digestion. Why is rock salt (sendha namak) used in fasting foods? Rock salt helps in digestion, balances electrolytes, and enhances flavor naturally, making it ideal for fasting meals.